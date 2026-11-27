Brazil Stocks Jump 6.07% on Finance Pick | Brazil Market Report, Nov 26
Key Facts
- Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, jumped 6.07% to 176,800 on 26 November.
- Finance pick: President Lula chose Bradesco bank chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco to run the economy from January.
- The real strengthened: a dollar cost about R$5.74 at the close, down roughly 1.2% from R$5.81.
- Banks led: Banco do Brasil rose 12.6%, Bradesco 11.6% and Itaú Unibanco 6.4%.
- Still below its peak: the index sits 15.4% under its 9 October high of 209,067.
Today’s Focus
Brazil’s stock market woke up to a new finance minister and rallied like it had been waiting for him. The Ibovespa, the benchmark index of the country’s largest listed companies, closed at 176,800, up 6.07% (close on B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, 26 November 2026).
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced on Thursday that Luiz Carlos Trabuco, 75, chairman of the board of Bradesco, one of Brazil’s biggest private banks, will lead the Finance Ministry in his fourth term. Investors read a veteran banker at the helm as a promise of fiscal discipline, meaning a government that keeps spending and debt in check.
The jump follows a 1.58% gain on Wednesday, when the rumour was already circulating (market data provider RT, B3 closes). Over 20 sessions the index is up only 0.62%, so much of Thursday’s move repairs earlier losses.
What matters today. A single appointment moved Brazil’s market more than any economic data this week, and a stronger real makes dollars go less far for visitors.
01 Brazil’s stocks jump 6% on a banker’s nomination
The Ibovespa closed at 176,800, up 6.07% from 166,685 on Wednesday (B3 close, RT data). The gain came on the day Lula announced Trabuco, and the index closed above the round 175,000 level.
Trabuco will take over in January 2027, so he has no power over policy yet. Until then, markets are trading on his reputation rather than on any decision.
The dollar fell to about R$5.74 at the close, down roughly 1.2% from R$5.81 on Wednesday (market close, 26 November).
Banks rose most, which fits a market that trusts a banker to steer the economy, and the rally came while Wall Street was shut for Thanksgiving, so US signals played little part. We rate this medium confidence because nothing in the appointment itself has changed spending rules yet.
The variable to watch is whether Trabuco or Lula announce concrete spending limits before he takes office.
02 The numbers behind the jump
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|Ibovespa
|176,800
|+6.07%
|Second straight gain
|US dollar in reais
|about 5.74
|−1.2%
|Stronger real; Wednesday close about 5.81
|Ibovespa vs 12-month high
|209,067 (9 Oct)
|−15.4%
|Still far below the peak
|Ibovespa, 20 sessions
|—
|+0.62%
|The jump barely lifts the monthly trend
|Ibovespa, 5 sessions
|—
|+5.53%
|Almost all of it from Wednesday and Thursday
The table tells a simple story: a big jump, but from a low base. The index is still 15.4% below its 9 October record (market data provider RT, B3 closes).
Mid-month inflation, measured by the IPCA-15 index from IBGE, the national statistics office, rose 0.22% in November against 0.34% expected (RT economic calendar, 26 November). The 12-month rate was 4.64% against 4.78% expected, which supports hopes that the central bank can cut its Selic benchmark rate. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Brazil — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV
176,799.84
+6.07%
+11.51%
166,684.61
177,024
166,696
—
USD/BRL
5.65
-2.92%
+6.01%
5.82
5.83
5.64
—
SELIC
13.75%
—
—
—
—
—
PETR4
43.19
+4.42%
+34.01%
41.36
44.00
42.32
43,533,400
VALE3
58.73
+3.22%
-11.79%
56.90
58.73
57.54
18,799,500
ITUB4
42.56
+6.37%
+7.31%
40.01
42.56
41.05
27,767,500
BBDC4
15.83
+11.56%
-18.90%
14.19
15.83
14.63
99,251,800
BBAS3
16.54
+12.59%
-25.56%
14.69
16.54
15.04
54,762,900
B3SA3
16.16
+10.84%
+9.86%
14.58
16.17
15.06
40,860,900
ABEV3
16.43
+3.92%
+20.19%
15.81
16.43
15.88
31,867,400
WEGE3
51.36
+3.44%
+15.68%
49.65
51.98
49.15
9,795,700
PRIO3
62.45
+3.22%
+64.39%
60.50
62.45
60.90
5,435,400
SUZB3
54.87
-0.96%
+14.65%
55.40
55.98
53.04
8,809,300
RENT3
33.77
+15.18%
-24.55%
29.32
34.36
30.52
19,700,000
AZZA3
16.94
+10.50%
-42.01%
15.33
17.19
15.65
9,287,000
CSNA3
3.74
+8.41%
-56.71%
3.45
3.74
3.55
18,702,800
GGBR4
26.50
+2.47%
+38.53%
25.86
26.50
25.70
7,120,700
ENEV3
28.72
+4.32%
+42.18%
27.53
28.72
28.02
12,092,000
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why Brazil’s market jumped: a banker, cooler inflation
The appointment is the main cause, with high confidence, because banks gained the most. Banco do Brasil rose 12.6% and Bradesco 11.6% (B3 closes, RT).
