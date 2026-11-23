Inflation bets moved most this week in South Africa and Brazil, while bets on a US strike on Colombia and an early Venezuelan election faded.

File photo: the Hillbrow skyline in Johannesburg, where South Africa’s inflation rose to 5.2% in October.

Prediction Markets: Latin America and Africa

Traders on Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction exchange, now give 59.9% to South Africa ending 2026 with inflation of 4.7–5.0%, up from 38.0% a week earlier. Our daily readings show the jump on 20 and 21 November, after Statistics South Africa reported on Wednesday 18 November that October inflation rose to 5.2% from 4.5%, though no source says what moved traders.

It matters to US readers because inflation steers central bank interest rates, and rates drive the bonds, currencies and US-listed shares of emerging markets. This report covers 15 to 23 November across Latin America and Africa, and every price is a bet, not a poll.

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Key Facts South Africa inflation. The 4.7–5.0% bracket for 2026 rose from 38.0% to 59.9% on Polymarket.

Brazil inflation. The 5.00–5.49% bracket for 2026 rose from 48.8% to 67.8% on Polymarket.

Venezuela oil. Output of at least 1.2 million barrels a day in 2026 rose from 21.5% to 40.5%.

Colombia. A US strike on Colombia by 31 December fell from 17.5% to 4.5% on Polymarket.

Prediction markets. Venezuela’s leader market drew about US$0.7 million this week on Polymarket; read 23 November, 05:30 ET.

Inflation bets moved most this week in South Africa and Brazil, while bets on a US strike on Colombia and an early Venezuelan election faded.

What Prediction Markets Say

Prediction markets are exchanges where people buy and sell contracts on future events, and a price of 60 cents means traders give that outcome roughly a 60% chance. We read all prices below on Monday 23 November 2026 at 05:30 Eastern Time (ET), which is 10:30 UTC, and “a week earlier” refers to our snapshot taken 6 to 8 days before.

Volume means all money traded on a market since it opened, unless we say 24 hours or one week. Polymarket is a crypto-based exchange, while Kalshi is a US exchange regulated in the United States by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

In Plain English Bracket: a band of possible values, such as inflation of 4.7–5.0%. Each bracket is its own contract, so prices need not add up to 100%. Statistics South Africa and IBGE: the official statistics offices of South Africa and Brazil. Copom: the committee of Brazil’s central bank that sets its benchmark rate, the Selic. Thinly traded: under US$50,000 behind a market, so a few traders can move the price.

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The Week’s Biggest Moves

South Africa: inflation bets climb toward 5%

Polymarket’s market on South Africa’s consumer inflation for the 12 months to December 2026 (US$156,849 in total, US$390 in the last 24 hours) now puts 59.9% on 4.7–5.0%, up 21.9 points. The bracket above 5.0% stands at 26.4%, and 4.4–4.7% fell from 21.5% to 9.8%.

Statistics South Africa, the national statistics office, said on Wednesday 18 November that consumer prices rose 5.2% in October from 4.5% in September, the highest since May 2024 (SAnews, the government news agency, 18 November 2026). Annual fuel inflation reached 42.9%, up from 27.9%, and transport added 2.1 percentage points to the headline rate.

The market resolves on the December reading, due on Wednesday 20 January 2027 under the market’s rules. October’s 5.2% already sits above the 4.7–5.0% bracket, and Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday 19 November that “[h]igh inflation prints, over 5%, are expected to persist into early next year”, so we cannot say why traders favour the lower bracket.

Our earlier report on South Africa’s high-inflation odds tracks the same market.

Brazil: bettors lean toward 5% inflation

Polymarket’s market on Brazil’s 2026 inflation, measured by the IPCA price index (US$258,410 in total, US$3,417 in 24 hours), gives 67.8% to 5.00–5.49%, up 19.0 points from 48.8%. The 4.50–4.99% bracket stands at 13.8% and 5.50–5.99% at 13.8%.

IBGE, Brazil’s statistics office, said on Thursday 12 November that the IPCA rose 0.14% in October, bringing 12-month inflation to 4.63% and 4.10% for the year to date (Agência Gov, the federal news service, 12 November 2026). By our arithmetic, reaching 5.00% by December needs prices to rise roughly 0.9% over November and December combined.

