Latin America Defense Monitor — November 1–7, 2026

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Defense Monitor

Latin America Defense Monitor — November 1–7, 2026

· Saturday, November 7, 2026 · 9 min read
The Latin America Defense Monitor: military moves, arms deals and security policy across Latin America and the Caribbean, in plain language

Weekly Edition · Saturday, 7 November 2026 · Issue #29

The littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, hull number 21, arrives at a pier at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba
Latin America Defense Monitor — November 1–7, 2026. The US Navy littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) arrives for a brief port visit at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, 4 November 2026 (US Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M. Ardon, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Executive Summary

The Big Picture: A strike on a Colombian guerrilla camp inside Venezuela, a national defence drill in Cuba and new US sanctions on Havana all landed in one week. For US readers, the week shows how many security questions around the Caribbean basin now involve Washington, from sanctions to reported intelligence support.

Reports from 1 to 6 November describe a strike on Friday, 30 October, in Venezuela’s Apure state, near the Colombian border, that killed at least 23 people, according to a Venezuelan human-rights group. Who carried it out is disputed, and neither Caracas nor Washington had confirmed anything officially in the reports we read.

In Cuba, the National Defence Council, the state body that directs national defence, ran the Moncada 2026 national drill on Wednesday, 4 and Thursday, 5 November, and the US Treasury announced new sanctions on Thursday, 5 November. In Colombia, two soldiers were killed in an explosive-drone attack that the Army attributes to the ELN, the National Liberation Army guerrilla group, and a truck-bomb and drone attack in Tolima killed four civilians.

Bottom Line Up Front: The Apure strike is the week’s biggest open question, because the accounts of US involvement conflict. We found no new US boat strike announced for 1–7 November, and we have no verified defence news for Brazil, Argentina, Mexico or Ecuador this week.

Latin America Defense Monitor: Where Things Stand

VenezuelaHighStrike on an ELN camp in Apure state on 30 October reported to have killed at least 23; the role of the United States is disputed and unconfirmed.
US / SOUTHCOMMediumNo new boat strike found for 1–7 November by US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), the US military’s command for the region; the last confirmed one was on 27 October. No court ruling found in the first federal suit over the strikes.
ColombiaMediumTwo soldiers killed in an explosive-drone attack in Chocó (31 October to 1 November), attributed to the ELN; four civilians killed in a truck-bomb and drone attack in Planadas, Tolima, on 1 November.
BrazilLowNo verified defence decision this week.
ArgentinaLowNo verified procurement news this week.
EcuadorLowNo verified development this week.
MexicoLowNo verified defence development this week.
HaitiHighA drone strike hit a gang leader on 5 November, and rallies backed the Salvadoran troops of the UN-authorised Gang Suppression Force on 6 November.
CubaHighMoncada 2026 defence drill on 4–5 November; new US sanctions announced on 5 November; President Miguel Díaz-Canel rejected them on 7 November.
Central America and the CaribbeanMediumEl Salvador’s deployment in Haiti is put above 2,000 soldiers; no official total found.
01

The Week’s Key Stories

1–7 November 2026

VENEZUELA

Strike on an ELN Camp Raises Questions About US Role

Reports from 1 to 6 November describe a strike on Friday, 30 October, on a camp of the ELN in Apure state, close to the Colombian border. Early reports spoke of 19 dead, and FundaRedes, a Venezuelan human-rights group that monitors the border, later put the toll at 23.

Four unnamed US officials told a major US newspaper that Washington provided intelligence and drones, and it is not clear who flew them. A Venezuelan officer is quoted as saying the Venezuelan armed forces carried out the strike without being told of any US role, while FundaRedes says only US aircraft took part.

Neither the Venezuelan government nor the US government had officially confirmed the operation in the reports we read.

Why it matters for US readers: Whether Washington helps hit armed groups inside Venezuela bears on border security. See our Venezuela coverage for the wider transition.
CUBA

Defence Drill, New US Sanctions and a Navy Port Call

Cuba’s National Defence Council held the Moncada 2026 exercise on Wednesday, 4 and Thursday, 5 November, followed by National Defence Day on Friday, 6 November.

On Thursday, 5 November, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which administers US sanctions, announced new measures against Cuban-linked people, companies and vessels, including firms outside Cuba. Reported counts differ, so we do not give one.

On Saturday, 7 November, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel rejected the sanctions in a post on X, calling them “lies and absurd” and speaking of economic strangulation. Separately, the US Navy says its littoral combat ship (a small, fast warship) USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay for a brief port visit, with a photo dated 4 November; the Navy’s release does not link the visit to any operation.

Why it matters for US readers: This week’s visible steps in Cuba were a drill and sanctions; we found no US military action against the island. More in our Cuba coverage.
HAITI

Salvadoran Troops Take Centre Stage in Port-au-Prince

Haiti’s Gang Suppression Force, the UN-authorised mission, lost contact with four Salvadoran aviation technicians after an ambush on Sunday, 18 October. Reports put the Salvadoran deployment above 2,000 soldiers; El Salvador has not published a total that we could verify.

Rallies in support of the Salvadoran troops were reported on Friday, 6 November, including in Port-au-Prince, with crowd estimates ranging from hundreds to thousands.

A drone strike hit a vehicle in Cité-Soleil, a Port-au-Prince district, on the night of Thursday, 5 November, and Haiti’s prime minister, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé, welcomed the loss of a gang leader. Local media identified the dead man as Mathias Sainthil, leader of the Boston gang; the government had not named him in the reports we read.