Softer inflation is a second cause, with medium confidence. Slower price rises raise hopes of lower interest rates, which helps shares of retailers and consumer companies.
Brazil’s October current account deficit was US$3.966 billion, narrower than the US$5.1 billion of September but wider than the US$3.1 billion forecast (RT economic calendar, 26 November). Producer prices rose 0.98% in October after 1.53% in September (Producer Price Index, IBGE, RT economic calendar), and foreign direct investment came in at US$9.086 billion against US$8 billion expected, a small positive.
04 Banks and rate-sensitive stocks lead
|Stock
|Close
|Change
|Note
|Petrobras (PETR4)
|R$43.19
|+4.42%
|State-controlled oil company
|Bradesco (BBDC4)
|R$15.83
|+11.56%
|Trabuco chairs its board
|Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4)
|R$42.56
|+6.37%
|Largest private bank by value
|Banco do Brasil (BBAS3)
|R$16.54
|+12.59%
|State-controlled bank
|Vale (VALE3)
|R$58.73
|+3.22%
|Iron-ore miner
|Sabesp (SBSP3)
|R$30.35
|+6.57%
|São Paulo water utility
|Raia Drogasil (RADL3)
|R$17.46
|+13.16%
|Pharmacy chain
|Natura (NATU3)
|R$5.20
|+10.40%
|Cosmetics group, sensitive to interest rates
Banks dominated the board, and retailers and Natura also rose, consistent with a market that expects lower interest rates (B3 closes, RT, 26 November). Cheaper credit helps shops and shoppers.
05 Brazil beats the region, Argentina follows
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|+6.07%
|IPC
|Mexico
|−1.13%
|IPSA
|Chile
|+1.20%
|Merval
|Argentina
|+3.2%
Brazil’s gain was the largest in Latin America; Mexico’s IPC fell 1.13% while Chile’s IPSA rose 1.20% (RT closes, 26 November). Argentina’s Merval rose about 3.2% (Buenos Aires exchange close, 26 November).
For a reader in the United States, Brazil’s move matters because US-listed Brazilian shares, such as Itaú and Petrobras, trade off the same news. US exchanges were shut for Thanksgiving, so those prices will react on Friday.
06 Where the Ibovespa sits after the jump
The nearest floor is the round 170,000 level, and the nearest ceiling is the round 180,000 mark (RT, 26 November). Beyond that lies the 9 October record of 209,067.
The next dated test comes on 27 November, when IGP-M, a monthly price index, and unemployment data are released. A close above 180,000 would show the move has legs, while a close below 170,000 after 27 November would end the rally and suggest a one-day squeeze.
07 What to watch
- Trabuco’s first signals: Concrete spending or debt limits would confirm the rally; vague words would let it fade.
- Congress and opposition: Lula’s allies and critics will react, and votes decide what can pass.
- Index levels: Holding 170,000 would show strength; losing it would suggest a one-day squeeze.
- Friday’s data: IGP-M inflation (forecast 0.94, previous 1.47) and unemployment (forecast 5.1, previous 5.2) are due on 27 November (RT economic calendar).
Background: Brazil Stocks Rise 1.58% as the Real Firms.
Background: Brazil Stocks Fall 0.43% as Vale Slides.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Brazil’s stock market jump 6.07%?
Lula named Luiz Carlos Trabuco, chairman of Bradesco’s board, as his finance minister for 2027, and investors read it as a signal of fiscal discipline. Cooler inflation added to the optimism.
What is the Ibovespa?
It is the main index of Brazil’s largest listed companies on the B3 exchange in São Paulo. It closed at 176,800 on 26 November.
What happened to the Brazilian real?
The real strengthened, with the dollar at about R$5.74 at the close, down roughly 1.2% from R$5.81. Data feeds differ slightly on this volatile day.
Is the rally likely to last?
Uncertain. The index is only 0.62% higher over 20 sessions and 15.4% below its 9 October high, so lasting gains depend on concrete fiscal policy.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from B3
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
LatAm Markets: Live Signals → — real-time movers, turnover leaders and FX across Latin America.
Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff: date, poll closing times and when results start. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.
Latin American market analysis delivered by 6am.Subscribe Now
Get The Rio Times delivered to your inbox — market intelligence, daily briefs, and breaking analysis across Latin America.Start for US$1