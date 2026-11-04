Suriname Stays on EU Air Safety Blacklist

File photo, December 2015. The Paramaribo waterfront seen across the Suriname River. (Photo: Dan Sloan, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

SURINAME · AVIATION

Key Facts The country Suriname is a small nation on South America’s north coast, next to French Guiana.

What happened On 3 November 2026, President Jennifer Simons met aviation officials about the European Union (EU) ban.

The ban Airlines certified in Suriname have been barred from flying to the EU since 3 June 2025.

The outlook Suriname’s aviation chief says there is no quick fix for the problems.

Power Index

Suriname will stay on the European Union’s air safety blacklist for now, and its aviation chief says there is no quick fix. President Jennifer Simons met aviation officials of a United Nations agency on Tuesday 3 November 2026 to speed up the recovery.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the ban matters because it restricts Surinamese-certified airlines on routes to Europe and to nearby French Guiana. Our guide to Suriname’s economic key players explains why the country is drawing so much foreign interest.

What Happened

Simons met officials of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations agency that sets global flight-safety rules, at the Presidential Cabinet. Transport Minister Raymond Landveld, presidential aviation adviser Faizel Baarn and Anjulio Wolf, director of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority Suriname (CASAS), the national regulator, also took part.

The talks covered what support CASAS needs from the government and further work with ICAO and SRVSOP, a regional aviation-safety body. The government says a recovery plan and preventive measures have been drawn up and submitted, and that a preliminary report was assessed positively.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Suriname 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Why the Ban Exists

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, put all air carriers certified in Suriname on its Air Safety List on Tuesday 3 June 2025. It named a shortage of qualified personnel, weak oversight of flight operations and aircraft airworthiness, and non-compliance with international safety standards.

The decision rested on a unanimous opinion of EU member-state aviation experts, who met in Brussels from 13 to 15 May 2025. The Commission said it stands ready to support Suriname’s efforts to meet the standards.

No Quick Fix

Wolf said there is “no quick fix” for the problem, because structural weaknesses in Suriname’s oversight system built up over very long periods. He said a thorough approach and careful planning are needed to repair them for good.

The government says its approved recovery plan can now move into a faster implementation phase. No date for removal from the list has been announced, and the decision rests with the European Commission.

What It Means for You

If you plan to visit Suriname or work there, expect limits on direct connections that depend on Surinamese-certified airlines flying to the Netherlands or French Guiana. Check with your airline which carrier and aircraft will operate your ticket before you book.

The ban does not stop US airlines or flights from the United States, because it covers only carriers certified in Suriname. For investors tied to Suriname’s oil boom, such as the GranMorgu offshore oil project, covered in our earlier report, slow progress on aviation safety is a reminder that the country’s institutions are still catching up with its ambitions.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the Commission will review Suriname’s case, or what proof it will want before lifting the ban. Details of the recovery plan and the preliminary report are not public in the official statements.

It is also unclear how many Surinamese flights have been cut or moved to leased aircraft from approved carriers. No cost figure for the repairs has been given.

More: Suriname news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Is Suriname on the EU Air Safety List?

The European Commission listed all Suriname-certified airlines on 3 June 2025. It cited too few qualified staff, weak oversight and non-compliance with international safety standards.

Can I Still Fly From the US to Suriname?

The ban covers only airlines certified in Suriname, and only for EU operations. Flights by carriers from other countries are not affected by it.

When Will Suriname Leave the List?

No date has been announced. Suriname’s aviation chief says there is no quick fix, and the European Commission makes the final decision.

What Did President Simons Do on 3 November?

She met ICAO, the UN aviation agency, and Surinamese aviation officials. The goal was to speed up the recovery plan.

Sources: Government of Suriname, meeting of President Simons with ICAO and aviation authorities, 3 November 2026; European Commission, EU Air Safety List update, 3 June 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief