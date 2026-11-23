The figures are a civic group’s estimate, and the UN migration agency’s October count also showed displacement in the state rising.

File photo: the Roseires Dam on the Blue Nile in Blue Nile state, Sudan, April 2012. (Photo: SimonChilly, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

SUDAN · WAR · BRIEF

More than 15,000 people have left Damazin, the capital of Sudan’s Blue Nile state, and the nearby town of Roseires for other parts of Sudan, the Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative, a local civic group, said on Monday 23 November 2026. We could not verify the figure independently.

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The group says fighting between Sudan’s army and an alliance of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) has come closer to Damazin. Some clash zones lie about 45 km (28 miles) from the city, it said.

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Key Facts Who. Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative, a local civic group, reports the displacement.

What. Over 15,000 left Damazin and Roseires; over 51,000 are newly displaced inside the state.

Where. Blue Nile state, south-east Sudan, on the Ethiopian border.

Prediction markets. Polymarket: about 8% chance of a Sudan ceasefire by 31 December (2:20 p.m. ET, 23 November).

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

The figures are a civic group’s estimate, and the UN migration agency’s October count also showed displacement in the state rising.

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The group said more than 51,000 newly displaced people have reached other places inside the state. It said the figures leave out earlier waves of displacement and people still trapped in the fighting areas.

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Those counts measure different things from the October Displacement Tracking Matrix report of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN migration agency. IOM put Blue Nile’s displaced population at 443,494, up 6% from 417,714 in September, mostly around Roseires and Wad al-Mahi, both in the state.

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The alliance said on Thursday 19 November that it had captured the headquarters of Bau locality, a district of Blue Nile state, some 60 to 70 km (about 40 miles) south-west of Damazin. Bau’s commissioner, Abdel Ghani Daqis Khalifa, disputed that it holds the whole locality and said more than 6,000 families had fled the area, according to preliminary figures.

The army’s Fourth Infantry Division in Damazin said it repelled an attack at Dirnq, on the Kurmuk front near the Ethiopian border, and had not publicly commented on Bau by the morning of Saturday 21 November. On Saturday 21 November, Governor Al-Zubair Hassan Al-Sayed of neighbouring Sennar state, north of Blue Nile, ordered a night curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and barred goods transport from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Emergency Order No. 6 of 2026).

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a platform where users bet real money, shows about an 8% chance (midpoint of a 5% bid and an 11% ask) that Sudan’s civil war reaches a ceasefire by 31 December 2026, with about US$15,000 traded on that outcome (as of 2:20 p.m. ET, 23 November). These are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

File photo: the Nile at Khartoum, Sudan, where the Blue Nile meets the White Nile. (Photo: Hans Birger Nilsen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

No count for Damazin and Roseires exists beyond the civic group’s, and the army has not answered its figures. The alliance has said it will press on toward other positions, and one of its commanders urged Damazin residents to keep away from military sites.

Earlier reports covered the army’s reinforcements and the alliance’s claim on Bau. More is in our Sudan coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Blue Nile state?

It lies in south-east Sudan. It borders Ethiopia and South Sudan.

Who is fighting there?

Sudan’s army is on one side. An alliance of the RSF and the rebel SPLM-N is on the other.

Sources: Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative statement, 23 November 2026; International Organization for Migration, Displacement Tracking Matrix, Sudan, October 2026 report; statement of the RSF-SPLM-N alliance, 19 November 2026; Bau locality commissioner Abdel Ghani Daqis Khalifa; Fourth Infantry Division of the Sudanese army; Sennar state Emergency Order No. 6 of 2026 (21 November); Polymarket, Sudan civil war ceasefire by…?, read 23 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error