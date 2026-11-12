Mexico Opposition Leader Wants Vote Probe

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.59▲ 0.09% USD/MXN18.62▲ 0.10% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,279▼ 0.85% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.02% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.32% USD/PYG6,174▲ 3.14% USD/BOB11.63▲ 1.12% USD/DOP60.48▲ 0.05% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.90▲ 3.29% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.73% USD/VES902.19▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.41% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL6.19▼ 0.63% BRENT 93.28 ▲ 0.56% WTI 86.90 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 0.96% GOLD 3,966 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.11 ▼ 1.50% SOY 1,226 ▼ 0.22% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 600.00 ▲ 0.08% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,006.05 ▲ 0.16% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▲ 0.00% USD/MXN 18.63 ▲ 0.14% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,279 ▼ 0.85% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.02% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.32% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 3.14% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.48 ▲ 0.05% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.79% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 3.29% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.73% USD/VES 902.19 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.41% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.22% EUR/BRL 6.18 ▼ 0.75% BRENT 93.28 ▲ 0.56% WTI 86.90 ▲ 0.43% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.21 ▼ 0.96% GOLD 3,966 ▼ 0.87% SILVER 51.11 ▼ 1.50% SOY 1,226 ▼ 0.22% CORN 448.00 — 0.00% WHEAT 600.00 ▲ 0.08% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.60% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Mexico Latin America

Mexico Opposition Leader Wants Vote Probe

By · · 4 min read

MEXICO · POLITICS

A Mexican opposition leader has answered a push by Morena, the governing left-wing party, to reopen the 2006 election by demanding that Congress also investigate the 2018 and 2024 votes. Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, a senator and national leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), spoke to reporters on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

He offered no documents for his claims of fraud, so they remain allegations. The exchange shows how the fight over trust in Mexico’s electoral system is heating up before the 2027 mid-term vote, when all 500 seats of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, are up for election.

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Key Facts

  • Who Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, senator and national leader of the opposition PRI, a once-dominant Mexican party.
  • What He proposed a special congressional commission on the 2018 and 2024 presidential elections.
  • When He spoke to reporters on Wednesday 11 November 2026.
  • Context He answered Morena’s push to review the 2006 race; he showed no documents for his claims.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

What Moreno Proposed

“We have to take them at their word: let there be a commission to investigate the electoral fraud of ’18 and ’24,” Moreno told reporters. He was answering Morena’s call for a commission on the 2006 presidential race.

That race was the narrow contest that Morena’s founder, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, later president from 2018 to 2024, lost to Felipe Calderón, who took office that year. Moreno said the electoral courts already reviewed it and that any crimes tied to it have, in his view, expired under the statute of limitations.

He argued that 2018 and 2024 can still be reviewed. He pointed to what he called suspicions about the computer systems of the National Electoral Institute (INE), which runs Mexico’s elections, and about the use of digital algorithms.

He also pointed to how seats were distributed in the Chamber of Deputies. He presented no documents for any of these claims.

The white Senate building in Mexico City beside a Mexican flag, seen from above among office towers on Paseo de la Reforma
File photo, undated. The Senate building in Mexico City, where Moreno sits, seen from above on Paseo de la Reforma, a major Mexico City avenue. Photo: Isaacvp, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Claims Against the INE

Moreno named Guadalupe Taddei, who led the INE during the 2024 election and has since resigned, in his remarks about digital algorithms. He called Taddei “a cynical and corrupt” figure at the head of the institute.

Those are Moreno’s words and not findings by any court or electoral body. He also argued that Morena won about 54% of the vote but about 75% of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies, which is his own reading of the results.

How the Official Count Looks

The INE’s official count gave Claudia Sheinbaum, the Morena candidate and now president, 59.75% of the 2024 presidential vote, about 35.9 million ballots. Moreno’s 54% is his own reading of the results, and we could not tie it to an official tally.

Taddei resigned as INE president in late October 2026, after the federal audit office, the Superior Audit Office of the Federation, opened an inquiry into possible irregularities in INE contracts and fund flows. Those allegations are unproven, and we found no official finding that they affect the 2024 count.

What This Means for You

For US readers, trust in Mexican institutions matters for business and security ties, because Mexico is a close neighbour and major trading partner of the United States. A prolonged dispute over election integrity could sharpen political tension ahead of the 2027 mid-terms.

Our earlier reports cover a poll on Morena for the mid-terms and Morena’s deputy nominations. See also the Senate’s vote on the revenue law and the Mexico news hub.

What Is Not Known

At the time of writing we found no public reaction to the proposal from Morena, the INE or Taddei. Morena has asked for a special commission on the 2006 race, but we found no details of when it would be set up.

It is not known whether the PRI will file a formal request for the commission. A commission would need votes in Congress, and at the time of writing we found no other party backing it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Alito Moreno propose?

He proposed a special congressional commission to investigate the 2018 and 2024 presidential elections. He said so to reporters on Wednesday 11 November 2026.

Did Moreno show evidence of fraud?

No. He presented no documents for his claims, so they are allegations and not findings by any court or electoral body.

Why did he raise the 2006 election?

He was answering a push by the governing Morena party to review the 2006 vote. He argued that if 2006 is examined, 2018 and 2024 should be too.

What is the PRI?

The Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) is a Mexican party that governed Mexico for most of the 20th century, until 2000, and again from 2012 to 2018. It now sits in opposition.

Sources: Statements by Alejandro Moreno to reporters, 11 November 2026; National Electoral Institute (INE), official district-count results of the 2024 federal elections.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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