Mexico · Media and Society

Ximena Santaolalla, a 43-year-old Mexican novelist, has put her name to a story she says she carried for decades. In an interview with El País, a leading Spanish daily, on Wednesday 25 November 2026, she accused her stepfather, Francisco Aguirre Gómez, 85, of sexually abusing her as a child.

Aguirre Gómez is the former chairman of Grupo Radio Centro (GRC), one of Mexico’s biggest radio groups, which is listed on the Mexican stock exchange. He did not answer El País’s requests for comment, has not responded publicly since, and the allegations have not been tested in court.

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Key Facts Who. Ximena Santaolalla, 43, Mexican novelist, and Francisco Aguirre Gómez, 85, former chairman of Grupo Radio Centro.

What. She alleges childhood sexual abuse by her stepfather; the allegations have not been tested in court.

Where. Mexico, with a 2019 complaint in France dismissed on jurisdiction grounds.

When. Interview published 25 November 2026, the UN day against violence against women.

As of. 26 November 2026, 19:50 GMT

A Mexican novelist says her stepfather, a radio magnate, abused her as a child, and the group he led has distanced itself from the allegations.

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She says the abuse began at age 5, after her mother married Aguirre Gómez in 1988, and ended in 1997. She says she told relatives several times, including her mother, and that nobody protected her.

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In April 2019 she filed a complaint in France, because some events happened on family trips to Paris and, she says, Mexican law had already time-barred the case. French authorities dismissed it on jurisdiction grounds, because both sides are Mexican and live in Mexico, which was not a finding on whether the allegations are true.

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She also describes a confidentiality agreement dated 30 May 2026, under which Aguirre Gómez would pay three child-protection organisations, continue her mother’s monthly pension and fund prevention content on GRC stations, in exchange for her not filing a criminal complaint. She says he did not make the agreed donations, so she considers the agreement void.

GRC said in its statement that Aguirre Gómez left the chair of its board on 18 November 2026, and Mexican reports name his son, Francisco Aguirre Cranz, as successor. El País reports the change came after she told him she would go public.

In the same statement GRC said he holds no executive post, expressed solidarity with victims and said it has zero tolerance for abuse. It treats the allegations as his personal matter, the company said, and will not comment on specifics.

On Thursday 26 November 2026, Santaolalla told Carmen Aristegui, a veteran Mexican broadcaster, on her programme “Aristegui en Vivo” that the statement was “not adequate nor sufficient”. She asked that the company name her: “It is me and I have a first and last name.”

She asked GRC for what she called a “social reparation”: use its stations to open discussion of child sexual abuse, invite specialists, back a federal prevention agenda, consider donations and issue a second statement with concrete commitments. “It has the means, the reach, the ability to talk more about it,” she said of the company.

President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed solidarity at her morning press conference the same day and said she had sent a message of support on Wednesday. She said the decision to file a complaint is Santaolalla’s alone, and offered the support of the federal government and the Ministry for Women (Secretaría de las Mujeres) if she files.

Singer Sasha Sokol, a former member of the pop group Timbiriche, backed her publicly the same day: “The truth is uncomfortable, but silence is more uncomfortable because it breeds impunity.” Sokol also wrote that “shame and consequences” should “change sides”, and Santaolalla replied thanking her.

Sokol’s own case gives the debate a legal backdrop, because Mexico’s Supreme Court recognised moral damage to her in her case against the producer Luis de Llano over a relationship that began when she was 14 and he was 39. A 2025 ruling by the court’s First Chamber (Primera Sala) held that civil claims over child sexual abuse do not expire.

Her half-brother Juan Aguirre Abdó, GRC’s former chief executive and the accused man’s son, has publicly backed her. Writers including Cristina Rivera Garza, a Mexican novelist, have also expressed support.

Her novel “Un jardín al fondo de la noche”, published in 2025, deals with childhood sexual violence, and she now confirms it is autobiographical. Her first novel, “A veces despierto temblando”, deals with violence in Guatemala.

It is not known whether she will file a criminal complaint in Mexico, and no court action there arising from her complaint is known so far. Nor is it known whether prosecutors would act, what Aguirre Gómez will say, or whether GRC will issue the second statement she asks for.

What happened to the agreement’s payments is known only from her account. No named source has given a date for the next step.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Francisco Aguirre Gómez responded?

He has not responded publicly, and the allegations have not been tested in court.

Why did she go to France?

She says some events happened on trips to Paris and that Mexican law had already time-barred the case. French authorities treated it as a matter for Mexico, which says nothing about whether the allegations are true.

What is GRC’s position?

The company treats the allegations as a personal matter for its former chairman and says it has zero tolerance for abuse. Santaolalla says that is not sufficient and wants it to use its stations to discuss the issue.

Sources: El País interview with Ximena Santaolalla (25 November 2026); Aristegui Noticias interview, “Aristegui en Vivo” (26 November 2026); Grupo Radio Centro company statement (25 November 2026); President Claudia Sheinbaum, press conference (26 November 2026).