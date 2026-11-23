The meeting tests whether Sudan's civilian groups can find common ground while the war continues.

File photo. The Nile River at Khartoum, Sudan. Photo: Hans Birger Nilsen, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Brief: Sudan Diplomacy

Sudanese political and civil groups open a meeting in Switzerland on Wednesday 25 November 2026, the seventh round of what is known as the Nyon process. It runs to 28 November and is organised with the Swiss government by Promediation, a mediation organisation, to discuss ways to end the war and return to civilian rule.

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Switzerland and the UN held a wider Geneva meeting on Sudan on Wednesday 21 October 2026, but neither the army nor the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took part. The war between those two sides is the reason the civilian groups are trying to agree a common line.

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Key Facts What. Seventh round of the Nyon process for Sudanese civil and political groups, 25 to 28 November.

Who. Organised by Promediation, a mediation group, with the Swiss government.

Why. Aim: end the war between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, 23 November, 2:55 p.m. ET: ceasefire by 31 December 2026 priced at 8.0%.

As of. 23 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

The meeting tests whether Sudan’s civilian groups can find common ground while the war continues.

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The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-Democratic Revolutionary Current, led by the veteran opposition politician Yasir Arman, has declined to attend, according to a statement reported on 17 November 2026. In that statement its spokesperson Maher Mohamed Mahmoud says Promediation’s meetings with Islamist groups reward their role in the war.

The movement adds that no political process can start while war, famine and drone attacks on civilians continue. It says it is ready for more consultations with the Swiss side, Promediation and anti-war forces.

File photo. Boats at a jetty on the Red Sea coast at Port Sudan. Photo: Hello worldwide, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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At the Geneva meeting on 21 October 2026, the sixth consultative meeting on Sudan, more than 20 delegations took part, but Sudan’s army (SAF) and the RSF were not represented. Alexandre Fasel, Swiss State Secretary for Foreign Affairs, said there: “The war in Sudan has become a drone war.”

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He added that it kills mostly civilians. Pekka Haavisto, the UN Personal Envoy for Sudan, said at the same meeting: “This war must end.”

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded about 383,252 people displaced from the Kordofan region, in central Sudan, between 25 October 2025 and 25 October 2026, in a flash alert published on 16 November 2026. Who will attend, whether the meeting produces any joint text, and whether the army or the RSF join a later round are not known.

The next dated step is the close of the Nyon round on Saturday 28 November.

What Prediction Markets Say On Polymarket, a prediction market where users bet real money, “Sudan civil war ceasefire by…?” stood at 23 November 2026, 2:55 p.m. ET: a ceasefire by 31 December 2026 at 8.0%. Volume in this market was US$15,127; these prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Nyon process?

A series of meetings of Sudanese political and civil groups, organised with the Swiss government by Promediation.

Who has refused to attend?

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-Democratic Revolutionary Current, led by Yasir Arman, says it will stay away.

Sources Primary sources: Switzerland and the UN, Geneva consultative meeting on Sudan, 21 October 2026 · IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix, Kordofan flash alert, 16 November 2026 · statement of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-Democratic Revolutionary Current, reported 17 November 2026 · Polymarket market data, 23 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error