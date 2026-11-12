Prosecutor Opposes Reopening Milei Coin Case

ARGENTINA · POLITICS

An Argentine federal prosecutor has asked a judge to keep the $LIBRA crypto scandal closed. Eduardo Taiano, who ran the criminal investigation, gave his opinion on Wednesday 11 November 2026 against a request to reopen the case.

The case concerns a memecoin, a joke-themed cryptocurrency, that President Javier Milei promoted online. For US readers, it shows how far a legal cloud over a market-friendly president can reach, and why Argentine bonds and US-listed Argentine shares still react to political news.

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Key Facts Who Eduardo Taiano, a federal prosecutor, opposed reopening the $LIBRA case on 11 November.

What An anti-corruption prosecutors’ unit asked for the case to be reopened after its closure.

Why The case was dismissed on 23 October, clearing Milei, Argentina’s president, and ten others; reopening would revive it.

Next Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi decides whether to reopen; a prosecutors’ appeal is filed in the alternative.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

What Happened

On Wednesday 11 November 2026, prosecutor Eduardo Taiano told the federal court he opposed reopening the $LIBRA file. His opinion came as the court weighs a request to reopen the case.

Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi had dismissed the case on Friday 23 October 2026. That ruling cleared President Javier Milei, his sister Karina Milei, and the other people under investigation.

On Thursday 29 October, the Procuraduría de Investigaciones Administrativas (PIA) took over the file. The PIA is a prosecutors’ unit that probes public officials.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The PIA, headed by Sergio Rodríguez, asked the court to reopen the case at once. It argued that the closure was premature and the investigation was not exhausted.

Obelisco monument in Buenos Aires. File photo.

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What the PIA Argues

Rodríguez argued that evidence measures were still pending. These are the unit’s arguments, and the file does not amount to a ruling on them.

The PIA also filed an appeal in the alternative. If the judge refuses, the Cámara Federal, the federal appeals court, would decide instead.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 73,944

+0.30% L 73,264 day range H 74,636 -27.27% over 12 months Market breadth · 16 names 31% advancing 5 ▲ advancing 11 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 2,057 +0.32% Solana 83.46 +0.24% Gold 3,987 -1.06% USD / BRL 5.58 -0.01% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 73,944 +0.30% -27.27% 73,720 74,636 73,264 24,520,599,552 ETH 2,057 +0.32% -39.75% 2,050 2,094 2,035 9,286,656,000 SOL 83.46 +0.24% -45.57% 83.26 85.58 82.41 2,156,390,912 XRP 1.05 -0.38% -55.96% 1.06 1.05 1.05 1,909,971,456 BNB 679.62 +0.00% -28.69% 679.59 687.62 676.41 1,140,089,216 ADA 0.17 +0.47% -67.98% 0.17 0.18 0.17 203,479,680 DOGE 0.07 -0.63% -60.30% 0.07 0.07 0.07 520,146,400 AVAX 8.53 +1.97% -49.26% 8.37 8.71 8.37 261,639,440 LINK 10.19 -0.86% -32.71% 10.28 10.55 10.06 225,573,264 DOT 0.84 -0.09% -71.20% 0.84 0.87 0.83 64,437,928 LTC 50.23 -0.88% -48.50% 50.68 51.47 49.73 209,970,624 BCH 228.52 -0.96% -54.96% 230.74 228.52 228.38 130,791,016 TRX 0.32 -0.26% +7.50% 0.32 0.32 0.32 288,511,776 XLM 0.15 +1.83% -46.92% 0.14 0.15 0.15 131,176,160 HBAR 0.07 -0.17% -62.37% 0.07 0.07 0.07 39,731,712 NEAR 3.58 -0.06% +41.39% 3.58 3.80 3.54 650,563,520 ATOM 1.39 -0.46% -51.80% 1.40 1.44 1.38 24,360,932 AAVE 120.66 -2.28% -41.07% 123.48 120.74 120.56 166,121,904 Largest moves today AAVE

120.66

-2.28% AVAX

8.53

+1.97% XLM

0.15

+1.83% BCH

228.52

-0.96% LTC

50.23

-0.88% LINK

10.19

-0.86% DOGE

0.07

-0.63% ADA

0.17

+0.47% The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.30%, with breadth negative — 5 of 16 names higher. AVAX led, while AAVE lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026 Is Crypto Adoption Growing in Latin America? Read →

Why It Matters

The $LIBRA token is a memecoin that Milei promoted online. Hayden Davis, the token’s creator, was among those investigated.

Judge Daniel Rafecas, who was covering during the regular judge’s leave, said it was necessary to hear Taiano first. Taiano’s opinion does not bind the court, so the final call rests with Martínez de Giorgi, who has returned.

A second track runs in parallel at the Cámara Federal de Casación Penal, Argentina’s top criminal appeals court. It agreed to review whether two alleged victims can join the case as private prosecutors.

What It Means for You

Investors who hold Argentine assets should treat this as a political and legal risk, not a market shock. Argentina’s long-term foreign-currency rating stands at B-, upgraded from CCC+ on 10 June 2026 by S&P Global Ratings, a US credit-rating agency, with a stable outlook.

Nothing in the filings changes government policy or the debt picture. Still, a reopened case would keep the president in the headlines into a year when Argentina hopes to attract more foreign capital.

Travellers and expats face no practical effect. The matter is a criminal-procedure dispute inside the federal courts.

What Is Not Known

The reasons Taiano gave on 11 November have not been laid out in detail in the material we reviewed. We could not open the prosecutors’ filings or the court file directly, so the arguments above rest on the parties’ stated positions.

It is also unclear when Martínez de Giorgi will rule. If he refuses to reopen, the appeals court would take the PIA’s appeal.

No court has found that Milei broke the law. The dismissal of 23 October stands unless a higher court or the judge reverses it.

Related coverage: Pope Leo Says Argentina Now Has Two Popes · Argentina Mining Exports Hit US$6.7B Record · Argentina news

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the $LIBRA case?

It concerns a memecoin that President Javier Milei promoted online. Prosecutors investigated whether officials and promoters acted improperly.

Who is Eduardo Taiano?

He is the federal prosecutor who led the criminal investigation and asked for the case to be closed. On 11 November 2026 he opposed a request to reopen it.

Has Milei been charged in the $LIBRA case?

No. Judge Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi dismissed the case against him and the other people under investigation on 23 October 2026, and that ruling stands for now.

Sources: Ministerio Público Fiscal (prosecution service); Procuraduría de Investigaciones Administrativas (PIA); Poder Judicial de la Nación (federal courts); S&P Global Ratings, sovereign ratings

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error