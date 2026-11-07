Zuma’s Party Asks to Delay Durban Result
South Africa · Local Elections
Published Saturday, 7 November, 1:18 a.m. ET (8:18 a.m. Johannesburg) · Source: Electoral Commission of South Africa; MK Party statement; Polymarket
Key Facts
- The claim. Jacob Zuma’s MK Party asked the national election commission, the IEC, on 6 November to delay Durban’s result.
- The count. MK led Durban with about 40% of votes counted, ahead of the Democratic Alliance (DA) at 23% to 24%.
- The unknown. The commission has not publicly answered, and MK’s system-failure claim is unproven.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives MK’s mayoral pick 65.8% for Durban mayor (US$50,761 traded, 1:15 a.m. ET, 7 Nov).
The party that leads the vote in Durban wants the count frozen before it is declared. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, founded by former president Jacob Zuma, says a computer failure at the election commission’s Durban results centre corrupted the numbers.
On Friday 6 November, MK sent a formal objection asking the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the body that runs the country’s elections, to delay the final declaration and publication of results in eThekwini, the municipality that includes Durban. The challenge comes after the 4 November local elections left many councils without a majority.
In plain English
South Africa held local elections on Wednesday 4 November. The IEC counts the votes and declares the results; MK says Durban’s count cannot be trusted yet, while the commission has not said whether it agrees.
What MK Says Went Wrong
MK alleges a “critical system failure” at the commission’s eThekwini results centre. It says the failure disrupted data streams and altered the visible audit trail, the record that lets observers check how numbers were entered.
The party also claims the electronic totals do not match the signed paper results slips from voting stations. It accuses the commission of making misleading statements about whether MK deployed party agents.
What the Party Wants Done
MK is asking for an immediate audit of the disputed results and a halt to further processing of the affected figures. It also wants the disputed data electronically quarantined, meaning locked and preserved, until the complaints are settled.
The party asks for an independent forensic analyst to examine the systems and ballot reconciliations. It wants the commission to resolve every outstanding discrepancy before declaring a winner.
Where the Count Stands
MK leads in eThekwini with roughly 40% of the votes counted so far. The Democratic Alliance (DA), a rival party, is on about 23% to 24%, and the African National Congress (ANC), the party that has governed nationally since 1994, is on about 17%.
Those are partial figures from the commission’s results dashboard and they change as districts are added. The count is not final, and the IEC alone declares the official result.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, a global prediction market where users trade on real-world outcomes, the “Next Mayor of eThekwini (Durban)?” market gives MK’s candidate, Apostle Mxolisi Phakathi, a church leader, a 65.8% implied probability. About US$50,761 has been traded, as of 1:15 a.m. ET on 7 November.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means for US Readers
South Africa is Africa’s most industrialised economy, and Durban is home to its busiest container port. A drawn-out dispute over Durban’s result could slow the formation of a city government that runs port-area services, which matters to firms that ship through it.
Coalition talks across the country will also wait on final numbers. Our South Africa coverage tracks each step.
What Is Not Known
The commission has not publicly responded to the objection, and it is not known whether it will change its timetable. MK’s claim of a system failure rests on the party’s own statement, and no technical explanation from the commission has been published.
The size of any mismatch between electronic totals and paper slips is also unknown.
Frequently Asked Questions
What has MK asked the IEC to do?
It asks the Electoral Commission to delay declaring and publishing eThekwini’s results. It also wants an audit, a freeze on processing and an independent forensic review.
Has the IEC responded?
Not publicly, as of Saturday morning. The commission alone declares official results.
Sources
Electoral Commission of South Africa (elections.org.za) · MK Party statement, 6 November 2026 · Polymarket
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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