El Salvador October Producer Prices Up 4.05%
Rio Times Markets · El Salvador
Key Facts
- The figure El Salvador’s producer prices were 4.05% higher in October 2026 than a year earlier, up from 3.41% in September.
- Versus forecast Analysts expected 3.6%, so the reading beat the consensus (average analyst forecast) by 0.45 percentage points.
- The trend Annual producer inflation sped up by 0.64 points in one month, from 3.41% to 4.05%.
- US link El Salvador uses the US dollar as its currency, so these price rises are measured in dollars.
- What ends it A November reading back near 3.41% would show October was a one-month jump.
El Salvador’s producer price index, which tracks what local producers charge for their goods, rose 4.05% in the year to October 2026, faster than analysts expected.
What Changed
El Salvador’s producer price index (PPI) measures the prices that domestic producers receive for their output, before shops add their margin. It rose 4.05% in October 2026 compared with October 2025.
That is up from 3.41% in September and 0.45 percentage points above the 3.6% consensus on the RT economic calendar, our feed of official release dates and analyst forecasts.
Where It Sits in the Trend
The yearly rate rose by 0.64 percentage points in a single month, a sizeable step for a price gauge. The RT calendar holds only the September reading for comparison, so it cannot show whether 4.05% is the highest in recent years.
Such a sharp one-month move can reverse as quickly as it came, so the November release matters more than any single reading.
Why It Moved
The release breakdown by sector was not available at publication, so the cause is not confirmed. Producer prices can rise when the cost of inputs such as fuel and raw materials goes up, or when demand lets producers charge more.
A specialist would check the sector detail first, because a few products can lift the whole index.
What It Means for Readers Abroad
Producer prices often reach shop shelves with a delay, so faster factory-gate inflation can foreshadow faster consumer inflation. For importers and households, it is an early sign of cost pressure.
El Salvador has used the US dollar as legal tender since 2001, so it cannot ease price pressure by letting its currency fall. Price changes therefore show up directly in dollar terms, which makes the data easy for US investors and exporters to read.
What Would Confirm or End the Rise
A November reading above 4.05% would confirm that price pressure is building. A reading near 3.6% or back toward the 3.41% of September would suggest October was a one-off.
The next consumer price figure will show whether the producer signal is passing through to households.
What Is Not Known Yet
It is not known which sectors drove the October rise, or whether the faster pace will last beyond one month.
More: El Salvador news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did El Salvador’s producer price index show for October 2026?
Producer prices rose 4.05% from a year earlier, up from 3.41% in September. That beat the 3.6% analyst consensus.
What is a producer price index?
It tracks the average change in prices domestic producers receive for their goods. It is often an early signal for consumer inflation.
Why does the US dollar matter?
El Salvador has used the US dollar as legal tender since 2001. It cannot devalue its currency, so price changes show up directly in dollars.
What would show whether the rise continues?
A November reading above 4.05% would confirm building pressure. A figure near 3.41% would suggest October was temporary.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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