That release came before our snapshot window, and we found no named source linking this week’s move to a new event. Our report on economists’ recession warnings covers the growth backdrop.

Venezuela: oil bets rise, election-date bets fall

Polymarket’s market on Venezuelan crude output (US$190,560 in total) gives 40.5% to the 1.2 million barrels a day line, up from 21.5%, while the 1.3 million line fell from 13.5% to 6.0%. The rules say the market resolves Yes if output reaches the listed level in any month of 2026 in the Monthly Oil Market Report of OPEC, the oil producers’ group, using secondary sources.

We found no reported trigger for either move, and the next test is the next monthly report of OPEC, the oil producers’ group. Our report on Venezuela’s 84 oil and gas agreements gives the policy background.

In the market on when Venezuela’s next presidential election is scheduled (US$685,699 in total), a date set by 31 March 2027 fell from 28.0% to 16.5%. A date by 30 June 2027 stands at 41.0%, by 31 December 2027 at 52.0% and by 31 December 2026 at 11.0%.

Acting president Delcy Rodríguez promised elections on Thursday 29 October but named no date, according to Emol, a Chilean newspaper. The market resolves only when a date is officially scheduled, not when the vote happens, and our report on an ex-mayor demanding a date has the local debate.

Colombia and the US: strike bets fade

Polymarket’s market on a US strike on Colombia by 31 December (US$2.38 million in total) fell from 17.5% to 4.5%. We found no report of a new US strike threat or of a specific de-escalation in November, so we give no trigger.

Smaller moves

Maduro’s prison term: traders give “no prison time” 60.5%, down from 67.5%, and 60 years or more 22.5%, on US$1.12 million in total. Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s ousted president, has a US trial set for 1 June 2027 before Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York, according to JURIST, a US legal news site (July 2026).

traders give “no prison time” 60.5%, down from 67.5%, and 60 years or more 22.5%, on US$1.12 million in total. Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s ousted president, has a US trial set for 1 June 2027 before Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York, according to JURIST, a US legal news site (July 2026). Mexico inflation: the 3.50–3.99% bracket for 2026 leads at 46.0% and 4.00–4.49% stands at 38.5%, while 3.00–3.49% fell from 8.6% to 3.5%, on US$129,451 in total.

the 3.50–3.99% bracket for 2026 leads at 46.0% and 4.00–4.49% stands at 38.5%, while 3.00–3.49% fell from 8.6% to 3.5%, on US$129,451 in total. El Salvador and bitcoin: holding US$1 billion or more of bitcoin by 31 December fell from 16.5% to 4.5% on US$85,796 in total. Our daily readings ranged from 6.0% to 30.5% this week with almost no money traded, so the price is noisy rather than informative.

holding US$1 billion or more of bitcoin by 31 December fell from 16.5% to 4.5% on US$85,796 in total. Our daily readings ranged from 6.0% to 30.5% this week with almost no money traded, so the price is noisy rather than informative. Argentina: former economy minister Sergio Massa rose from 9.3% to 14.8% to win the 2027 presidential election, on US$1.63 million in total. President Javier Milei leads at 43.5% and Buenos Aires province Governor Axel Kicillof stands at 29.5%.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 61,368

