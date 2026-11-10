El Salvador Defence Asks US$315M for 2027
EL SALVADOR · BUDGET
El Salvador’s Defence Ministry asked lawmakers on Monday, 9 November, for US$314.6 million to run the armed forces in 2027, and 85% of it would pay salaries and bonuses. Most of the rest would buy goods and services such as fuel, uniforms, protective gear and care at the military hospital.
The request shows what a Central American government that uses the US dollar as its currency plans to spend on its military. Because the country is dollarised, the figures are real US dollars and need no conversion.
Key Facts
- What The Defence Ministry asks for US$314.6 million for 2027, inside a government budget bill of about US$12.4 billion.
- Who Defence Minister René Francis Merino Monroy presented it to the Assembly’s budget committee on Monday, 9 November.
- Biggest item US$267.4 million, or 85.02%, would pay salaries and bonuses for armed forces personnel.
- Health and gear US$9.1 million is for the Military Hospital and US$6.5 million for protective equipment.
- Next Lawmakers are still studying the bill, and the full Assembly has not yet voted on it.
Most of the money would pay people: soldiers’ salaries, bonuses and medical care come before equipment.
What the Ministry Is Asking For
Defence Minister René Francis Merino Monroy told the Legislative Assembly’s Treasury and Special Budget Committee that the ministry wants US$314,596,852 for the 2027 fiscal year. The committee is studying the government’s 2027 budget bill, which totals about US$12.4 billion.
Of that request, US$267.4 million (85.02%) would pay salaries and bonuses for armed forces personnel. Salaries alone account for US$150.5 million.
Where the Money Would Go
- US$150.5 million for salaries.
- US$53.4 million for the US$200 bonus paid to staff in public-security work.
- US$37.2 million for a US$400 quarterly bonus, which members of the National Civil Police (the national police force) also receive.
- US$26.2 million for the food bonus.
A second block of US$39 million (12.41%) would buy goods and services. It includes US$9.1 million for the Military Hospital, US$8 million for fuel, US$7.4 million for water and electricity, US$6.5 million for protective equipment and US$4.1 million for uniforms and boots.
The minister said the salary and food bonuses were introduced under President Nayib Bukele. He recalled that soldiers once earned up to US$256 and had to pay for their own uniforms and food.
Medical Care and Priorities
The minister said the Military Hospital treats both serving and retired members of the forces, which is why its upkeep and medicines have their own line. He added that air conditioning has been installed in barracks, especially in hot areas such as San Miguel.
Asked about priorities, he said (translated from Spanish): “Our priority is to strengthen the armed forces’ capabilities so they can carry out each mission efficiently.” The reported breakdown lists no itemised weapons purchases.
What It Means for You
For US readers, the request is a plan for pay and upkeep, and the Assembly has not yet voted on it. The request itself announces no change in security policy.
Because salaries and bonuses make up 85% of the request, the budget is largely a payroll question. Equipment and investment take a much smaller share.
What Is Not Known
The minister’s presentation did not compare the request with 2026, but local reports say the 2026 budget set aside about US$334.5 million, which would make 2027 roughly US$20 million lower. We have not confirmed when the full Assembly will vote on the 2027 budget.
More background is in our guides to who holds power in El Salvador and the foreign powers and investors active there. See also how overseas voters will get six Assembly seats and our El Salvador hub.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much does El Salvador’s Defence Ministry want for 2027?
It asked for US$314,596,852 on Monday, 9 November. Lawmakers have not yet voted on it.
Where would most of the money go?
About 85%, or US$267.4 million, would pay salaries and bonuses for armed forces personnel. Salaries alone are US$150.5 million.
Does the request include medical care?
Yes. US$9.1 million would maintain the Military Hospital and buy medicines and medical supplies.
Sources: Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, press release on the Defence Ministry’s 2027 budget presentation, 9 November 2026 (https://www.asamblea.gob.sv/node/14186), read 10 November 2026.
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