Why it matters for US readers: Haiti is a migration and security concern for the United States, and Salvadoran soldiers are now a visible part of the force. Background in our explainer, What Is Happening in Haiti?.
COLOMBIA

Explosive Drones Kill Two Soldiers, Truck Bomb Hits Tolima

Colombia’s Army says two professional soldiers died and five were hurt in repeated explosive-drone attacks on troops of a land-operations battalion in rural San José del Palmar, in the western department of Chocó. The attacks ran from Saturday, 31 October into the early hours of Sunday, 1 November, and the Army reported them on 2 November.

The Army attributes the attacks to the ELN and called them a violation of human rights and of international humanitarian law. Reports mention Air Force flights that helped evacuate the wounded.

On the night of Sunday, 1 November, a truck bomb and drones hit the area near a military base in Planadas, in Tolima department, killing four people, including a two-month-old baby, and injuring more than a dozen, according to local reports. Reports point to FARC dissidents, a splinter of the former FARC guerrillas, as the main suspects; responsibility has not been formally confirmed.

Southern Vanguard, the joint exercise with US soldiers at the Tolemaida military base in central Colombia, is scheduled to run until Wednesday, 11 November, according to Colombia’s Defence Ministry.

Why it matters for US readers: US troops are training Colombian units while the ELN fights with cheap drones. See our Colombia coverage.
US MILITARY

No New Boat Strike Found, Court Case Unresolved

We found no new US Southern Command announcement of a boat strike for 1–7 November. The last one we have confirmed was on Tuesday, 27 October, in the Eastern Pacific, when five people were killed.

Relatives of two Trinidadian men killed in a strike on 14 October 2025 filed what was described as the first federal wrongful-death suit over the campaign, on 27 January 2026, in a Massachusetts federal court. We found no ruling in that case.

Why it matters for US readers: The legal question of whether the strikes are lawful is still open in court, even when no new strike is announced.
02

What to Watch Next

7–30 days

VenezuelaWhether Caracas or Washington officially confirms the Apure strike, and who is named as responsible.
ColombiaSouthern Vanguard is scheduled to end on Wednesday, 11 November; watch for a formal attribution of the Planadas attack and further drone attacks.
HaitiWhether the government names the gang leader killed on 5 November, and whether El Salvador publishes a troop total.
CubaFurther US sanctions announcements and any official Cuban account of the Moncada 2026 drill.
US MilitaryAny new boat strike announced by Southern Command, and any ruling in the Massachusetts case.
03

What Is Not Known

as of 7 November

Who carried out the 30 October strike in Apure is not established: accounts say the US acted alone, that Venezuela acted with US support, and that Venezuela acted without knowing of a US role. The death toll of 23 comes from one human-rights group and has no official confirmation.

The identity of the gang leader killed in Cité-Soleil comes from local media, not from the government, and the total Salvadoran force in Haiti has not been published. The scope of the new US sanctions on Cuba, including how many firms were named, is reported inconsistently.

We found no verified defence news for Brazil, Argentina, Mexico or Ecuador for 1–7 November, and nothing verified on Paraguay’s security situation this week, so this edition leaves them out. Several official sites were not reachable from our servers, so some statements are given as quoted in reports and marked as such.

Background: BRICS Summit Adds Nobody, China Chairs 2027.

Background: Brazil Economy Explained, US$2.65 Trillion in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Venezuela’s Apure state on 30 October?

A strike on a camp of the ELN, a Colombian guerrilla group, killed at least 23 people, according to FundaRedes, a Venezuelan human-rights group. Neither Caracas nor Washington had officially confirmed the operation in the reports we read by 6 November.

Did US forces take part in the Apure strike?

Four unnamed US officials told a major US newspaper that Washington supplied intelligence and drones. FundaRedes says the United States acted alone, and a Venezuelan officer is quoted as saying the Venezuelan armed forces carried it out, so the account is disputed.

What is Cuba’s Moncada 2026 exercise?

Moncada 2026 is a national defence drill that Cuba’s National Defence Council, the state body that directs national defence, announced for Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 November. It was followed by National Defence Day on Friday 6 November.

Were there new US boat strikes this week?

We found no new announcement from US Southern Command, the US military’s command for the region, for 1–7 November. The last strike we have confirmed was on 27 October in the Eastern Pacific, when five people were killed.

Latin America Defense Monitor
Weekly Edition · Saturday, 7 November 2026 · By The Rio Times Defense Desk
Published by The Rio Times · riotimesonline.com

Sources: Colombia’s Army (statement on the Chocó attacks, 2 November); local authorities in Tolima (Planadas, 2–3 November, as reported) and Ministry of Defense; Cuba’s National Defence Council (Moncada 2026 announcement, 4 November); US Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (announcement of 5 November, as reported); Cuban President Díaz-Canel (post on X, 7 November); US Navy (photo release 261104-N-JB475-1026, 4 November); Haiti’s prime minister (statement, 6 November, as reported); FundaRedes (Apure, 5–6 November); US Southern Command (27 October strike announcement); Massachusetts federal court filing (27 January 2026, as reported). Statements were read as quoted in national and wire reports on 7 November where official sites were unreachable.

Background: What Is Happening in Haiti?. More from Venezuela, Cuba, Colombia and Haiti.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Previous edition: October 24–31, 2026. All editions: Defense Monitor.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

Read More from The Rio Times

Related Articles

Defense Monitor
Latin America Defense Monitor — October 24–31, 2026
November 1, 2026 · 8 min read
Defense Monitor
Latin America Defense Monitor — October 17–23, 2026
October 24, 2026 · 6 min read
Defense Monitor
Latin America Defense Monitor — September 26
October 5, 2026 · 10 min read

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.