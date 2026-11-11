Mexico Car Exports Fall 17.9%; Strike Eases

The Big Read · Mexico · Wednesday 11 November 2026

Key Facts —Car output. Light-vehicle output fell 17.7% in October 2026 to 302,803 units; exports fell 17.9%. —Voter card strike. Electoral authority INE says 544 of 841 voter card offices closed on Monday 9 November. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Arrest. Mexican forces arrested alleged cartel leader R2 and 19 others in Jalisco on Sunday 8 November 2026. —Charges. R2 faces a Mexican homicide warrant and, the DEA says, US drug and firearms charges. —Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s car exports fell 17.9% in October, a voter card strike eased, and forces arrested an alleged cartel leader wanted by the United States.

In Plain English CJNG: The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is a major Mexican criminal group, and the US designated it a foreign terrorist organization in February 2025.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is a major Mexican criminal group, and the US designated it a foreign terrorist organization in February 2025. DEA: The US Drug Enforcement Administration is the federal agency that fights drug trafficking and shared intelligence on R2.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration is the federal agency that fights drug trafficking and shared intelligence on R2. INE: The National Electoral Institute runs Mexico’s elections and issues the voter card, the country’s most common photo ID.

The National Electoral Institute runs Mexico’s elections and issues the voter card, the country’s most common photo ID. INEGI: Mexico’s national statistics institute publishes the official vehicle production and export figures.

Why Mexico’s Car Exports Fell 17.9% in October

Mexico’s light-vehicle output fell 17.7% in October 2026 from a year earlier, to 302,803 units from 367,928, according to INEGI data issued on 9 November. Light vehicles are cars, SUVs and light trucks, and INEGI is Mexico’s national statistics institute.

Exports made up most of the output and fell 17.9% to 258,137 units, which is 56,090 fewer than in October 2025. Domestic sales rose 3.1% from a year earlier.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

From January to October, production totaled 3,254,062 units, down 3.95%, and exports fell 3.28%, while domestic sales rose 4.81%. The United States took 76.6% of exports.

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We have found no official explanation for the fall. Weaker US demand, tariffs and the end of electric-vehicle incentives are possible factors, but they are our reading, not an official statement.

File photo. Trucks from Mexico queue at the World Trade Bridge crossing in Laredo, Texas, 2017. Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

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How Mexico’s Voter Card Offices Reopened After the Strike

Staff at the National Electoral Institute (INE), Mexico’s election authority, stopped work on Monday 9 November 2026. INE councillor Carla Humphrey put the closed voter card offices at 544 of 841, or 64.7%, while worker representative Édgar Fernández estimated close to 80%.

The offices issue the voter card, Mexico’s most common photo ID, and enrolments, updates and card pick-ups stopped where they closed. The strike was over pay.

A committee of workers met electoral authorities, and INE’s provisional president announced an agreement that is still to be formalized. Workers committed to normalise service from Tuesday 10 November.

The agreement includes a pay rise of 6% from January 2027 for module staff. Missed appointments will be rescheduled.

Blanca Cruz is INE’s provisional president, chosen by its General Council, the institute’s governing board. The Chamber of Deputies, Mexico’s lower house, is to name a permanent head, and workers have threatened another strike for 25 January 2027.

How Mexico Arrested Cartel Leader R2 in Zapopan

Mexican forces arrested an alleged cartel leader known as R2 and 19 other people on Sunday 8 November 2026 in the Guadalajara area of Jalisco state. Mexican authorities say one marine was injured when the Navy was attacked during the operation. Our Big Read column of 10 November covered the arrest.

Authorities say R2 led Los Rs, a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), a group the United States designated a foreign terrorist organization in February 2025. The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said the intelligence it shared helped locate him.

R2 faces a Mexican arrest warrant for aggravated homicide, meaning murder with aggravating factors, and a separate warrant for extradition to the United States. The DEA said he was wanted on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Mexican authorities describe the cell as tied to extortion, drug trafficking, homicide, kidnapping and attacks on authorities, with business owners and avocado producers among its alleged victims. They have also tied R2 to the 2025 killing of Carlos Manzo, the mayor of Uruapan, an allegation not yet tested in court.

File photo, undated. A church and fountain on a town square in Ocotlán, Jalisco. The photo does not show the events described. Photo: Bambirucho, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What Links These Stories

The three stories show a Mexican state under pressure while relying on outside partners. The United States took 76.6% of Mexico’s car exports from January to October, and the R2 arrest used DEA intelligence, so Washington features in both the trade and the security stories.

US prosecutors gain if R2 is extradited, and INE staff were offered a 6% pay rise. No source links the three stories, and whether the arrest weakens the CJNG is not yet known.

What It Means for US Readers

Investors in carmakers and parts suppliers with Mexican plants should note that output fell 17.7% in October and that 76.6% of exports from January to October went to the United States. No official has explained the drop.

For US policy, the arrest shows cooperation between the DEA and Mexican forces, and whether Mexico extradites R2 will matter to the US charges against him. Importers of Mexican avocados should note that his cell is accused of extorting growers, though it is not known whether one arrest will ease that.

What to Watch Next

Watch whether INE offices keep running normally and whether the written agreement with staff is finalized, since workers have threatened another strike for 25 January 2027. The 2027 budget is the test of the offered pay rise.

Authorities have yet to say whether R2 will be tried in Mexico or extradited. INEGI’s next vehicle data, covering November, has not yet been released.

What Is Not Known

Reports differ slightly on the number detained with R2, 19 others or 20 people in all, and on exactly where in the Guadalajara area he was held. The time of the arrest, where R2 is held now and whether he will be tried in Mexico or extradited are not stated.

The share of closed voter card offices is 64.7% by INE’s count and 80% or more by the workers’ estimate, and it is unconfirmed that every office reopened on 10 November.

Sources

INEGI, Mexico’s statistics institute · INE, Mexico’s National Electoral Institute · The Rio Times, Mexico car output and producer prices · The Rio Times, Mexico voter card desks reopen · The Rio Times, Mexico arrests cartel leader

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is R2, the alleged cartel leader Mexico arrested?

R2 is the alias of an alleged leader of Los Rs, a cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Mexican forces arrested him on 8 November 2026, and he is wanted in Mexico and the United States.

Why did Mexico’s car exports fall in October 2026?

INEGI data show exports down 17.9% and output down 17.7%, and no official explanation has been found. Weaker US demand and tariffs are possible factors, which is our reading.

Are Mexico’s voter card offices open again?

Workers committed to normalise service from Tuesday 10 November after Monday’s strike. We found no confirmation that every office reopened, and the written pay agreement is still to be formalized.