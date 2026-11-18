Dominican Republic: Justice

A Dominican court on Wednesday 18 November 2026 sentenced an army doctor to 20 years in prison for killing her six-year-old daughter. The Segundo Tribunal Colegiado de Santo Domingo Este, a three-judge criminal court, handed down the sentence.

The convicted woman, Ana Josefa García Cuello, is a physician and a member of the Dominican Army. The case began with the child’s death on 15 August 2024, more than two years before the verdict.

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The Dominican Republic is a major travel and diaspora link for the United States, so its court rulings matter to many American readers. The central dispute throughout was the mother’s mental state.

Key Facts Verdict. A three-judge criminal court in Santo Domingo Este sentenced her to 20 years on Wednesday.

Convicted. Ana Josefa García Cuello, a physician and member of the Dominican Army.

Prison. Najayo Mujeres, a women’s prison in San Cristóbal province, held there since August 2024.

Defence. Her lawyers argued severe psychiatric disorders and asked that she be declared not criminally responsible.

Next. Appeal is possible; one report says the defence has announced one.

A Dominican court has convicted an army doctor over her daughter’s death after a two-year case. The defence argued severe mental illness, and the court’s written reasoning is not yet public.

What We Know

On Wednesday 18 November 2026 the court sentenced Ana Josefa García Cuello to 20 years in prison. She is a physician and a member of the Dominican Army.

The sentence concerns the death of her six-year-old daughter on 15 August 2024. We do not name the child and do not describe how she died.

Police arrested the doctor after the child’s body was found. Her home was in Santo Domingo Este, a municipality of Greater Santo Domingo.

She has been held at Najayo Mujeres, a women’s prison in San Cristóbal province, since August 2024. That is where she is expected to serve the sentence.

For more from the country, read our report on a Dominican drug sweep that arrested 91 people. Our other recent Dominican coverage adds further context.

File photo of the Alcázar de Colón, a 16th-century palace in Santo Domingo’s Colonial City. Photo: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The Big Picture

Five days after the death, on 20 August 2024, judge Leomar Cruz Quezada of the Santo Domingo Este standing-duty court imposed 12 months of preventive detention. That is pre-trial custody ordered while a case is prepared.

Prosecutors, the Ministerio Público (the state prosecution service), charged her with premeditated homicide with ambush. The court’s written ruling is not yet public, so the exact legal provisions it applied are not confirmed.

Her lawyers argued that she suffers severe psychiatric disorders and asked the court to declare her “inimputable”, meaning not criminally responsible, under article 64 of the Penal Code. On 11 September 2025 judge Mary Berenita Gómez Jiménez of the Fourth Investigating Court of Santo Domingo Este rejected that request.

The judge said the argument could be raised at another stage of the case. In March 2026 lawyer Julio Alberico Hernández, who is also a forensic psychiatrist, repeated the claim and challenged the charge.

She underwent psychiatric evaluations during the investigation. Their findings are not in the public record available to us.

Why It Matters

The verdict shows how a Dominican court handles a mental-health defence when the accused is a serving army doctor. The case took about 27 months, from the death on 15 August 2024 to the verdict on 18 November 2026.

What to Watch

No date has been confirmed for the publication of the court’s written ruling. Under Dominican procedure an appeal is possible, and one report says the defence has announced one, though no filing is confirmed.

What Is Not Known

The court’s reasoning on her mental state is not public, and the exact Penal Code articles applied are unconfirmed. One report says the defence will appeal, which we could not confirm elsewhere.

A motive has not been established in any court record available to us. We do not speculate on it.

What It Means for Readers

This is a report on a verdict that can still be appealed, so readers should treat it as the court’s first decision rather than the final word. The ruling is a matter for Dominican courts and does not change any rule for visitors.

The Dominican Republic is a major travel and diaspora link for the United States, which is why we follow its justice system in our Dominican Republic coverage. Further detail will depend on the written ruling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced, and for what?

Ana Josefa García Cuello, a physician and Dominican Army member, was sentenced to 20 years on Wednesday 18 November 2026 for the death of her six-year-old daughter on 15 August 2024.

Where will she serve the sentence?

At Najayo Mujeres, a women’s prison in San Cristóbal province, held there since August 2024.

What did the defence argue?

Her lawyers argued severe psychiatric disorders and asked that she be declared not criminally responsible. A judge rejected that request on 11 September 2025, saying the argument could be raised at another stage.

Can she appeal?

Dominican procedure allows an appeal. One report says the defence has announced one, but no filing is confirmed.

Sources: Segundo Tribunal Colegiado de Santo Domingo Este ruling, 18 November 2026; Dominican prosecution service (Ministerio Público) charges; court rulings of 20 August 2024 and 11 September 2025; defence lawyers’ statements.

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