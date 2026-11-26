Mexico · Security

Units of Mexico’s Navy (Secretaría de Marina, or Semar) and its Security and Citizen Protection Ministry (SSPC) detained four people in Tamazula, in the mountains of Durango state, the Security Cabinet announced on Thursday 26 November 2026. The Security Cabinet (Gabinete de Seguridad) is the federal body that coordinates Mexico’s security forces, and it published the news on the social network X.

It named one of the four as Fernando “N”, alias “Chapo Félix”, and called him an operator of a cell that calls itself “Fuerzas Especiales Zambada” (Zambada Special Forces), tied to the Sinaloa Cartel, a Mexican drug-trafficking organisation. Mexican practice withholds a suspect’s surname, so the letter N stands in for it.

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Key Facts Who. Four suspects, including “Chapo Félix”, held by Mexico’s Navy and Security and Citizen Protection Ministry.

What. Alleged members of a Sinaloa Cartel cell, seized with four long guns and 260 cartridges.

Where. Tamazula, in the mountains of Durango state, announced by Mexico’s Security Cabinet on 26 November 2026.

As of 26 November 2026, 22:30 GMT

Mexican forces detained four suspects in the Durango mountains, among them a man the government ties to a Sinaloa Cartel cell. The charges against the four have not been published.

Culiacán, capital of Sinaloa state, home ground of the Sinaloa Cartel (file photo: FAL56, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The cabinet linked the cell to Los Mayos, also called La Mayiza, a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel. It described the arrests as the result of actions to weaken criminal structures that generate violence in northern Mexico.

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According to a communiqué from the SSPC, patrols on a dirt track near the hamlet of Cupia saw several people with firearms and tactical gear. The group fled into brush and was caught a few metres on.

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A Navy aircraft supported the ground units, the communiqué said, and because of the terrain the detainees and seized items were flown out. Officers seized four long guns, eight magazines, 260 cartridges and ballistic vests.

The four people and the items were handed to the Public Prosecutor’s Office (Ministerio Público), which decides their legal status. Until a court rules they remain suspects, and the cabinet’s post names no charges.

The alias is a nickname only, and no official source links the man to any family of the same name. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, was arrested in Texas on 25 July 2024.

The US State Department designated the Sinaloa Cartel a foreign terrorist organization on 20 February 2025, a US legal label that exposes a group’s assets to sanctions, as the US Treasury Department noted in a press release of 18 September 2025. That label is why arrests of its members draw attention in the United States.

The Security Cabinet said it will continue coordinated actions in Sinaloa and neighbouring states. No next dated step has been published.

The date of the arrest and the charges against the four were not stated in the announcement. Nor is it known whether the United States has requested the extradition of anyone.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is “Chapo Félix”?

The Security Cabinet says he is Fernando “N”, an operator of a cell tied to Los Mayos, a Sinaloa Cartel faction. He is a suspect until a court rules.

Why does this matter in the United States?

The US government designated the Sinaloa Cartel a foreign terrorist organization on 20 February 2025. That exposes the group’s finances to US sanctions.

Have charges been announced?

No. The four were handed to prosecutors, and the charges have not been published.

Sources: Gabinete de Seguridad (Mexico’s Security Cabinet), post on X, 26 November 2026; US Treasury Department press release sb0252, 18 September 2025 (https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sb0252).