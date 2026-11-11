El Salvador October Inflation Hits 3.91%

Rio Times Markets · El Salvador

Key Facts The figure El Salvador’s consumer prices were 3.91% higher in October 2026 than a year earlier, up from 3.6% in September.

Versus forecast Analysts expected 3.8%; the monthly rise of 0.58% beat the 0.5% forecast.

The trend Annual inflation was 3.19% in August and 3.6% in September, the highest since June 2023.

US link El Salvador uses the US dollar as its currency, so its price moves are measured in dollars.

What ends it A November annual rate back toward 3.6% would show October was a spike.

El Salvador’s annual inflation climbed to 3.91% in October 2026, its third monthly rise in a row and above what analysts expected.

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What Changed

El Salvador’s annual inflation rate, the rise in consumer prices over 12 months, was 3.91% in October 2026. That is up from 3.6% in September and 0.11 percentage points above the 3.8% consensus, the average analyst forecast, on the RT economic calendar, our feed of official release dates and forecasts.

Prices rose 0.58% on the month, against 0.45% in September and a forecast of 0.5%. Both readings therefore beat expectations.

File photo. The National Library of El Salvador (BINAES) in San Salvador at night.

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Where It Sits in the Trend

The central bank, the Banco Central de Reserva (BCR), put annual inflation at 3.19% in August and 3.6% in September, then the highest since June 2023. October is higher again, so the rate has now risen three months running.

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Earlier in 2026 inflation was far lower: annual inflation was just 0.65% in January. The climb since then has been steady rather than sudden.

Why It Moved

The October breakdown by product was not available at publication, so no cause is confirmed. In September, the BCR data showed transport prices up 9.63% and food up 4.44% on the year.

A monthly rise of 0.58% is larger than September’s 0.45%, which suggests the pressure is current and not only a base effect from last year. One more month of gains would make that reading firmer.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

El Salvador has used the US dollar since 2001, so it cannot adjust its currency to offset rising prices. Salvadoran households and US visitors both pay dollar prices that are rising faster than a month ago.

For investors in Salvadoran bonds, faster inflation is a modest worry. The direction matters more than the level.

What Would Confirm or End the Rise

An annual rate above 3.8%, or a monthly gain above 0.5%, in November would confirm that October was not a one-off. A rate back toward 3.6% would suggest a temporary spike.

A monthly gain below the 0.45% of September would show the pace easing. Until then, the three-month climb is the best guide.

What Is Not Known Yet

It is not yet known which categories of goods and services drove the October increase. It is also unclear whether the faster pace will last.

More: El Salvador news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was El Salvador’s inflation rate in October 2026?

Annual inflation was 3.91%, up from 3.6% in September. Prices rose 0.58% on the month.

Was it higher than expected?

Yes. The RT economic calendar consensus was 3.8% for the year and 0.5% for the month, so both readings came in above forecasts.

Is inflation speeding up in El Salvador?

On the last three readings, yes: 3.19% in August, 3.6% in September and 3.91% in October. One more month would show whether it is a trend.

Why does the US dollar matter?

El Salvador has used the US dollar as legal tender since 2001. It cannot devalue its currency, so price changes show up directly in dollar prices.