+0.34% L 60,368 day range H 61,810 -29.28% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 88% advancing 15 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,725 +0.25% Solana 72.53 +2.78% Gold 3,621 +2.99% USD / BRL 5.91 -0.70% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 61,368 +0.34% -29.28% 61,162 61,810 60,368 24,672,942,080 ETH 1,725 +0.25% -38.41% 1,721 1,738 1,698 8,068,640,768 SOL 72.53 +2.78% -44.51% 70.57 72.60 69.94 1,907,803,264 XRP 0.94 +1.31% -54.07% 0.93 0.94 0.91 1,323,499,392 BNB 556.33 -0.40% -34.02% 558.54 561.16 551.43 847,934,272 ADA 0.15 +1.07% -64.25% 0.14 0.15 0.14 184,071,008 DOGE 0.06 +0.93% -61.49% 0.06 0.06 0.05 371,530,688 AVAX 6.73 +0.87% -49.30% 6.68 6.73 6.57 171,029,232 LINK 8.96 +1.75% -28.35% 8.81 8.97 8.73 194,953,008 DOT 0.68 +2.48% -70.00% 0.66 0.68 0.65 45,897,640 LTC 40.82 +1.71% -50.81% 40.13 40.84 39.63 157,411,168 BCH 200.38 +0.62% -62.84% 199.14 200.71 194.45 100,177,608 TRX 0.31 +0.60% +11.62% 0.31 0.31 0.30 315,260,032 XLM 0.13 +1.10% -47.81% 0.13 0.13 0.13 88,853,544 HBAR 0.05 +1.06% -64.85% 0.05 0.05 0.05 28,032,866 NEAR 3.01 +0.99% +65.27% 2.98 3.03 2.95 465,901,792 ATOM 1.20 +1.98% -52.02% 1.17 1.20 1.16 19,881,852 AAVE 97.86 -0.04% -41.46% 97.90 98.23 95.61 171,509,264 Largest moves today SOL

72.53

+2.78% DOT

0.68

+2.48% ATOM

1.20

+1.98% LINK

8.96

+1.75% LTC

40.82

+1.71% XRP

0.94

+1.31% XLM

0.13

+1.10% ADA

0.15

+1.07% The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.34%, with breadth positive — 15 of 17 names higher. SOL led, while BNB lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Bitcoin Falls 5.01% to a 6-Month Low Read →

Latin America

Brazil’s year-end central bank decision looks settled to traders. Polymarket’s market on Copom’s December decision (US$150,557 in total, US$73,095 in the week) gives no change 86.5%, a quarter-point rise 4.9% and a quarter-point cut 2.4%.

Mexico’s central bank, Banxico, is thinly traded for December at US$34,244, with no change at 97.4% and a quarter-point cut at 2.5%. Brazil’s January and March decisions each hold under US$22,000 in total, so we do not read them.

Venezuela has the region’s busiest markets. Polymarket gives opposition leader María Corina Machado 69.5% to win the next presidential election (US$74,553 in total) and Delcy Rodríguez 11.5%.

The market on who leads Venezuela at the end of 2026 has drawn about US$101 million in total and about US$0.7 million this week. Its rules name whoever “officially holds” the post of head of state, and it prices Nicolás Maduro at 90.8% and Rodríguez at 8.5%.

A separate de facto leader market gives Rodríguez 97.5%, and we have not checked why the two differ. Cuba has some of the region’s busiest markets.

Traders give 6.5% to US military action against Cuba by 31 December (US$7.78 million in total) and 7.9% to President Miguel Díaz-Canel leaving power (US$2.36 million), and a US–Cuba diplomatic meeting by 30 November stands at 43.5% on thinly traded US$41,641.

Africa

African markets are thinner than Latin American ones, so a few orders can move them. South Africa’s inflation market is the busiest, and Statistics South Africa’s December reading will settle it.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Thursday 19 November that South Africa’s central bank, the South African Reserve Bank, held its repo rate, the main lending rate, at 7.25%. “After two policy adjustments this year, and with a moderately restrictive policy stance, we decided to pause for now,” he said, and four of seven committee members backed the hold while three wanted a quarter-point rise (SAnews, 19 November 2026).

In Nigeria, Polymarket gives President Bola Tinubu 69.0% and Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party candidate, 26.0% to win the presidential election (US$163,984 in total). The vote is set for Saturday 16 January 2027 by the electoral commission, INEC, according to Guardian Nigeria, a Lagos newspaper.

In Mali, traders give 18.0% to military leader Assimi Goïta being out of office by 30 June 2027 on US$65,441, and 4.2% by 31 December. For Sudan, a civil war ceasefire by 31 December 2026 stands at 8.0% on US$119,665.

Decisions Ahead

Two tracked markets end within 14 days, and several data releases will test the prices. Times are UTC with US Eastern in brackets, and forecasts come from RT’s economic calendar, a financial data service.

