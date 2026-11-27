Key Facts Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, jumped 6.07% to 176,800 on 26 November.

jumped 6.07% to 176,800 on 26 November. Finance pick: President Lula chose Bradesco bank chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco to run the economy from January.

President Lula chose Bradesco bank chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco to run the economy from January. The real strengthened: a dollar cost about R$5.74 at the close, down roughly 1.2% from R$5.81.

a dollar cost about R$5.74 at the close, down roughly 1.2% from R$5.81. Banks led: Banco do Brasil rose 12.6%, Bradesco 11.6% and Itaú Unibanco 6.4%.

Banco do Brasil rose 12.6%, Bradesco 11.6% and Itaú Unibanco 6.4%. Still below its peak: the index sits 15.4% under its 9 October high of 209,067.

Today’s Focus Brazil’s stock market woke up to a new finance minister and rallied like it had been waiting for him. The Ibovespa, the benchmark index of the country’s largest listed companies, closed at 176,800, up 6.07% (close on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, 26 November 2026). President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced on Thursday that Luiz Carlos Trabuco, 75, chairman of the board of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, will lead the Finance Ministry in his fourth term. Investors read a veteran banker at the helm as a promise of fiscal discipline, meaning a government that keeps spending and debt in check. The jump follows a 1.58% gain on Wednesday, when the rumour was already circulating (market data provider RT, B3 closes). Over 20 sessions the index is up only 0.62%, so much of Thursday’s move repairs earlier losses. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. A single appointment moved Brazil’s market more than any economic data this week, and a stronger real makes dollars go less far for visitors.

Brazil’s Ibovespa and the day on B3.

01 Brazil’s stocks jump 6% on a banker’s nomination

The Ibovespa closed at 176,800, up 6.07% from 166,685 on Wednesday (B3 close, RT data). The gain came on the day Lula announced Trabuco, and the index closed above the round 175,000 level.

Trabuco will take over in January 2027, so he has no power over policy yet. Until then, markets are trading on his reputation rather than on any decision.

The dollar fell to about R$5.74 at the close, down roughly 1.2% from R$5.81 on Wednesday (market close, 26 November).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — A confidence rally that still needs policy MEDIUM Banks rose most, which fits a market that trusts a banker to steer the economy, and the rally came while Wall Street was shut for Thanksgiving, so US signals played little part. We rate this medium confidence because nothing in the appointment itself has changed spending rules yet. The variable to watch is whether Trabuco or Lula announce concrete spending limits before he takes office.

02 The numbers behind the jump

Measure Level Change Read Ibovespa 176,800 +6.07% Second straight gain US dollar in reais about 5.74 −1.2% Stronger real; Wednesday close about 5.81 Ibovespa vs 12-month high 209,067 (9 Oct) −15.4% Still far below the peak Ibovespa, 20 sessions — +0.62% The jump barely lifts the monthly trend Ibovespa, 5 sessions — +5.53% Almost all of it from Wednesday and Thursday

The table tells a simple story: a big jump, but from a low base. The index is still 15.4% below its 9 October record (market data provider RT, B3 closes).

Mid-month inflation, measured by the IPCA-15 index from IBGE, the national statistics office, rose 0.22% in November against 0.34% expected (RT economic calendar, 26 November). The 12-month rate was 4.64% against 4.78% expected, which supports hopes that the central bank can cut its Selic benchmark rate.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,799.84 +6.07% L 166,696day rangeH 177,024 +11.51% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 93% advancing 14 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.65 -2.92% EUR / BRL 6.20 -4.07% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 92.09 -2.66% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +10.50% AZZA3 Financials +10.34% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +9.31% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining +4.70% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Utilities +4.32% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +3.92% ABEV3 Energy +3.82% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -0.96% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 176,799.84 +6.07% Ibovespa176,799.84 +6.07% Mexico 70,563.45 -1.13% S&P/BMV IPC70,563.45 -1.13% Chile 10,541.09 +1.20% S&P IPSA10,541.09 +1.20% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,799.84 +6.07% +11.51% 166,684.61 177,024 166,696 — USD/BRL 5.65 -2.92% +6.01% 5.82 5.83 5.64 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 43.19 +4.42% +34.01% 41.36 44.00 42.32 43,533,400 VALE3 58.73 +3.22% -11.79% 56.90 58.73 57.54 18,799,500 ITUB4 42.56 +6.37% +7.31% 40.01 42.56 41.05 27,767,500 BBDC4 15.83 +11.56% -18.90% 14.19 15.83 14.63 99,251,800 BBAS3 16.54 +12.59% -25.56% 14.69 16.54 15.04 54,762,900 B3SA3 16.16 +10.84% +9.86% 14.58 16.17 15.06 40,860,900 ABEV3 16.43 +3.92% +20.19% 15.81 16.43 15.88 31,867,400 WEGE3 51.36 +3.44% +15.68% 49.65 51.98 49.15 9,795,700 PRIO3 62.45 +3.22% +64.39% 60.50 62.45 60.90 5,435,400 SUZB3 54.87 -0.96% +14.65% 55.40 55.98 53.04 8,809,300 RENT3 33.77 +15.18% -24.55% 29.32 34.36 30.52 19,700,000 AZZA3 16.94 +10.50% -42.01% 15.33 17.19 15.65 9,287,000 CSNA3 3.74 +8.41% -56.71% 3.45 3.74 3.55 18,702,800 GGBR4 26.50 +2.47% +38.53% 25.86 26.50 25.70 7,120,700 ENEV3 28.72 +4.32% +42.18% 27.53 28.72 28.02 12,092,000 Largest moves today RENT3 33.77 +15.18% BBAS3 16.54 +12.59% BBDC4 15.83 +11.56% B3SA3 16.16 +10.84% AZZA3 16.94 +10.50% CSNA3 3.74 +8.41% ITUB4 42.56 +6.37% IBOV 176,799.84 +6.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 6.07%, with breadth positive — 14 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Brazil’s Vale Weighs Entry Into Rare Earths Read →

