Divers searched four kilometres of stream without success, while residents of Zola, a nearby Soweto neighbourhood, count the damage to their homes and question the drains.

Photo: Nick-D / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Society: South Africa

A man in his 40s died and an 11-year-old girl is still missing after a storm flooded streams in Soweto, a large township area of Johannesburg, on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), the municipal rescue and ambulance service, said the search resumes on Friday 20 November.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. A man in his 40s died; an 11-year-old girl is missing.

What. Storm floods swept both into a stream; rescuers found no trace of the girl on Thursday.

Where. Snake Park, near Dobsonville in Soweto, Johannesburg.

As of 19 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

Divers searched four kilometres of stream without success, while residents of Zola, a nearby Soweto neighbourhood, count the damage to their homes and question the drains.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain struck Soweto on the afternoon of Tuesday 17 November, according to the city’s emergency services. The storm also hit Zola, about 2 km from the stream, where residents describe rain and hail.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Soweto (South Africa) Email address Follow

Dobsonville and Zola are neighbourhoods of Soweto, whose name is short for South Western Townships. It lies south-west of central Johannesburg.

In Dobsonville Extension 3, in the Snake Park area, a man in his 40s was swept away by floodwater in a stream. EMS recovered his body on Tuesday and handed it to local police for investigation.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Ghana's central bank cuts its rate to 11%” Get the brief

An 11-year-old girl was also swept into the stream after her school transport dropped her near her home. EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the chances of finding her alive are very slim.

Only one girl is missing. We are not naming her because she is a minor.

Cattle herder Tumelo Mokae said he had noticed the approaching storm and warned a homeless man who lived nearby not to cross the stream. “But before I knew it, the rain was here, and I was swept away,” he said, and he survived by clinging to a tree.

File photo: a street in Maboneng, an inner-city district of Johannesburg, March 2020. (Photo: Gsalamander, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Mokae said he saw the swollen stream carry the man away downstream. The city’s rescue unit recovered a body that evening, but no official has said whether it is the same man.

Police are investigating, and the dead man’s identity has not been confirmed. Until it is, the account of the homeless man remains one witness’s description.

The search began after the floods and was suspended on Wednesday 18 November because of bad weather. The teams work from the point where the girl is believed to have entered the water.

On Thursday 19 November rescuers spread out across two streams, searching a four-kilometre stretch where they believe the body could be, without success. Divers of the city, the police dog (K9) unit, Search and Rescue South Africa, a rescue organisation, and private security took part.

Mulaudzi said teams will concentrate on a grassy area between two bridges along the stream. The search resumes on Friday 20 November in the morning at Snake Park.

Residents of Zola said their homes were flooded and belongings damaged, which is reported, not confirmed. Families spent Wednesday 18 November drying mattresses and clothes.

Zola resident Mduduzi Makhubo said the drainage system is poorly maintained. “We have been reporting these issues for years,” he said, adding that neither the local councillor nor city officials have come to assess the damage since the storm.

Resident Velaphi Mbatha said it was the second time this year that heavy rain had damaged their homes, and that residents are growing frustrated at what they see as a lack of intervention. These are residents’ claims, and no damage count had been published at the time of writing.

On Tuesday Mulaudzi pleaded with residents across Johannesburg to avoid crossing river streams during severe thunderstorms, to prevent drowning. He also urged motorists to keep a safe following distance when driving at night and to avoid flooded roads and low-lying bridges, and said the EMS water-rescue unit stayed on alert overnight across all seven city regions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the missing girl still being searched for?

Yes, EMS said the search resumes on Friday morning at Snake Park. Teams will focus on a grassy area between two bridges.

Who is responsible for the flooded homes in Zola?

That is not settled, and the city has not issued a finding. Residents blame poorly maintained drains, which is their claim and not an official conclusion.

What should people do in a severe storm?

Follow the EMS advice and avoid flooded roads and low-lying bridges. Do not cross river streams during severe thunderstorms.

Sources City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services statements, 17 to 19 November 2026; Johannesburg police K9 unit; statements by named residents, 18 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error