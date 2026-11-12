Prosecutor Opposes Reopening Milei Coin Case

IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.01% USD/MXN18.61▼ 0.08% USD/CLP982.08▼ 0.22% USD/COP3,288▲ 0.40% USD/PEN3.41▼ 0.03% USD/ARS1,544▼ 0.11% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.90▲ 0.83% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES902.19▲ 0.19% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.19▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.37 ▲ 0.96% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▲ 0.47% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.34 ▲ 0.46% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20% IBOV 172,060.43 ▲ 0.42% IPC MEX 72,419.39 ▲ 0.71% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.61 ▼ 0.08% USD/CLP 982.08 ▼ 0.22% USD/COP 3,288 ▲ 0.40% USD/PEN 3.41 ▼ 0.03% USD/ARS 1,544 ▼ 0.11% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.90 ▲ 0.83% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 902.19 ▲ 0.19% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.19 ▲ 0.20% BRENT 92.37 ▲ 0.96% WTI 86.19 ▲ 0.17% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.25 ▲ 0.47% GOLD 3,987 ▼ 1.06% SILVER 51.34 ▲ 0.46% SOY 1,231 ▲ 0.49% CORN 448.75 ▼ 0.06% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 265.45 ▼ 2.19% SUGAR 18.47 ▲ 2.10% ORANGE JUICE 146.60 ▼ 0.10% COTTON 82.35 ▲ 4.65% COCOA 5,061 ▲ 6.73% BEEF 218.98 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 327.80 ▼ 0.77% LITHIUM 61.07 ▲ 1.82% PETR4 43.55 ▼ 3.11% VALE3 64.43 ▼ 0.57% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 1.26% BBDC4 14.33 ▼ 1.44% ABEV3 15.85 ▲ 0.38% BBAS3 16.89 ▼ 1.23% B3SA3 14.80 ▲ 2.21% WEGE3 51.61 ▲ 1.30% PRIO3 61.47 ▲ 2.42% SUZB3 53.80 ▼ 1.21% RENT3 30.24 ▲ 1.51% AZZA3 15.37 ▲ 4.34% CSAN3 3.03 ▲ 13.06% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.54 ▼ 0.78% GMAT3 4.08 ▲ 7.09% PSSA3 45.98 ▼ 1.48% CVCB3 0.86 — 0.00% POSI3 3.32 ▲ 5.40% SLCE3 17.05 ▼ 0.23% NATU3 5.62 ▲ 1.26% BRKM5 2.92 — 0.00% RANI3 8.39 ▼ 0.71% CSNA3 4.52 ▲ 3.20%
since 2009
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Argentina Latin America

Prosecutor Opposes Reopening Milei Coin Case

By · · 4 min read
Argentine peso banknotes

ARGENTINA · POLITICS

An Argentine federal prosecutor has asked a judge to keep the $LIBRA crypto scandal closed. Eduardo Taiano, who ran the criminal investigation, gave his opinion on Wednesday 11 November 2026 against a request to reopen the case.

The case concerns a memecoin, a joke-themed cryptocurrency, that President Javier Milei promoted online. For US readers, it shows how far a legal cloud over a market-friendly president can reach, and why Argentine bonds and US-listed Argentine shares still react to political news.

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Key Facts

  • Who Eduardo Taiano, a federal prosecutor, opposed reopening the $LIBRA case on 11 November.
  • What An anti-corruption prosecutors’ unit asked for the case to be reopened after its closure.
  • Why The case was dismissed on 23 October, clearing Milei, Argentina’s president, and ten others; reopening would revive it.
  • Next Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi decides whether to reopen; a prosecutors’ appeal is filed in the alternative.
  • Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

On Wednesday 11 November 2026, prosecutor Eduardo Taiano told the federal court he opposed reopening the $LIBRA file. His opinion came as the court weighs a request to reopen the case.

Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi had dismissed the case on Friday 23 October 2026. That ruling cleared President Javier Milei, his sister Karina Milei, and the other people under investigation.

On Thursday 29 October, the Procuraduría de Investigaciones Administrativas (PIA) took over the file. The PIA is a prosecutors’ unit that probes public officials.

The PIA, headed by Sergio Rodríguez, asked the court to reopen the case at once. It argued that the closure was premature and the investigation was not exhausted.

Obelisco monument in Buenos Aires
Obelisco monument in Buenos Aires. File photo.

What the PIA Argues

Rodríguez argued that evidence measures were still pending. These are the unit’s arguments, and the file does not amount to a ruling on them.

