Trump Tariff Threat Meets Mexico’s Buen Fin

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 0.21% USD/MXN18.61▲ 0.02% USD/CLP994.00▲ 1.14% USD/COP3,305▲ 0.78% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.21% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.52▲ 2.14% USD/PYG6,185▲ 2.16% USD/BOB11.60▼ 0.28% USD/DOP60.57▲ 1.81% USD/CRC445.25▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 3.31% USD/HNL26.90▲ 2.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 1.00% USD/TTD6.71▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 1.04% BRENT 96.35 ▲ 0.55% WTI 88.75 ▲ 0.01% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 0.43% GOLD 3,899 ▲ 0.36% SILVER 49.99 ▲ 0.04% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.39% CORN 447.25 ▲ 1.07% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,674.32 ▼ 0.46% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 0.21% USD/MXN 18.61 ▲ 0.05% USD/CLP 994.00 ▲ 1.14% USD/COP 3,305 ▲ 0.78% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.21% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 2.14% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▼ 0.28% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 1.81% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 0.47% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 3.31% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 2.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.25 ▲ 1.02% BRENT 96.35 ▲ 0.55% WTI 88.75 ▲ 0.01% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.16 ▼ 0.43% GOLD 3,899 ▲ 0.36% SILVER 49.99 ▲ 0.04% SOY 1,232 ▲ 0.39% CORN 447.25 ▲ 1.07% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 1.58% COFFEE 275.10 ▲ 2.27% SUGAR 18.22 ▼ 1.41% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.56 ▲ 0.05% COCOA 5,187 ▲ 5.71% BEEF 223.05 ▲ 1.86% CATTLE 331.80 ▼ 0.25% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.49% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Trump Tariff Threat Meets Mexico’s Buen Fin

By · · 5 min read
President Claudia Sheinbaum with Marcelo Ebrard, who now serves as Mexico's economy secretary and trade negotiator, and other cabinet picks
President Claudia Sheinbaum with Marcelo Ebrard, now economy secretary, and other cabinet picks at their presentation on 20 June 2024 (Photo: EneasMx, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
The Big Read · Mexico · Friday 13 November 2026

Key Facts

Tariff threat. Trump posted on 12 November that Mexico tariffs would be ’immediately doubled’; no start date or goods given.

Caravan. A migrant caravan left Tapachula, in southern Mexico, on 10 November, press reports said.

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Buen Fin. Mexico’s Buen Fin shopping event runs 13 to 17 November with 500 million pesos (US$27 million) in prizes.

Sales goal. Mexico’s business chamber Concanaco projects 235 billion pesos (US$12.6 billion) in Buen Fin sales.

Football. Mexico plays Jamaica in Kingston at 8 p.m. ET on 14 November, then Monterrey on 17 November.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

President Donald Trump threatened on 12 November to double tariffs on Mexico unless it stops migrant caravans, but he gave no start date or list of goods.

In Plain English

  • Claudia Sheinbaum: Mexico’s president, who answers reporters at a daily morning press conference.
  • SAT: Mexico’s tax authority, which runs the Buen Fin prize draw to encourage card payments.

Why Trump Threatened to Double Mexico Tariffs Over Migrant Caravans

Trump threatened on 12 November to double tariffs on Mexico unless it stops migrant caravans. He gave no start date or list of goods, and no order had been published at the time of writing.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, his own platform, that Mexico must stop the caravans now or see tariffs ’IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED’.

A migrant caravan left Tapachula, a city in Chiapas state near the Guatemala border, on Tuesday 10 November, press reports said.

President Claudia Sheinbaum answered Trump at her morning press conference on Thursday 12 November. She said no caravan has reached the northern border since he took office.

Public square in Tapachula, Chiapas, where migrant caravans start their journey north
Parque Bicentenario in Tapachula, Chiapas, where migrant caravans have started their journey north. File photo, 2011. Photo: Eduardo Robles Pacheco, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0

What Mexico’s Buen Fin Prize Draw Offers Shoppers

Mexico’s annual discount shopping event, El Buen Fin, runs from Friday 13 to Tuesday 17 November 2026, five days in all. The tax authority SAT is offering a prize pool of 500 million pesos (US$27 million) to encourage card payments.

Consumers share 400 million pesos (US$22 million), with a top prize of 250,000 pesos (US$13,400) among more than 300,000 consumer prizes. Merchants share the other 100 million pesos (US$5.4 million).

A card purchase of at least 250 pesos (US$13) at a registered merchant qualifies. The draw is reported for Friday 4 December.

Concanaco Servytur, Mexico’s national chamber of commerce and services, projects sales of 235 billion pesos (US$12.6 billion), up 7.3% from 2025.

Physical stores should make up about 79% of the total, or 186 billion pesos (US$10.0 billion), and the rest, about 49 billion pesos (US$2.6 billion), should come from online sales.

When Mexico Plays Jamaica for a Nations League Finals Place

Mexico plays Jamaica over two legs in a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal. Concacaf is the football body for North and Central America and the Caribbean, and the aggregate score decides who reaches the League A Finals, the competition’s closing tournament.

The winner goes to the League A Finals in Los Angeles on 25 to 28 March 2027 and earns a place at the 2027 Gold Cup, the region’s national-team championship.

The first leg is on Saturday 14 November at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, at 8 p.m. ET (19:00 in Mexico City). The second leg is on Tuesday 17 November at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Mexico is the defending champion of the competition. Rafael Márquez has coached the national team since July 2026.

What Links These Stories

The three stories share a calendar: Trump’s post landed a day before Buen Fin opened and five days before the second leg of the Jamaica tie.

Importers on both sides of the border will watch whether the threat becomes a decree.

The reports behind this Big Read

All of today’s Mexico news →

What It Means for US Readers

A doubled duty would fall on US importers, who pay tariffs on entry.

Travellers and shoppers should note that the SAT draw covers card purchases at registered Mexican merchants. The League A Finals will be played in Los Angeles in March 2027.

What to Watch Next

Watch Saturday 14 November at 8 p.m. ET for the first leg in Kingston, and Tuesday 17 November at 9:30 p.m. ET for the second leg in Monterrey, which is also the last day of Buen Fin.

On tariffs, the first sign would be a White House order that names a rate and the goods covered.

What Is Not Known

Trump did not say which duty he would double or when, and no order has been published.

Estimates of the caravan’s size differ.

Sources

Concacaf · Publimetro · Uno TV · Deseret News

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Trump double tariffs on Mexico?

Not yet. On 12 November he threatened to double them if Mexico does not stop migrant caravans, but he named no rate, goods or date, and no decree had been reported by 13 November.

What is Mexico’s Buen Fin?

A five-day discount shopping event, 13 to 17 November 2026. The tax authority SAT offers 500 million pesos (US$27 million) in prizes for card purchases of 250 pesos (US$13) or more at registered merchants.

When does Mexico play Jamaica?

The first leg is Saturday 14 November at 8 p.m. ET in Kingston, and the second is Tuesday 17 November at 9:30 p.m. ET in Monterrey. The winner reaches the League A Finals in March 2027.

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