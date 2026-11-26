South Sudan's parties ended a Juba dialogue with resolutions on freedoms, security and inclusion. The country now prepares for its first national election since independence.

A bridge over the Nile at Juba, the capital of South Sudan (undated photo). Photo: Rod Waddington / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

SOUTH SUDAN · ELECTION

President Salva Kiir on Thursday 26 November 2026 closed a dialogue of political parties in Juba, South Sudan’s capital. The parties adopted resolutions on the road to the first national election since independence in 2011, set for Thursday 11 February 2027.

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Kiir said the forum was meant to bring actors together, not to be another platform for negotiations and disagreements. “Instead, its main purpose is for all of us to team up towards the path to peaceful elections,” he said.

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Key Facts Who President Salva Kiir and the political parties that took part in his Juba forum.

What Resolutions on political freedoms, security, women’s representation and preparations for the vote.

Where and when Juba, Thursday 26 November 2026; first national vote since 2011 independence set for 11 February 2027.

As of 26 November 2026, 19:45 GMT

South Sudan’s parties ended a Juba dialogue with resolutions on freedoms, security and inclusion. The country now prepares for its first national election since independence.

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Kiir launched the dialogue in Juba on Thursday 24 September 2026, when the vote was still planned for 22 December 2026. The National Elections Commission (NEC), the body that runs the vote, later moved polling to 11 February 2027.

The vote has been postponed repeatedly during the transition that the 2018 peace deal brought to South Sudan. The delays came amid security concerns, funding constraints, political divisions and doubts over whether the country was ready.

File photo: a view over Juba, the capital of South Sudan, in 2016. (Photo: Rigan123, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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At that launch Kiir said: “This inter-party dialogue is not a place for negotiations and disagreement.” He added that it was not “a place to shift the direction of the path that we have taken.”

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Kiir said on Thursday that the government chose to hold general elections and is moving to the polls through four critical roadmaps. He called the end of the dialogue another milestone in the electoral process.

The parties’ resolutions were read out by Dr Martin Elia Lomuro, the dialogue’s rapporteur, who records and reports its conclusions. They call for greater political freedoms, inclusive participation and improved security ahead of the general elections.

The joint communique of 26 November says the NEC should decide the election date and urges faster preparations. Lomuro said: “The parties reaffirmed their agreement that the National Election Commission shall decide the date of the general elections.”

The parties said elections should follow existing laws. These include the Transitional Constitution of 2011, the country’s interim basic law, as amended, and the National Elections Act.

They also cited the Political Parties Act and the 2018 peace deal, the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS). The parties said outstanding peace-deal duties would continue after the vote.

The parties asked for neutral, professional and impartial security arrangements and warned against intimidation and political violence. They urged the government to guarantee freedom of expression, assembly, movement, campaigning, media access and election observation.

Kiir signed a presidential decree, called a Republican Order, dated Friday 20 November 2026, and it was read out at the closing ceremony. The order guarantees free movement for peaceful campaigns and bars security personnel and state authorities from arresting or intimidating lawful campaigners.

The order also keeps restrictions on unlicensed firearms, incitement to violence, hate speech and tribal mobilisation. We could not find the full texts of the order and the communique online, so this account relies on what was read aloud.

The 26 November communique asks the parties and the NEC to uphold the legally prescribed 35% representation for women. It also asks for legal arrangements so eligible refugees, internally displaced people, detainees and South Sudanese abroad can take part.

The parties reiterated their commitment to end the transition without further extension. They also encouraged talks with groups that stayed outside the peace deal, though the dialogue did not include opposition groups based outside the country.

In June, opposition groups, including the SPLM-IO, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition, raised concerns over the election timeline. They cite outstanding provisions of the 2018 peace deal, and the movement’s leader, Riek Machar, is in detention.

Civil society representative Edmund Yakani said: “We are good at reaching conclusions and producing documents and agreements like this one.” He said some start making interpretations “that drag our feet in translating this aspiration into reality,” but civil society will support implementation.

Dr Aldo Ajou, speaking for the Eminent Personalities, a group that supported the dialogue, called it an emotional and historic moment. Uganda’s ambassador to South Sudan, Ronnie Balya, urged accountability in managing national resources.

Kiir said he had received the resolutions and procedural agreements, including those on funding of political parties. He pledged to act on restrictions on internal travel under administrative procedures and said funding would follow existing law.

The test is whether the order holds in practice, because free movement decides whether parties can campaign across the country before polling. South Sudan became the world’s youngest country at independence in 2011, and this vote would be its first national election.

The next date on the calendar is polling on Thursday 11 February 2027. Whether campaigners can travel and receive party funding before then will show how far the parties’ resolutions turn into practice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who decides when South Sudan votes?

The parties’ communique says the National Elections Commission should decide the date. Kiir said the government chose to pursue general elections.

Which groups were left out of the dialogue?

Opposition groups based outside the country did not take part. That leaves some major political actors outside the process.

What does the free-movement order change?

It tells security forces not to arrest or intimidate candidates and supporters for lawful campaigning. It keeps limits on unlicensed firearms, hate speech and incitement.

Sources: inter-party dialogue communique of 26 November 2026; Republican Order of 20 November 2026; National Elections Commission calendar; 2018 R-ARCSS peace agreement.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error