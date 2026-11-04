Tanzania Votes for 1 MP and 11 Councillors

TANZANIA · ELECTIONS

Key Facts What is happening Tanzania holds a parliamentary by-election in Chamwino and council by-elections in 11 wards on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, with 213,024 registered voters eligible.

Why it matters The Chamwino seat fell vacant after its former lawmaker became vice president, and the vote comes two days before the High Court’s judgment in Tundu Lissu’s treason trial.

The numbers Chamwino has 133,864 voters and the wards 79,160, at 665 polling stations; 67 candidates from 17 parties compete, 16 of them for the parliamentary seat.

Who is who Judge Jacobs Mwambegele chairs the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and Deogratius Ndejembi, Chamwino’s former lawmaker, became vice president in August.

What to watch Turnout, whether the ruling party’s candidate wins Chamwino, and how quickly INEC declares results after polls close at 4pm.

What it means for you Washington and other partners watch Tanzania’s electoral process closely, so turnout, results and any disputes will be read abroad as well as at home.

Tanzanians vote today to fill one parliament seat in Chamwino and councillor seats in 11 wards. The by-election comes two days before the verdict in opposition leader Tundu Lissu’s treason trial.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

What Voters Decide Today

Tanzania’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 213,024 registered voters can cast ballots on Wednesday, 4 November 2026. They will fill one parliament seat in Chamwino, in Dodoma region, and councillor seats in 11 wards.

Chamwino has 133,864 registered voters, and the 11 wards have 79,160. INEC says 665 polling stations are ready, 441 in Chamwino and 224 in the wards.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Tanzania Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, Africa Intelligence. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Polls open at 7am and close at 4pm. Voters still in line at 4pm may vote, and later arrivals may not.

Who Is on the Ballot

In all, 67 candidates from 17 political parties are competing. Sixteen of them, eight men and eight women, are running for the Chamwino parliament seat.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Holding Nigerian bonds? Abuja seeks US$7.7B in loans” Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party’s candidate is Dr Nettho Ndijina Ndilito. The other 15 come from parties including NLD, NCCR-Mageuzi, ADC and CHAUMMA, and the list names no candidate from Chadema.

Fifty-one candidates, 43 men and eight women, are standing for councillor seats. The wards are Nonde, Lugenge, Bargish, Makole, Mwera and Oldonyosambu.

The others are Igalula, Shelui, Mvumi, Nyarero and Ilolangulu. They lie in district and town councils from Mbeya and Njombe to Tarime and Kilosa.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Why These Seats Are Vacant

Deogratius Ndejembi, the former Chamwino lawmaker, was appointed vice president on 26 August 2026. Parliament confirmed him on 28 August.

The National Assembly speaker then told INEC that the Chamwino seat was vacant. Eight councillors died and three resigned, which left the 11 ward seats open.

Nominations took place on 13 October, and campaigns ran from 14 October to 3 November. INEC’s returning officer for Chamwino, Godfrey Mnyamale, published the list of 16 candidates on 15 October.

The Lissu Backdrop

Tundu Lissu, the leader of the opposition party Chadema, is on trial for treason and denies the charge. The High Court is due to give judgment on Friday, 6 November 2026.

The by-election is a far smaller test than a general election. Even so, turnout and results will be read as a sign of the political mood before that judgment.

In Plain English INEC: the Independent National Electoral Commission, which runs Tanzania’s elections.

the Independent National Electoral Commission, which runs Tanzania’s elections. By-election: a vote held between general elections to fill a seat that has fallen vacant.

a vote held between general elections to fill a seat that has fallen vacant. CCM: Chama Cha Mapinduzi, the ruling party, which has governed Tanzania since it was formed in 1977.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi, the ruling party, which has governed Tanzania since it was formed in 1977. Chadema: Tanzania’s main opposition party, led by Tundu Lissu.

What It Means for US Readers

Washington and other partners watch Tanzania’s electoral process closely. Turnout, results and any disputes on Wednesday will be read abroad as well as at home.

Related Rio Times reports cover the Lissu treason verdict due Friday and who holds power in Tanzania. Background is in the Tanzania explainer and on the Tanzania hub.

What Is Not Known

INEC has not yet announced results, and turnout is not known. The names of the 51 ward candidates and their parties were not confirmed for this report.

It is not known whether Chadema or other opposition parties will contest the results. INEC’s list for Chamwino shows no Chadema candidate, and the reason is not stated.

What Comes Next

INEC will count votes at polling stations and tally them at constituency level, then declare winners. The commission has not said when it expects to finish.

The High Court’s judgment in the Lissu treason trial follows on Friday, 6 November. Watch for the by-election results and for any party complaint to INEC.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people can vote in Tanzania’s by-elections?

INEC says 213,024 registered voters are eligible on Wednesday, 4 November 2026. Of these, 133,864 are in Chamwino and 79,160 are in the 11 wards.

What seats are being filled?

One parliament seat in Chamwino constituency in Dodoma region, and councillor seats in 11 wards across mainland Tanzania. Together they draw 67 candidates from 17 parties.

Why is the Chamwino seat vacant?

Deogratius Ndejembi, its former lawmaker, was appointed vice president on 26 August 2026. Parliament confirmed him on 28 August.

When do polls open and close?

Polls open at 7am and close at 4pm. Anyone still in line at 4pm may vote.

How does this relate to the Lissu case?

Tundu Lissu, leader of the opposition party Chadema, is on trial for treason and denies the charge. The High Court is due to give judgment on Friday, 6 November 2026.

Sources: Independent National Electoral Commission of Tanzania, statement on the Chamwino and 11-ward by-elections, 3 November 2026; INEC, returning officer of Chamwino names 16 candidates, 15 October 2026; INEC notice of the by-elections of 4 November 2026 (timetable and vacancies); High Court of Tanzania, schedule for judgment in the treason trial of Tundu Lissu (accessed 4 November 2026).