Tuesday 24 November: Mexico’s statistics office, INEGI, publishes mid-November inflation at 12:00 UTC (7:00 a.m. ET), forecast at 3.92% against 3.62% before. Nigeria’s central bank decides on rates at 15:00 UTC (10:00 a.m. ET), with a hold at 23% forecast.

Mexico’s statistics office, INEGI, publishes mid-November inflation at 12:00 UTC (7:00 a.m. ET), forecast at 3.92% against 3.62% before. Nigeria’s central bank decides on rates at 15:00 UTC (10:00 a.m. ET), with a hold at 23% forecast. Thursday 26 November: IBGE publishes the IPCA-15, Brazil’s mid-month inflation gauge, at 12:00 UTC (7:00 a.m. ET), forecast at 4.80% against 4.62%.

IBGE publishes the IPCA-15, Brazil’s mid-month inflation gauge, at 12:00 UTC (7:00 a.m. ET), forecast at 4.80% against 4.62%. Monday 30 November: the deadline in Polymarket’s US–Cuba diplomatic meeting market, which gives 43.5% to a meeting by that date on thin US$41,641.

the deadline in Polymarket’s US–Cuba diplomatic meeting market, which gives 43.5% to a meeting by that date on thin US$41,641. Tuesday 1 December: South Africa reports third-quarter growth at 09:00 UTC (4:00 a.m. ET).

South Africa reports third-quarter growth at 09:00 UTC (4:00 a.m. ET). Wednesday 2 December: IBGE reports Brazil’s third-quarter growth at 12:00 UTC (7:00 a.m. ET), and Polymarket’s market on it ends. Traders give 46.0% to a contraction of 0.3% to 0.1% and 31.9% to a deeper fall (US$63,667 in total).

IBGE reports Brazil’s third-quarter growth at 12:00 UTC (7:00 a.m. ET), and Polymarket’s market on it ends. Traders give 46.0% to a contraction of 0.3% to 0.1% and 31.9% to a deeper fall (US$63,667 in total). Wednesday 9 December: Brazil’s central bank, Copom, announces its Selic decision.

Brazil’s central bank, Copom, announces its Selic decision. Saturday 16 January 2027: Nigeria’s presidential election.

What It Means for US Readers

Higher inflation in South Africa and Brazil would make interest-rate cuts harder, which matters to US investors holding emerging-market bonds, currencies and US-listed shares. Mexico’s mid-month reading on Tuesday and Brazil’s IPCA-15 on Thursday are the next checks.

Venezuela and Cuba are the markets most tied to US policy, which is why US readers follow them. Treat each price as a snapshot of where traders stand on Monday 23 November, not a forecast.

What Is Not Known

A price cannot tell us why traders bought, and a one-week move on a market with a few hundred thousand dollars can come from a handful of large orders. We found no clear trigger for the South Africa, Brazil, Venezuela oil, Venezuela election date, Colombia, El Salvador and Mexico moves, and we do not invent one.

We have not read the full resolution rules of every market, and rules decide payouts. Check the platform before relying on any single price.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are prediction markets saying about South Africa’s inflation?

Polymarket gives 59.9% to South Africa ending 2026 with inflation of 4.7–5.0%, up from 38.0% a week earlier. The market holds US$156,849 in total.

Is a prediction market price a forecast?

No. It is the price of a bet, so 59.9% means traders pay about 59.9 cents for a contract that pays US$1 if the outcome happens. Thin markets can be moved by a few traders.

Do traders expect a Venezuelan election soon?

Polymarket gives 16.5% to an election date being set by 31 March 2027 and 41.0% by 30 June 2027. The market asks only whether a date is announced, not whether the vote happens.

Who leads Nigeria’s presidential market?

Polymarket gives President Bola Tinubu 69.0% and Peter Obi 26.0%. The market holds US$163,984 in total, and the vote is due on Saturday 16 January 2027.

Which market had the most money this week?

Polymarket’s market on who leads Venezuela at the end of 2026, with about US$0.7 million traded in the week and about US$101 million in total.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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