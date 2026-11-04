Spain’s Economy Minister Covers Transport
Published Wednesday, 4 November, 10:30 a.m. ET (4:30 p.m. Madrid) · Source: Spanish government, Congress of Deputies
Spain’s government found its new transport minister without leaving the room: the man already running the economy took the job as well. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who leads the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), named Carlos Cuerpo on Wednesday, 4 November, to cover Transport after Óscar Puente resigned, ahead of the Spain Election 2026 vote.
Cuerpo is the first vice-president and economy minister. He will run the Transport and Sustainable Mobility Ministry on a temporary basis, according to the government’s announcement.
Key Facts
- What happened. Spain’s economy minister, Carlos Cuerpo, took over Transport on 4 November after Óscar Puente quit.
- Why. Puente resigned after the Urda train crash in Toledo province, which killed 69 people.
- What next. Cuerpo’s role is temporary. Spain votes in a general election on Sunday, 29 November.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, gives the conservative People’s Party 86.5% to win (10:28 a.m. ET, 4 November).
This story is part of our coverage of the Spain election 2026. The live odds, the polls and every report on the 29 November vote are in our Spain election 2026 dossier.
This story is part of our coverage of the Europe political crisis. Why voters are leaving Europe's long-ruling parties, from France and Spain to Germany, Romania and Britain, is explained in our dossier.
Latest: Spain's Rail Minister Quits Over Train Crash
Cuerpo Takes Over Transport
Puente announced his resignation on Tuesday, 3 November, at the end of a parliamentary appearance of more than four hours. He also withdrew as the PSOE’s lead candidate for Valladolid, his home city, citing his responsibility after two grave rail accidents in less than a year.
Sánchez called the resignation an act of “political dignity” and spoke of his “enormous respect” for the victims. He said Cuerpo would give continuity to the reforms Puente began.
Cuerpo thanked Sánchez for his trust and said he takes on the responsibility “with the memory of the accident victims very present”. The 28 October collision at Urda, in Toledo province, killed 69 people, and we reported Puente’s exit in our earlier story.
Opposition Calls It Theatre
Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), called the resignation a “teatrillo”, or little theatre, on 4 November. He said Sánchez knew beforehand and that Puente left because of “the polls”.
Santiago Abascal, leader of the conservative Vox party, called Cuerpo “just another fuse” and said the person responsible is Sánchez. Borja Sémper, the PP’s national spokesman, asked why Puente did not resign ten months ago.
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What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders give the conservative People’s Party (PP) an 86.5% chance of winning the election. About US$300,000 has been traded on that market (10:28 a.m. ET, 4 November).
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Calendar to Election Day
Voting runs on Sunday, 29 November, from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in mainland Spain, which is 3:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET. About 38.7 million people are eligible to vote, including 2.77 million abroad.
Sánchez called the early election on 5 October after the PP, Vox and Junts, a Catalan pro-independence party, blocked his housing reform. The campaign ends at midnight on 27 November.
The official recount of the vote starts on Friday, 4 December, and the new parliament convenes on Wednesday, 23 December. The Congress has 350 seats, so a majority needs 176; see our Spain election polls page.
What It Means for US Readers
Prediction markets, which US investors follow closely, still price a PP-led government as the most likely outcome. Those prices can move within minutes, and none yet reflects a poll we have seen taken after Puente resigned.
Cuerpo stays at the head of the economic team, so the continuity investors in Spanish banks and utilities look for is unchanged for now. The vote will decide who holds both portfolios after the new Congress meets.
What Is Not Known
We have seen no poll with fieldwork entirely after Puente’s resignation, so the effect on the race is unclear. The date of Cuerpo’s swearing-in has not been confirmed.
The cause of the Urda collision is still under investigation and has not been confirmed by an official or court source.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Spain’s new transport minister?
Carlos Cuerpo, the first vice-president and economy minister, took over Transport on 4 November. The government described the role as temporary.
When is Spain’s general election?
Spain votes on Sunday, 29 November, with polls open 3:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET. The new parliament convenes on 23 December.
Who do prediction markets favour?
Polymarket gives the People’s Party 86.5% to win the election (10:28 a.m. ET, 4 November). These prices are bets, not polls, and can move quickly.
Sources: La Moncloa, the prime minister’s office; Congress of Deputies, Spain’s lower house; Junta Electoral Central, Spain’s electoral commission; Polymarket.
Read more: Pedro Sánchez · Alberto Núñez Feijóo
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief