Photo: Christopher Javier Cuenca García / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Big Read · Mexico · Tuesday 17 November 2026

A gas explosion killed one person in Mexico City on Monday, and gunmen attacked a bar and two parties in the resort city of Mazatlán over the weekend.

Federal forces also arrested a suspect tied to the killing of Mayor Carlos Manzo. The reports matter to US visitors, and to Washington, which lists the cartel involved as a terrorist group.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Gas blast. One dead, four hurt in Miguel Hidalgo, a Mexico City borough, on Monday 16 November 2026.

Mazatlán. At least three dead in three attacks on 14 and 15 November 2026; no official count.

Arrest. El Mike, a suspect tied to the Los Rs cartel cell, was arrested 14 November 2026.

Manzo case. Mayor Carlos Manzo of Uruapan was shot dead on 1 November 2025; 34 detained.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A gas explosion killed one person in Mexico City, gunmen hit three places in Mazatlán, and federal forces arrested a suspect tied to the killing of Mayor Carlos Manzo.

In Plain English CJNG: The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is a Mexican criminal group that the United States has listed as a foreign terrorist organization since 2025.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is a Mexican criminal group that the United States has listed as a foreign terrorist organization since 2025. Los Rs: Los Rs is a cell of the CJNG that officials say is led by men known as R1 and R2.

Los Rs is a cell of the CJNG that officials say is led by men known as R1 and R2. Omar García Harfuch: He is Mexico’s federal Security Secretary, the minister in charge of national policing.

He is Mexico’s federal Security Secretary, the minister in charge of national policing. “N”: Mexican authorities use the letter N as a placeholder for a suspect’s withheld surname.

What Is Known About the Mexico City Gas Blast

A gas explosion killed one person and injured four in a house in Miguel Hidalgo, a borough of Mexico City, on the morning of Monday 16 November 2026. Officials attribute it to a gas buildup, a preliminary cause that is still under investigation.

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The blast caused a collapse, and about 40 people were evacuated. More than a dozen gas cylinders were removed from the area.

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Mexico City prosecutors opened a case for negligent homicide and negligent injuries. The cause of the gas leak has not been determined.

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What Happened in the Mazatlán Bar and Party Shootings

Gunmen attacked a bar in the Zona Dorada, Mazatlán’s main tourist corridor, and two parties in other neighbourhoods between the night of Saturday 14 November and early Sunday 15 November 2026. Early reports put the toll at at least three dead.

At the La Malinche bar, staff refused entry to an armed man, who allegedly opened fire and fled, killing one security guard and wounding one other person. At a party in the Pueblo Nuevo neighbourhood, at least one person died, and three members of a local band, Banda HR, were reported wounded.

Counts differ by outlet, from three to seven dead, and no official joint figure has been published. Violence has risen in Mazatlán and Culiacán, the state capital, since September 2024, when factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, a major drug-trafficking group, began fighting each other.

A street in Mazatlán’s historic centre in March 2021. It does not show the attacks or any recent events. (Photo: Dennis Sylvester Hurd, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Where the Manzo Case Stands After the Arrest

Federal forces arrested one suspect, Miguel Ángel “N”, on 14 November 2026 in Atotonilco el Alto, a town in Jalisco state, and officials tie his cell to the killing of Mayor Carlos Manzo. His own role in the murder is unconfirmed, and no charges or court date have been announced.

Authorities said agents on patrol were fired on from a pickup, according to Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch, the federal minister who runs policing. One attacker died when officers returned fire, and the suspect, known as El Mike, was detained.

Officials call him a presumed member of Los Rs, a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known as CJNG. The US has listed the CJNG as a foreign terrorist organization since 2025.

Manzo, mayor of Uruapan in Michoacán state, was shot dead on 1 November 2025. The cell’s leaders, known as R1 and R2, were arrested on 30 July and 8 November 2026, and authorities counted 34 detainees in the case by 10 November.

Big Read of 16 November reported the arrest. The Mexico City and Mazatlán attacks are new since then.

What Links These Stories

The arrest and the Mazatlán shootings both concern armed violence, but they involve different regions and, as far as the reports show, different criminal groups. No source links the three Mazatlán attacks to each other or to the Jalisco arrest, and the gas blast is an accident under investigation.

Federal officials gain a visible result in the Manzo case, while families in Mexico City, bar workers in Mazatlán and merchants bear the costs of the weekend. Each case now turns on local authorities answering public demands for explanations, shelter and tighter security.

What It Means for US Readers

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel has been a US-designated terrorist organization since 2025, so arrests of its members are closely followed in Washington. The Mexican Navy said the 8 November operation against R2 used information shared by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and authorities said R2 faces a US extradition warrant.

The Mazatlán attacks included a bar in a tourist corridor, which matters to US visitors weighing trips to the Pacific coast. The gas blast hit a borough that includes Polanco, a district known to many visitors.

What to Watch Next

Watch for charges and a court date for El Mike, neither of which has been announced. An updated official count of detainees in the Manzo case would also help, as the last figure was 34 on 10 November.

In Mexico City, no date has been set for findings on the gas leak. In Mazatlán, no arrest or suspect has been reported so far.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not said what El Mike did, and the dead attacker has not been identified.

Reports of the Mazatlán toll range from three to seven dead, and no attacker or motive has been named. In Mexico City, prosecutors have not named a cause for the gas leak.

Sources

Proyecto Puente · El Financiero · The Rio Times · The Rio Times, Mazatlán report · The Rio Times, gas blast report

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in the Carlos Manzo case?

Federal forces arrested a man known as El Mike, Miguel Ángel “N”, on 14 November 2026 in Jalisco. Officials call him a presumed member of Los Rs, but his role in the killing is unconfirmed.

What caused the Mexico City gas explosion?

Officials point to a gas buildup in a house in Miguel Hidalgo on 16 November 2026. That is a preliminary cause, and prosecutors have not determined why the gas leaked.

How many people died in the Mazatlán attacks?

Early reports say at least three died across three attacks. Other outlets report up to seven dead, and no official joint figure has been published.

What are Los Rs?

Los Rs is a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel that officials link to the killing of Mayor Carlos Manzo. Its leaders, known as R1 and R2, were arrested on 30 July and 8 November 2026.