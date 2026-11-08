Suriname Police Probe Death at Republic Bank

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

SURINAME · SECURITY

Key Facts The country Suriname, a small former Dutch colony on South America’s north coast, has Paramaribo as capital.

What happened A man with two gunshot wounds was found dead on Republic Bank grounds on 7 November.

The scene The grounds are on Jozef Israëlstraat in Paramaribo, and police confirmed the case.

The bank Republic Bank Suriname is owned by Republic Financial Holdings, a Trinidad and Tobago banking group.

Not known The man’s name and whether he was shot there or left there are still unknown.

Police in Suriname are investigating the death of a man found shot on the grounds of Republic Bank in the capital, Paramaribo, on the evening of Saturday 7 November 2026. The man had two gunshot wounds, one in the chest and one in the face.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, this is a developing crime story with few confirmed facts. We set out what is confirmed and what remains open.

What Happened on Saturday Evening

The case was reported to police at 8:04 p.m. local time on Saturday. The discovery was on the grounds of Republic Bank on Jozef Israëlstraat, a street in Paramaribo.

Police confirmed the case to local media. Police have taken up an investigation into how the man died.

According to local reports, bystanders said they heard shots in the area shortly before the body was found. Police have not confirmed any link between those shots and the dead man.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Suriname 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1 Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Who Republic Bank Is

Republic Bank (Suriname) is one of the commercial banks of Suriname. It began in 2015, when Republic Bank Limited of Trinidad and Tobago took over the local operations of RBC Royal Bank (Suriname), the local bank of the Royal Bank of Canada.

The bank began trading under the Republic name on Monday 3 August 2015. Republic Financial Holdings Limited, the group’s parent company in Trinidad and Tobago, lists the Suriname bank among its subsidiaries.

No bank statement about the incident has been published so far, and nothing says the man was a customer or an employee. The location is the only link to the bank.

What Police Still Need to Establish

The first questions are basic ones: who the man was and how old he was. Police have not released his name or his age.

The second question is where he was shot. Police have not said whether he was killed on the bank grounds or whether his body was left there afterwards.

The third question is the weapon and the motive. Nothing has been published about either, so any link to robbery, a dispute or organised crime would be speculation.

What It Means for You

If you plan a trip to Paramaribo, read your government’s current travel advice for Suriname before you go. One shooting does not by itself change that advice.

If you bank with Republic Bank in Suriname or hold shares in its Trinidad-based parent, nothing in the public information points to any effect on accounts or services. Branch opening hours are a matter for the bank, and customers can ask it directly.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who the man was, who shot him, or why he was on the bank grounds. Police have also not said whether any suspect has been identified or arrested.

The exact moment of death is not known, and the shots bystanders described are not confirmed as the fatal ones. We will not guess, and we will report new facts from the police when they release them.

More: Suriname news in English, every day from The Rio Times. For background, read our explainer on Suriname’s history and our report on the Justice Minister’s contract row.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened at Republic Bank in Paramaribo?

A man with two gunshot wounds was found dead on the bank’s grounds on Jozef Israëlstraat on the evening of Saturday 7 November 2026. Police sealed the area and are investigating.

Has the Dead Man Been Identified?

Not yet in the information released so far. Police have not given his name, his age or the circumstances of his death.

Who Owns Republic Bank in Suriname?

Republic Financial Holdings Limited, a banking group based in Trinidad and Tobago, owns it through its subsidiaries. Republic Bank Limited of Trinidad and Tobago bought the local RBC Royal Bank operations in 2015.

Is Paramaribo Safe for Visitors?

This single case does not show a wider pattern, and police have not said so. Check your government’s current travel advice for Suriname before you go.

Sources: Suriname Police Force (Korps Politie Suriname, the national police), confirmation of the case and scene, 7 and 8 November 2026; Republic Financial Holdings Limited, list of subsidiaries (rfhl.com); Republic Bank Limited, announcement of the purchase of RBC Royal Bank (Suriname), 2015.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error