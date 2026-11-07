Latin America Defense Monitor — November 1–7, 2026

The Big Picture: A strike on a Colombian guerrilla camp inside Venezuela, a national defence drill in Cuba and new US sanctions on Havana all landed in one week. For US readers, the week shows how many security questions around the Caribbean basin now involve Washington, from sanctions to reported intelligence support.

Reports from 1 to 6 November describe a strike on Friday, 30 October, in Venezuela’s Apure state, near the Colombian border, that killed at least 23 people, according to a Venezuelan human-rights group. Who carried it out is disputed, and neither Caracas nor Washington had confirmed anything officially in the reports we read.

In Cuba, the National Defence Council, the state body that directs national defence, ran the Moncada 2026 national drill on Wednesday, 4 and Thursday, 5 November, and the US Treasury announced new sanctions on Thursday, 5 November. In Colombia, two soldiers were killed in an explosive-drone attack that the Army attributes to the ELN, the National Liberation Army guerrilla group, and a truck-bomb and drone attack in Tolima killed four civilians.

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Bottom Line Up Front: The Apure strike is the week’s biggest open question, because the accounts of US involvement conflict. We found no new US boat strike announced for 1–7 November, and we have no verified defence news for Brazil, Argentina, Mexico or Ecuador this week.