A higher tariff-free price ceiling for electric imports cleared the way, and Tesla is in talks with YPF, Argentina's state-controlled oil company, on charging.

Business: Argentina

Tesla will start taking orders for the Model 3 and Model Y in Argentina on Friday 20 November 2026, its first sales in the country, the company confirmed to Bloomberg Línea, a Latin American business news outlet, according to Dolarhoy, an Argentine personal-finance news site. Official prices will be published on launch day, so none is confirmed yet.

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For readers in the United States, it is a test of whether a US carmaker can sell directly in a market that taxes imported cars. The prices Tesla announces on Friday will show how far the tariff relief reaches.

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Key Facts What. Tesla opens orders for the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV in Argentina.

When. Friday 20 November 2026; official prices are due the same day.

How. Direct sales online, with a showroom planned in a Buenos Aires shopping mall.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 19 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

A higher tariff-free price ceiling for electric imports cleared the way, and Tesla is in talks with YPF, Argentina’s state-controlled oil company, on charging.

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Tesla set the date earlier this month. On Friday 6 November, Contexto Tucumán, a news site in the northern province of Tucumán, reported that the company would arrive on 20 November and sell directly, without local partners.

In June, YPF chief executive Horacio Marín visited Tesla facilities in Texas and the two companies signed a letter of intent to explore cooperation, Dolarhoy says. The June report has the details.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

In July, Tesla started selling in neighbouring Uruguay, where the Model 3 starts at US$32,990 and the Model Y at US$36,490, according to Dolarhoy. Those prices will not simply carry over to Argentina.

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A government change made the launch more workable. Dolarhoy reports that Argentina raised the maximum factory value of fully electric cars that can enter without the 35% tariff on cars from outside the regional trade bloc from US$16,000 to US$35,000, within an annual quota.

The ceiling applies to the car’s value at origin, not to the shipping, insurance and local sales costs on top. So the tariff relief does not mean a Tesla will sell for US$35,000, Dolarhoy notes.

Sector estimates quoted by the same site put prices above US$50,000, depending on version and import conditions. Contexto Tucumán, citing estimates, says a Tesla could start around US$60,000.

Tesla will use its direct model: digital orders plus physical spaces to see the cars and take test drives. Contexto Tucumán reports that the first point is planned for the Unicenter shopping mall, on level 1, showing two vehicles, and that Tesla Argentina SRL, a local company, has been set up.

The Cybertruck will not be part of the first offer, which is limited to the two high-volume models, according to Dolarhoy. Dolarhoy says the aim is to start with the two highest-volume models.

The partnership with YPF is still at the exploratory stage. Dolarhoy says the two companies are discussing cooperation on fast-charging infrastructure and energy storage, after the June letter of intent.

Dolarhoy says the arrival will also test the development of Argentina’s charging infrastructure. The clearest signal will come on Friday, when Tesla publishes its Argentine prices and opens the order books.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When can Argentines order a Tesla?

From Friday 20 November 2026, when Tesla opens orders for the Model 3 and Model Y. Prices are due the same day.

Will the Cybertruck be sold?

Not at first. The initial offer covers only the Model 3 and Model Y, according to Dolarhoy.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error