03 Why Brazil’s market jumped: a banker, cooler inflation

The appointment is the main cause, with high confidence, because banks gained the most. Banco do Brasil rose 12.6% and Bradesco 11.6% (B3 closes, RT).

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Softer inflation is a second cause, with medium confidence. Slower price rises raise hopes of lower interest rates, which helps shares of retailers and consumer companies.

Brazil’s October current account deficit was US$3.966 billion, narrower than the US$5.1 billion of September but wider than the US$3.1 billion forecast (RT economic calendar, 26 November). Producer prices rose 0.98% in October after 1.53% in September (Producer Price Index, IBGE, RT economic calendar), and foreign direct investment came in at US$9.086 billion against US$8 billion expected, a small positive.

04 Banks and rate-sensitive stocks lead

Stock Close Change Note Petrobras (PETR4) R$43.19 +4.42% State-controlled oil company Bradesco (BBDC4) R$15.83 +11.56% Trabuco chairs its board Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) R$42.56 +6.37% Largest private bank by value Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) R$16.54 +12.59% State-controlled bank Vale (VALE3) R$58.73 +3.22% Iron-ore miner Sabesp (SBSP3) R$30.35 +6.57% São Paulo water utility Raia Drogasil (RADL3) R$17.46 +13.16% Pharmacy chain Natura (NATU3) R$5.20 +10.40% Cosmetics group, sensitive to interest rates

Banks dominated the board, and retailers and Natura also rose, consistent with a market that expects lower interest rates (B3 closes, RT, 26 November). Cheaper credit helps shops and shoppers.

05 Brazil beats the region, Argentina follows

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil +6.07% IPC Mexico −1.13% IPSA Chile +1.20% Merval Argentina +3.2%

Brazil’s gain was the largest in Latin America; Mexico’s IPC fell 1.13% while Chile’s IPSA rose 1.20% (RT closes, 26 November). Argentina’s Merval rose about 3.2% (Buenos Aires exchange close, 26 November).

For a reader in the United States, Brazil’s move matters because US-listed Brazilian shares, such as Itaú and Petrobras, trade off the same news. US exchanges were shut for Thanksgiving, so those prices will react on Friday.

06 Where the Ibovespa sits after the jump

The nearest floor is the round 170,000 level, and the nearest ceiling is the round 180,000 mark (RT, 26 November). Beyond that lies the 9 October record of 209,067.

The next dated test comes on 27 November, when IGP-M, a monthly price index, and unemployment data are released. A close above 180,000 would show the move has legs, while a close below 170,000 after 27 November would end the rally and suggest a one-day squeeze.

07 What to watch

Trabuco’s first signals: Concrete spending or debt limits would confirm the rally; vague words would let it fade.

Concrete spending or debt limits would confirm the rally; vague words would let it fade. Congress and opposition: Lula’s allies and critics will react, and votes decide what can pass.

Lula’s allies and critics will react, and votes decide what can pass. Index levels: Holding 170,000 would show strength; losing it would suggest a one-day squeeze.

Holding 170,000 would show strength; losing it would suggest a one-day squeeze. Friday’s data: IGP-M inflation (forecast 0.94, previous 1.47) and unemployment (forecast 5.1, previous 5.2) are due on 27 November (RT economic calendar).

Background: Brazil Stocks Rise 1.58% as the Real Firms.

Background: Brazil Stocks Fall 0.43% as Vale Slides.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Brazil’s stock market jump 6.07%?

Lula named Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco’s board, as his finance minister for 2027, and investors read it as a signal of fiscal discipline. Cooler inflation added to the optimism.

What is the Ibovespa?

It is the main index of Brazil’s largest listed companies on the B3 exchange in São Paulo. It closed at 176,800 on 26 November.

What happened to the Brazilian real?

The real strengthened, with the dollar at about R$5.74 at the close, down roughly 1.2% from R$5.81. Data feeds differ slightly on this volatile day.

Is the rally likely to last?

Uncertain. The index is only 0.62% higher over 20 sessions and 15.4% below its 9 October high, so lasting gains depend on concrete fiscal policy.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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