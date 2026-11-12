The Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies, in 2009. Photo: Thelmadatter / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

The Big Read · Mexico · Thursday 12 November 2026

Key Facts —Arrests. Mexico’s Navy reported 119 arrests in Michoacán on 10 November, a balance one year into Plan Michoacán. —Damage. Mexico’s Navy puts damage to criminal groups at over 5,355 million pesos (US$288 million). Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Budget. Deputies passed the 2027 budget 352 to 130; the electoral institute INE keeps about US$1.9 billion. —Election. Federal election day is Sunday 6 June 2027; all 500 deputies and 17 governors are on the ballot. —Prediction markets. Prediction market Polymarket puts Morena, the ruling party, at 89.0% to win (12 November, 1:12 a.m. ET). —Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s Navy says it has arrested 119 people in Michoacán, while the government insists next year’s election is funded despite a 6 billion peso cut to the electoral agency’s budget.

In Plain English Semar: Mexico’s Navy, which leads a security deployment on the Michoacán coast.

Mexico’s Navy, which leads a security deployment on the Michoacán coast. Plan Michoacán: The federal security and development programme for the state, presented on 9 November 2025.

The federal security and development programme for the state, presented on 9 November 2025. INE: The National Electoral Institute, the independent agency that organises federal elections.

The National Electoral Institute, the independent agency that organises federal elections. Morena: The party of President Claudia Sheinbaum, which leads the governing coalition.

How Mexico’s Navy Reached 119 Arrests in Michoacán

Mexico’s Navy, known as Semar, says it has arrested 119 people in Michoacán and cost criminal groups more than 5,355 million pesos (about US$288 million). Admiral Raymundo Pedro Morales Ángeles, head of the Navy, presented the results on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

The Navy says it keeps 1,300 personnel and 61 vehicles in the state, mainly at Lázaro Cárdenas, Coahuayana and Aquila on the coast. It reports six clandestine laboratories put out of service and 77 firearms seized.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Reports frame the figures as a balance one year into Plan Michoacán, the federal security and development programme that President Claudia Sheinbaum and the security cabinet presented on 9 November 2025. They do not say whether every arrest falls inside that year.

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Michoacán is a major avocado-growing state and its coast includes the port of Lázaro Cárdenas, so security there matters to US importers. The Navy’s damage figure is its own estimate, and we found no published method behind it.

File photo: Mexican marines board a UH-60 Black Hawk during a 2025 exercise in Trinidad and Tobago. The photo does not show the events described.

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Why Sheinbaum Says Mexico’s 2027 Election Is Funded

President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday 11 November 2026 that, from the government’s point of view, the 2027 elections are guaranteed as far as the budget goes. The electoral agency keeps about 36 billion pesos (about US$1.9 billion) after deputies cut 6 billion pesos (about US$322 million).

The National Electoral Institute (INE) is the independent agency that runs federal elections. Its council asked in August for about 47 billion pesos (about US$2.5 billion), a figure that included money for political parties.

The Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, passed the 2027 budget by 352 votes to 130 in the final vote, after a session of nearly 20 hours. The total is about 10.64 trillion pesos (about US$571 billion), a real rise of 1.3% over 2026.

Sheinbaum had called INE’s request excessive on 5 August. The cut came from Congress, which decides the budget.

The federal anticorruption ministry is also investigating INE contracts worth over 2,600 million pesos (about US$140 million), and has flagged possible simulated competition. Liability has not been determined.

Election day is Sunday 6 June 2027, when all 500 deputies and 17 governors are on the ballot. The presidency is not. We convert pesos at RT market data’s rate of about 18.62 per US dollar on 12 November; RT market data is a market data provider.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a prediction market where users trade real money on outcomes, the ‘Mexico Legislative Election Winner’ market (US$117,569 traded) priced Morena at 89.0% at 1:12 a.m. ET on 12 November. The opposition National Action Party (PAN) was priced at 5.0%, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) at 2.5% and Citizens’ Movement (MC), another opposition party, at 2.4%.

A separate market on second place (US$89,278 traded) priced PAN at 73.5% and PRI at 11.9%. These prices are bets, not polls or official forecasts.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Links These Stories

Both stories show how Mexico’s government frames security and the vote ahead of 2027. The Navy’s numbers are its own and unaudited, while the election budget is a fact set by the Chamber of Deputies.

For readers in the United States, the Michoacán coast matters for avocado and mining supply chains, and the 2027 vote shapes Mexico’s policy environment for trade and investment.

What It Means for US Readers

For US importers and investors, the Navy’s presence on the Michoacán coast is a security signal, not a measured result. Its damage figure is its own estimate, with no published method.

The 6 June 2027 election will choose the Chamber that serves until 2030, so investors can watch whether the agency running it stays on budget and on schedule.

What to Watch Next

Watch for INE’s response to the final budget figure, which it had not published at the time of writing, and for any further steps after the Chamber of Deputies vote.

Watch whether the Navy publishes the period and a method for its damage estimate.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether all 119 arrests fall inside the plan’s first year, and the method behind the damage estimate is unpublished. We found no information on where, when or by whom the arrests were made.

Reports differ on INE’s final budget, from about 35 billion to 37 billion pesos. The budget committee’s view that the cut does not endanger the 2027 vote is its own assessment, and INE had not publicly responded to the final figure.

Sources

Secretaría de Marina (Semar) · Cámara de Diputados · National Electoral Institute (INE) · Polymarket, Mexico Legislative Election Winner · The Rio Times, Mexico Navy reports 119 arrests in Michoacán · The Rio Times, Sheinbaum says 2027 vote is funded

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people has Mexico’s Navy arrested in Michoacán?

The Navy reports 119 arrests, presented on 10 November 2026 as a balance one year into Plan Michoacán. It is unclear whether every arrest falls inside that year.

Is Mexico’s 2027 election funded?

President Sheinbaum says yes. The electoral institute INE keeps about 36 billion pesos (US$1.9 billion) after a 6 billion peso cut, and INE had not publicly responded to the final figure.

When is Mexico’s 2027 federal election?

Sunday 6 June 2027. All 500 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 17 governorships are on the ballot; the presidency is not.