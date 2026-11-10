South Africa Factory Output Falls 3.5%
SOUTH AFRICA · ECONOMY
Key Facts
- The country South Africa, a major African manufacturer, makes cars, fuel, steel, chemicals and food.
- What happened Factory output fell 3.5% in September from a year earlier, official data show.
- The month Output adjusted for seasonal swings was flat from August, after a 3.0% fall.
- The drag Transport equipment fell 15.0% and wood and paper products fell 11.2%.
- The quarter Seasonally adjusted output still rose 0.9% in the third quarter from the second.
South Africa’s factories made 3.5% less in September than a year earlier, the national statistics office said on Tuesday 10 November 2026. Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) also said output was flat from August once regular seasonal swings are removed.
For US readers, the figures show how one of Africa’s big industrial economies is holding up. They matter to US investors in South African shares, bonds and the rand, the local currency, because factory output feeds growth and jobs, as our report on the latest jobless figures shows.
What Happened
Stats SA’s preliminary release for September 2026, a first estimate that can be revised, puts its volume index of manufacturing (a measure of quantity, not value) at 95.1, where the year 2019 equals 100. A year earlier the index stood at 98.5.
The yearly fall followed a 4.1% drop in August and a 1.0% rise in July, according to the same release. For the first nine months of 2026, output is 1.9% below the same period of 2025.
What Dragged Output Down
Four of the ten manufacturing divisions made the largest negative contributions. Motor vehicles, parts and other transport equipment fell 15.0% from a year earlier, which cut the total by 1.1 percentage points (how much each division pulled the total down).
Wood, paper, publishing and printing fell 11.2% and also cut the total by 1.1 points. Furniture and other manufacturing fell 19.0% (minus 0.8 points), and the group covering iron, steel, metal products and machinery fell 3.7% (minus 0.8 points).
A Flat Month and a Better Quarter
On a seasonally adjusted basis, which strips out regular calendar effects such as holidays, output was unchanged in September. That followed a 3.0% fall in August and a 2.1% rise in July.
Seasonally adjusted output in the third quarter was 0.9% higher than in the second. Food and beverages, up 4.9%, added 1.2 percentage points, and the iron, steel and metals group, up 1.2%, added 0.3 points.
Sales Tell a Softer Story
Manufacturers’ sales at current prices rose 0.2% in September from a year earlier. Seasonally adjusted sales fell 2.2% from August, yet they were 3.2% higher in the third quarter than in the second.
Sales are counted before adjusting for inflation, so they can rise while the volume of goods made falls. That is why the output index is the cleaner gauge of real production.
What It Means for You
If you own South African assets through US funds, a flat month after a sharp August drop suggests factories are not sliding further, but they are not recovering fast either. The third-quarter gain is small, so investors should watch whether transport equipment steadies.
Travelers and shoppers see no direct effect from these figures. Companies that buy South African vehicles, steel or paper products can read the data as a sign of how steady supply has been; for the earlier trend, see our August factory report.
What Is Not Known
The release lists which divisions weighed on output but does not explain why transport equipment, paper and furniture fell so sharply. It is also not known whether the flat September marks a floor.
The figures are preliminary, so Stats SA may revise them. The next release, for October 2026, is expected on 10 December 2026.
More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How Much Did South African Factory Output Fall in September?
It fell 3.5% from September 2025, according to Statistics South Africa. Compared with August, seasonally adjusted output was unchanged.
Which Industries Fell the Most?
Furniture and other manufacturing fell 19.0%, and motor vehicles, parts and transport equipment fell 15.0%. Wood, paper, publishing and printing fell 11.2%.
Did Output Improve Over the Whole Quarter?
Yes, slightly. Seasonally adjusted output in July to September was 0.9% higher than in April to June.
When Is the Next Factory Output Report?
Stats SA expects to publish the October 2026 figures on 10 December 2026. They are preliminary and can be revised.
Sources: Statistics South Africa, Manufacturing: Production and sales (Preliminary), September 2026, statistical release P3041.2, 10 November 2026.
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