South Africa Police Probe Ballot Theft

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SOUTH AFRICA · POLITICS

Key Facts Where Hillcrest, a town west of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa.

What happened Ballot papers and election materials were stolen from a school voting station before the vote.

When The theft came between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, 4 November 2026.

Police action Police opened a burglary case and are asking why the materials had no police escort.

Election body The IEC, the national electoral commission, removed the station staff and says stolen ballots can be detected.

Police in KwaZulu-Natal, the province around Durban, are investigating the theft of ballot papers and other election materials from a school voting station in Hillcrest on the day of South Africa’s local elections. The provincial police chief, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, said on Thursday 5 November 2026 that the case shows police and the Electoral Commission of South Africa, known as the IEC, must work more closely.

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For US readers, the theft matters because South Africa is a major US trade partner in Africa, so the credibility of its vote shapes investor confidence. Officials say the stolen ballots can be spotted, and none of the officials quoted has linked the theft to any party or to the results.

What Happened at Hillcrest

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the IEC presiding officer, the official in charge of the station, brought sensitive materials to the school on Tuesday evening. She put ballot papers, voter rolls and voting ink in a guard house that could not be locked, locked the school gate and left.

Police said about ten people could see her inside the guard house, and the school had no guard overnight. When she returned on Wednesday morning the gate was open, people stood outside, and the ballot papers and other materials were gone.

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What the Electoral Commission Said

Masego Sheburi, the IEC’s deputy chief electoral officer, said the staff at the voting station had been relieved of their duties. He said the stolen ballots could not be used without being detected, because every ballot must be stamped on the back.

The stamp stolen with the ballots was issued only for special voting days, so it looks different from the stamps used on election day, he said. Sheburi said there are 20 voting stations in that ward and that measures are in place to identify the stolen ballots if they appear.

The Police Question

Netshiunda said the investigation will also establish why the materials reached the station a night early and without a police escort. The police service says one of its duties is to escort presiding officers who move sensitive material between warehouses and voting stations.

It says that movement is supposed to take place on election day, with officers escorting it without fail. Mkhwanazi said Hillcrest would not have happened with a close working relationship between police and the IEC.

A Second Theft in the Province

The Hillcrest case is the second theft of election material in KwaZulu-Natal this week. Empty ballot boxes and stationery were stolen from the Amahlongwa Community Hall in Umdoni, a municipality on the south coast, during special voting on Monday 2 November.

Special voting took place on Monday and Tuesday, and general voting ran on Wednesday 4 November from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. About 29.2 million people were registered to vote, and the IEC extended arrangements for people still in queues at closing time.

What It Means for You

The thefts do not change what voters in the United States can do, but they matter for anyone who invests in or does business with South Africa. A theft at one of thousands of voting stations is unlikely to move national results, yet any doubt about vote security can feed political disputes later.

Counting is under way, and the IEC is expected to announce final results over the weekend. Travelers need not change plans, since the thefts affect one voting station.

What Is Not Known

Officials have not said how many ballot papers were stolen, or whether any have been used. No arrests have been announced, and police have not said who the group of about ten people were.

It is also unclear whether the 20 stations in the ward will recount or rerun any votes. The joint police and IEC review that Mkhwanazi promised after the elections has no date yet.

More: South Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times. See also how the local vote opened.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Was Stolen in Hillcrest?

Ballot papers, voter rolls, voting ink and other election materials were stolen from a school voting station in Hillcrest, police say. A stamp used on special voting days was also taken, the electoral commission says.

Can the Stolen Ballots Be Used?

The electoral commission says the ballots cannot be used without detection, because each must carry an official stamp on the back. The stolen stamp is different from those used on election day.

When Will South Africa Announce Results?

Counting is under way after the vote on Wednesday 4 November 2026. The electoral commission is expected to announce final results over the weekend.

Sources: South African Police Service, statements by spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, 4 November 2026; Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), statements by deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi, 4 November 2026; KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Results Operations Centre (the police and electoral command post for the province), briefing by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, 5 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief