Suriname Keeps Fuel Subsidy for Now

SURINAME · ECONOMY

Key Facts What Suriname’s government will keep its fuel subsidy in the short term, President Jennifer Simons said.

When Simons spoke on Saturday, 7 November 2026, on a Surinamese broadcast, Kal Aaj Aur Kal.

Why She called the subsidy unaffordable long term but needed to shield shoppers from unjustified price rises.

Diesel Freeing the diesel price would require much more subsidy for public and school transport.

As of Sunday, 8 November 2026, 08:00 UTC.

Suriname’s president says ending fuel subsidies is unavoidable, but not yet, because shop prices could jump again.

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Suriname’s government will keep its fuel subsidy for now, President Jennifer Simons said on Saturday, 7 November 2026. She said the subsidy is not affordable in the long run but is needed to protect people from a new shock of unjustified price rises in shops.

Suriname is a small former Dutch colony on the north coast of South America. Its fuel policy matters to investors watching the government’s budget and to residents who feel every change at the pump.

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What the President Said

Simons spoke on Kal Aaj Aur Kal, a programme on Rapar Broadcasting Network, a Surinamese broadcaster. She said the government has been forced to keep the fuel subsidy in the short term, and that moving away from subsidies is ultimately unavoidable.

How fast that can happen depends on the government’s capacity to carry it out, she said. The government is choosing to take time to decide when and how a phase-out can be done responsibly.

File photo: colonial buildings beside Onafhankelijkheidsplein in central Paramaribo.

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Why Diesel Is the Hard Part

Releasing the diesel price would force the government to pay much more subsidy for public transport and school transport, Simons said. The state also lacks proper checks, she said, because GPS tracking of vehicles is poor.

Transport operators have been ordered to fix their GPS systems, but this is still not fully done. These control problems are one reason the diesel price cannot yet be released.

Shop Prices and Price Control

Simons said shopkeepers often use a rise in petrol or diesel prices as a reason to raise other prices without need. She admitted that price control is not yet working as it should, and said work is under way to improve it.

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That gap is central to her argument for keeping the subsidy now. In her view, a cut without working price checks could pass straight through to food and goods.

What It Means for You

Drivers and transport operators in Suriname keep the subsidy for now, and the president gave no date for ending it. For US readers, the statement signals that the government is putting social stability ahead of speed on subsidy cuts.

Related reading: our report on Suriname’s power shortfall and our explainer on who holds power in Suriname. Both put the fuel decision in context.

What Is Not Known

The statement gives no date or schedule for ending the subsidy. It also does not say how much the subsidy costs the budget.

We could not confirm current pump prices from the statement. We have not seen reaction from fuel traders or transport operators.

More: Suriname news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Suriname ending its fuel subsidy?

Not yet. President Jennifer Simons said on 7 November 2026 that the government will keep the subsidy in the short term, though it expects to phase it out over time.

Why is Suriname keeping the diesel subsidy?

Simons said releasing the diesel price would require far more subsidy for public and school transport. She also pointed to weak vehicle tracking and price control.

Who is Jennifer Simons?

She is the president of Suriname. She gave the fuel subsidy statement on a Surinamese broadcast on 7 November 2026.

Sources: Government of Suriname (gov.sr): Cabinet of the President, statement by President Jennifer Simons on the fuel subsidy, broadcast Kal Aaj Aur Kal, 7 November 2026, read 8 November 2026.