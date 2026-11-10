South Africa Holds 9 Over Ukraine War Plans

A street median with an art installation in Maboneng, an inner-city district east of central Johannesburg, in a March 2020 photo. It is a general street scene and is not linked to the agency or the case. Photo: Gsalamander / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

SOUTH AFRICA · SECURITY

Key Facts What Nine Zimbabweans were arrested on Sunday 8 November 2026 and charged under South Africa’s anti-mercenary law.

Where Five at OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg’s main airport; four at a hotel in Bruma.

Allegation Prosecutors say they intended to leave South Africa to take part in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Next Reports say the five’s bail hearing moved to 17 November; the other four are due on 12 November.

South African authorities say nine Zimbabwean men were arrested on Sunday 8 November 2026 as they allegedly prepared to fly out of the country to join the Russia-Ukraine war. All nine are charged and have appeared in court, and none has been convicted.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The case matters beyond Africa because prosecutors allege that the men were heading to the Russia-Ukraine war from a major African airport. It also tests a South African law that makes unauthorised military service abroad a crime.

What Prosecutors Say Happened

Prosecutors allege that the suspects intended to leave South Africa to take part in the war when they were arrested. Five were held at OR Tambo, the country’s largest airport, and four at a hotel in Bruma, a Johannesburg suburb.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Prosecutors said the arrests followed an intelligence-driven investigation. A multidisciplinary team made them over the weekend.

File photo. Central Johannesburg and the Nelson Mandela Bridge, undated. The photo is general and is not linked to the arrests. Photo: Evan Bench, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to South Africa 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

The Charges and the Court Dates

All nine are charged under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act of 1998, which bars people from offering military services abroad without government permission. Five appeared at the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court, in a town beside the airport, and four at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the cases were postponed to Tuesday 10 November and Thursday 12 November 2026 for legal representation. Reports on 10 November say the five accused at Kempton Park had their bail hearing postponed to 17 November.

In Plain English NPA: the National Prosecuting Authority, which brings criminal cases in South Africa.

the National Prosecuting Authority, which brings criminal cases in South Africa. Foreign Military Assistance Act: a 1998 law that outlaws mercenary work without official approval.

A Pattern Across Africa

Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in February that more than 1,700 people from African countries were fighting for Russia. Zimbabwe’s information minister said in March that 15 citizens had died and 66 others were said to be still alive in the war zone.

South Africa has pursued a similar case before. In late November 2025 the Hawks, South Africa’s elite crime unit, arrested four men at OR Tambo bound for Russia.

What It Means for You

No US citizen is named in the case, so the direct effect for US readers is limited. It does show that prosecutors in South Africa are using criminal law against alleged recruitment for a war thousands of kilometres away.

Officials have not announced any change to airport screening. The arrests were made before any flight, according to the prosecutors’ account.

What Is Not Known

Prosecutors have not said whether the men meant to fight for Russia or for Ukraine, or who organised their travel. Early reports gave ages of 20 to 26, but a court list shows several accused in their 30s and 40s, so we have left ages out.

More: South Africa news in English, Zimbabwe news in English and Zimbabwe’s call on Africa to press Russia over recruits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in South Africa?

Nine Zimbabwean men were arrested on Sunday 8 November 2026, five at OR Tambo International Airport and four at a hotel in Bruma. They are charged and have not been convicted.

What are the nine charged with?

They are charged with contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act of 1998. The law bars offering military services abroad without government permission.

Did they plan to fight for Russia or Ukraine?

Prosecutors have not said. They say only that the men intended to leave South Africa to take part in the Russia-Ukraine war.

When do the cases return to court?

The four accused in Johannesburg are due on Thursday 12 November 2026. Reports on 10 November say the bail hearing of the five at Kempton Park was postponed to 17 November.

Sources: National Prosecuting Authority of South Africa, statements on the arrests and court appearances, 9 and 10 November 2026; Ukraine’s foreign ministry, 25 February 2026; Zimbabwe’s information minister, 25 March 2026; Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error