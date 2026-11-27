Cuban authorities have named a government commission to find the cause, and the search for three crew members continues.

Crowds line the Malecón in Havana on 14 August 2015 during the raising of the US flag at the embassy. The photo does not show visa applicants or any 2026 event. Photo: US Department of State / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Maritime: Cuba

The Halima, a Panama-flagged cargo ship carrying 208 containers, sank early on Thursday 26 November 2026 about three miles north of Cabañas Bay, in Cuba's Artemisa province. Cuba's Maritime Administration (AMC), the state shipping regulator, said one crew member died and three others are still missing.

The cause is not known, and a government commission has been created to investigate. The official statement does not mention any fuel spill.

Key Facts What. The Panama-flagged cargo ship Halima sank with 208 containers aboard.

Where. About three miles north of Cabañas Bay, Artemisa province, western Cuba.

Crew. 16 aboard, Egyptian and Indonesian; 13 rescued, one of them dead, three missing (preliminary figures).

When. Early on Thursday 26 November 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

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Cuban authorities have named a government commission to find the cause, and the search for three crew members continues.

The Halima is operated by Sidra Line, a shipping company, and flies the flag of Panama, according to the Cuban Maritime Administration. It sank in the early hours of Thursday 26 November, the administration said in a statement carried by Cuban state media that day.

The ship had 16 crew of Egyptian and Indonesian nationality, the administration said. It gave preliminary figures of 13 rescued, one of whom died, and three missing, and said the search continues for the three.

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Medical care and the required procedures for the rescued crew are being arranged under established protocols, the administration said. It called the sinking a “lamentable suceso”, a regrettable event.

File photo. Plaza de la Catedral in Havana, Cuba. photo, 2016. Plaza de la Catedral in Old Havana. Photo: Yoeztudioz, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

A multidisciplinary government commission has been created to investigate the causes, the administration said. The commission is coordinating the search and rescue with the shipowners.

The administration has not said what caused the sinking, what the weather was, or where the ship was heading. Its statement also gives no details on the cargo.

Nothing in the official statement mentions fuel or a pollution risk. Fuel on board and any spill are therefore open questions until the authorities or the owners say more.

Cabañas Bay lies on the northern coast of Artemisa, the province west of Havana. The administration put the wreck about three miles offshore.

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We found no statement from Panama's maritime authority, which registers the ship, at the time of writing. The shipowner had not commented in the reports we reviewed.

Cuba en Miami, a news site covering the island, reports 12 of the crew as rescued alive. That matches the administration's count of 13 rescued if one of them is the person who died.

The Spanish news agency EFE carried the statement on the evening of 26 November 2026. Neither EFE nor the Cuban state news agency ACN gives an exact time for the sinking.

The administration's figures are preliminary, and the commission has not said when it will report. The next step is the commission's report on the cause, for which no date has been given.

Search efforts for the three missing crew members continue.

Context: For more on this, see our cost of living in cuba guide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the Halima sink?

About three miles north of Cabañas Bay in Artemisa province, in western Cuba, according to the Cuban Maritime Administration.

Is the crew safe?

Thirteen of 16 crew were rescued and one of them died, and the search for three others continues.

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