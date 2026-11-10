South Africa Jobless Rate Edges Up to 33.7%

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SOUTH AFRICA · ECONOMY

Key Facts The country South Africa had 8.58 million unemployed people in July to September 2026.

The rate Official unemployment reached 33.7%, up from 33.6% in the previous quarter and 31.9% a year earlier.

The split Formal-sector jobs rose by 268,000 in the quarter, while informal jobs fell by 98,000.

Biggest jumps Free State province rose 1.8 points to 39.1%, the biggest jump, and Northern Cape rose 1.3.

Next Statistics South Africa, the national statistics office, publishes the next survey in February 2027.

South Africa’s jobless queue grew again in the third quarter, even as more people found work in the formal economy. Statistics South Africa, the national statistics office, said on Tuesday 10 November 2026 that the official unemployment rate rose to 33.7% from 33.6% in the previous quarter.

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For US readers, the number matters because it shows how weak the household base is behind a market that US funds follow. A third of the workforce without a job limits spending power and keeps pressure on the government.

What Happened

Statistics South Africa published its Quarterly Labour Force Survey for July to September 2026 on Tuesday 10 November. The survey counts people aged 15 to 64, and it found 8.58 million unemployed, an increase of 97,000 from April to June.

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Employment rose by 101,000 to 16.84 million, but the labour force, meaning everyone working or looking for work, grew faster, by 198,000. That gap pushed the rate up by 0.1 of a percentage point.

Compared with a year earlier, the picture is harsher. The number of unemployed people is 571,000 higher (up 7.1%), and total employment is 215,000 lower.

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Formal Jobs Up, Informal Jobs Down

The formal sector, meaning registered businesses and public employers, added 268,000 jobs in the quarter. The informal sector, which covers small businesses outside the formal register, lost 98,000 jobs, and private households as employers lost another 68,000.

By industry, finance and business services added the most, 111,000 jobs. Manufacturing added 33,000 and mining 31,000, while agriculture lost 34,000.

Statistics South Africa also noted that this is the first third-quarter rise in unemployment since 2021. Employment, by contrast, has risen in every third quarter except 2021, the agency said.

Where the Pain Is Sharpest

Free State recorded the biggest quarterly jump, up 1.8 points to 39.1%. Gauteng, the province around Johannesburg and Pretoria, rose 1.1 points to 35.7%, and Mpumalanga, an eastern province, rose 1.2 points to 37.8%.

Eastern Cape fell by 3.2 points but still has the highest rate at 44.3%. Western Cape, home to Cape Town, has the lowest at 19.4%.

Young people carry much of the burden. About 35.7% of South Africans aged 15 to 24 are not in employment, education or training, which is 1.8 points higher than a year earlier.

A Wider Measure Tells More

Statistics South Africa also reports a wider rate that adds people who want work but are not searching. This measure rose by 0.2 of a point to 44.0%, and the number of discouraged work-seekers, who have given up looking, rose by 70,000 to 3.74 million.

Education still decides outcomes. People without a matric certificate, the school-leaving exam, face 39.2% unemployment, while university graduates face 11.9%.

What It Means for You

If you invest in South African assets through US funds, the report is a reminder that the labour market is not improving fast enough to lift consumer spending. Retail and bank earnings depend on households that have steady pay.

Travellers face no direct change. Companies hiring in South Africa should expect many applicants, while technician jobs, a skilled category, fell by 92,000 in the quarter.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the formal-sector gain will last, because one quarter can swing on seasonal hiring. Statistics South Africa has revised its questionnaire since 2025, and it says headline unemployment remains comparable with earlier quarters.

The report shows permanent employees rose by 157,000 across all sectors, but it does not split them by formal sector. The next survey, for the fourth quarter, is due in February 2027.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is South Africa’s Unemployment Rate?

The official rate was 33.7% in July to September 2026, according to Statistics South Africa. That is 8.58 million people who want work and are searching for it.

Did Unemployment Rise or Fall in the Third Quarter?

It rose by 0.1 of a percentage point from 33.6%, and unemployment is 1.8 points higher than a year earlier. Employment grew by 101,000 in the quarter.

Which Province Has the Highest Unemployment?

Eastern Cape has the highest rate at 44.3%, although it fell 3.2 points in the quarter. Western Cape has the lowest at 19.4%.

Who Counts as Unemployed in South Africa?

The official definition covers people aged 15 to 64 who had no work, were available and actively looked for a job. Those who stopped looking appear only in the wider 44.0% measure.

Sources: Statistics South Africa, Quarterly Labour Force Survey, Quarter 3: 2026 (P0211), 10 November 2026.





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