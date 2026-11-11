Nigerian Bank Lets Firms Pay China in Naira

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.05% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.21% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.26% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 1.36% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.46% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.22▲ 0.75% BRENT 93.40 ▲ 2.09% WTI 87.14 ▲ 1.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.31% GOLD 4,058 ▲ 0.68% SILVER 53.01 ▲ 3.74% SOY 1,225 ▲ 0.06% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 270.45 ▼ 0.35% SUGAR 18.15 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 82.68 ▲ 5.07% COCOA 4,705 ▼ 0.78% BEEF 219.15 ▲ 1.36% CATTLE 330.48 ▲ 0.65% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.05% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.21% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.26% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.22 ▲ 0.75% BRENT 93.40 ▲ 2.09% WTI 87.14 ▲ 1.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.31% GOLD 4,058 ▲ 0.68% SILVER 53.01 ▲ 3.74% SOY 1,225 ▲ 0.06% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 270.45 ▼ 0.35% SUGAR 18.15 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 82.68 ▲ 5.07% COCOA 4,705 ▼ 0.78% BEEF 219.15 ▲ 1.36% CATTLE 330.48 ▲ 0.65% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Nigeria Africa

Nigerian Bank Lets Firms Pay China in Naira

By · · 4 min read
Tinubu Square in central Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital
File photo: Tinubu Square in central Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. (Photo: Jeremy Weate, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

NIGERIA · BANKING

On Monday 9 November 2026, Stanbic IBTC, a Nigerian bank that is part of South Africa’s Standard Bank Group, unveiled a payment platform in Lagos. It lets Nigerian businesses start a payment in naira while the recipient in China is settled in renminbi (RMB), the Chinese currency also called the yuan.

The platform runs through CIPS, China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, a clearing network for yuan payments between banks. Wole Adeniyi, Stanbic IBTC’s chief executive, said: “our group, Standard Bank Group, is a direct participant in the China cross-border interbank payment system.”

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Key Facts

  • Who Stanbic IBTC, a Nigerian bank within South Africa’s Standard Bank Group, launched the platform in Lagos.
  • What Nigerian firms start a payment in naira; the Chinese recipient is settled in renminbi (yuan).
  • Route China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), where Standard Bank Group is a direct participant.
  • Claim The bank says CIPS settles in 24 hours what the traditional route does in 48 to 72.
  • Missing Fees, limits, product name and start date were not disclosed.

A Nigerian bank says businesses will be able to pay Chinese suppliers in naira and have them receive yuan, a small example of how African trade with China is settled.

Why It Matters

Jesuseun Fatoyinbo, the bank’s Head of Transaction Banking, described CIPS as “a purpose built clearing and settlement rail for international RMB payment”. He said the platform could reduce transaction costs.

The bank says a payment that took 48 to 72 hours by the traditional route can be done through CIPS in 24 hours, which is a company claim not independently verified. No official figure on yuan payment volumes in Nigeria is available yet.

Aerial view of central Lagos, Nigeria, with office towers and a waterfront highway
File photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. (Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

In Plain English

The naira is Nigeria’s currency and the renminbi, or yuan, is China’s. CIPS is a network for yuan transfers between banks.

Stanbic IBTC is a Nigerian bank, and Standard Bank Group is its South African parent. The platform is one product of that group, not a new bank.

Who Can Use It

The bank aims the service at Nigerian importers, manufacturers and others who regularly pay Chinese suppliers. It has not published eligibility rules.

Standard Bank Group has been building its access to CIPS, as our earlier piece on its yuan clearing role explains. Its Tanzanian arm launched direct yuan settlement in August 2026.

What the Central Bank Said

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country’s monetary authority, sent a message from Aderinola Shonekan, Director of its Trade and Exchange Department. Nnenna Ezekannagha, an Assistant Director, delivered it at the launch.

The CBN message welcomed the launch and linked it to the central bank’s policy of currency diversification. The reports of the launch included no figures.

What to Watch Next

No start date for the service has been given. The next checkpoint is an announcement of fees, limits and a launch date.

Wider Nigerian developments are on our Nigeria news hub. Pricing, once published, will show how attractive the route is.

What Is Not Known

The bank has not disclosed fees, transaction limits, a formal product name or the date the service starts. It has also not published a naira-per-yuan rate.

No official figure for Nigeria-China trade was obtained for this report. Whether every payment avoids the US dollar is not confirmed, and no link to any currency swap between the two central banks has been stated.

What It Means for You

The people directly affected are Nigerian importers and exporters, and the banks that serve them. For context on the currency, see our latest naira market report.

For readers in the United States who follow the dollar’s role in trade, this is a small example of yuan settlement spreading in African trade finance with China. It is one platform from one bank, and the facts so far do not show how widely it will be used.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Stanbic IBTC naira to yuan platform?

It is a cross-border payment service unveiled in Lagos on Monday 9 November 2026. Nigerian businesses start a payment in naira and the recipient in China is settled in renminbi.

How does the platform work?

It runs through CIPS, China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, where Standard Bank Group is a direct participant. The bank says CIPS can settle in 24 hours what the traditional route does in 48 to 72.

How much will the service cost?

The bank has not disclosed fees, limits or a start date. It says only that the service could reduce transaction costs.

Sources: Stanbic IBTC, statements at the launch, 9 November 2026; Central Bank of Nigeria, remarks delivered at the launch, 9 November 2026.

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Central Bank of Nigeria CIPS cross-border payments naira Nigeria renminbi Stanbic IBTC Standard Bank yuan

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