The PIA also filed an appeal in the alternative. If the judge refuses, the Cámara Federal, the federal appeals court, would decide instead.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 11, 2026 · 21:09

Bitcoin · benchmark
73,944
+0.30%
L 73,264day rangeH 74,636

-27.27% over 12 months

Market breadth · 16 names
31% advancing

5 ▲ advancing11 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,057
+0.32%

Solana
83.46
+0.24%

Gold
3,987
-1.06%

USD / BRL
5.58
-0.01%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 73,944 +0.30% -27.27% 73,720 74,636 73,264 24,520,599,552
ETH 2,057 +0.32% -39.75% 2,050 2,094 2,035 9,286,656,000
SOL 83.46 +0.24% -45.57% 83.26 85.58 82.41 2,156,390,912
XRP 1.05 -0.38% -55.96% 1.06 1.05 1.05 1,909,971,456
BNB 679.62 +0.00% -28.69% 679.59 687.62 676.41 1,140,089,216
ADA 0.17 +0.47% -67.98% 0.17 0.18 0.17 203,479,680
DOGE 0.07 -0.63% -60.30% 0.07 0.07 0.07 520,146,400
AVAX 8.53 +1.97% -49.26% 8.37 8.71 8.37 261,639,440
LINK 10.19 -0.86% -32.71% 10.28 10.55 10.06 225,573,264
DOT 0.84 -0.09% -71.20% 0.84 0.87 0.83 64,437,928
LTC 50.23 -0.88% -48.50% 50.68 51.47 49.73 209,970,624
BCH 228.52 -0.96% -54.96% 230.74 228.52 228.38 130,791,016
TRX 0.32 -0.26% +7.50% 0.32 0.32 0.32 288,511,776
XLM 0.15 +1.83% -46.92% 0.14 0.15 0.15 131,176,160
HBAR 0.07 -0.17% -62.37% 0.07 0.07 0.07 39,731,712
NEAR 3.58 -0.06% +41.39% 3.58 3.80 3.54 650,563,520
ATOM 1.39 -0.46% -51.80% 1.40 1.44 1.38 24,360,932
AAVE 120.66 -2.28% -41.07% 123.48 120.74 120.56 166,121,904

Largest moves today
AAVE
120.66
-2.28%
AVAX
8.53
+1.97%
XLM
0.15
+1.83%
BCH
228.52
-0.96%
LTC
50.23
-0.88%
LINK
10.19
-0.86%
DOGE
0.07
-0.63%
ADA
0.17
+0.47%

The session read
The Bitcoin rose 0.30%, with breadth negative — 5 of 16 names higher. AVAX led, while AAVE lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Is Crypto Adoption Growing in Latin America?

Read →

Why It Matters

The $LIBRA token is a memecoin that Milei promoted online. Hayden Davis, the token’s creator, was among those investigated.

Judge Daniel Rafecas, who was covering during the regular judge’s leave, said it was necessary to hear Taiano first. Taiano’s opinion does not bind the court, so the final call rests with Martínez de Giorgi, who has returned.

A second track runs in parallel at the Cámara Federal de Casación Penal, Argentina’s top criminal appeals court. It agreed to review whether two alleged victims can join the case as private prosecutors.

What It Means for You

Investors who hold Argentine assets should treat this as a political and legal risk, not a market shock. Argentina’s long-term foreign-currency rating stands at B-, upgraded from CCC+ on 10 June 2026 by S&P Global Ratings, a US credit-rating agency, with a stable outlook.

Nothing in the filings changes government policy or the debt picture. Still, a reopened case would keep the president in the headlines into a year when Argentina hopes to attract more foreign capital.

Travellers and expats face no practical effect. The matter is a criminal-procedure dispute inside the federal courts.

What Is Not Known

The reasons Taiano gave on 11 November have not been laid out in detail in the material we reviewed. We could not open the prosecutors’ filings or the court file directly, so the arguments above rest on the parties’ stated positions.

It is also unclear when Martínez de Giorgi will rule. If he refuses to reopen, the appeals court would take the PIA’s appeal.

No court has found that Milei broke the law. The dismissal of 23 October stands unless a higher court or the judge reverses it.

Related coverage: Pope Leo Says Argentina Now Has Two Popes · Argentina Mining Exports Hit US$6.7B Record · Argentina news

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the $LIBRA case?

It concerns a memecoin that President Javier Milei promoted online. Prosecutors investigated whether officials and promoters acted improperly.

Who is Eduardo Taiano?

He is the federal prosecutor who led the criminal investigation and asked for the case to be closed. On 11 November 2026 he opposed a request to reopen it.

Has Milei been charged in the $LIBRA case?

No. Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi dismissed the case against him and the other people under investigation on 23 October 2026, and that ruling stands for now.

Sources: Ministerio Público Fiscal (prosecution service); Procuraduría de Investigaciones Administrativas (PIA); Poder Judicial de la Nación (federal courts); S&P Global Ratings, sovereign ratings

In depth

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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