File photo. The plenary hall of the House of the People, the lower house of Somalia’s parliament, in Mogadishu. Photo: Government of Somalia, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

SOMALIA · SOMALILAND · ISRAEL · TAIWAN

Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday 15 November 2026 that Israel and Taiwan threaten his country’s existence and sovereignty. He spoke in Mogadishu, the capital, at the start of construction of a China-funded National Defence University, amid a row over Somaliland, the breakaway region that both Israel and Taiwan have dealt with.

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He praised China, which is paying for the university, as one of Somalia’s closest partners. We found no reply from Israel or Taiwan by Monday evening.

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For US readers, the open question is whether Washington will follow Israel in recognising Somaliland, which prediction markets rate as unlikely this year. Somalia sits on the Gulf of Aden, the waterway between Somalia and Yemen that leads to the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

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Key Facts Who Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, speaking in Mogadishu on Sunday 15 November 2026.

What He called Taiwan and Israel threats to Somalia’s existence and sovereignty.

Why Israel recognised Somaliland on 26 December 2025; Taiwan has kept an office there since 2020.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives a 3.2% chance that US President Donald Trump recognises Somaliland before 2027 (16 November 2026, 3:05 p.m. ET).

As of 16 November 2026, 20:00 GMT

Somalia’s president has named two countries as threats and one as a friend. The dispute behind it is over Somaliland, a breakaway region that both Israel and Taiwan deal with.

What the President Said

The remarks came at a ceremony marking the start of construction of the National Defence University, which will also include a hospital for the armed forces. Hassan Sheikh said China was financing the project and called it one of Somalia’s closest friends.

He also criticised opposition leaders for seeking solutions from foreign countries instead of negotiating at home, and urged them to return to talks. That dispute concerns constitutional changes and the election timetable.

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The Big Picture: Why Somaliland Is the Flashpoint

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and runs its own government and security forces, but it has not won broad international recognition. Somalia’s federal government considers it part of its territory.

On 26 December 2025, Israel became the first UN member state to recognise Somaliland. Mogadishu called the move a “naked invasion”, and Hassan Sheikh said in an interview on 3 October 2026 that Somalia would not accept an Israeli presence “under any circumstances”.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has kept a representative office in Somaliland since 2020, and Somaliland has one in Taipei. Taiwan’s foreign ministry welcomed Israel’s recognition in December 2025, calling the two “like-minded democratic partners”, and Beijing says it supports Somalia’s territorial integrity.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a prediction-market platform, gave a 3.2% chance on 16 November (3:05 p.m. ET) that President Trump recognises Somaliland before 2027, with US$190,227 traded. On Kalshi, a prediction market regulated in the US by the CFTC (the Commodity Futures Trading Commission), recognition last traded at 2% before 1 January 2027, 29% before 1 January 2028 and 49% before 20 January 2029, with 36,455 contracts traded.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

The United States has not recognised Somaliland, and the president’s speech does not change that. Mogadishu treats such ties as a challenge to its sovereignty, as the president’s remarks and its reaction to Israel’s recognition show.

We found no scheduled event that follows from the speech, so there is no dated checkpoint yet. The markets above run to 2027 and beyond.

What Is Not Known

Wording of the speech differs between published reports, and we have not seen the president’s original Somali text or an official transcript. It is also not known whether Taiwan has taken any new step in Somaliland recently, because we found none.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Somaliland?

Somaliland is a region in northern Somalia that declared independence in 1991 and runs its own government. Somalia’s federal government and most countries treat it as part of Somalia.

Why does Somalia call Israel a threat?

Israel recognised Somaliland as an independent state on 26 December 2025, the first UN member to do so. Mogadishu called it a “naked invasion” of its sovereignty.

What is Taiwan’s link to Somaliland?

Taiwan has kept a representative office in Somaliland since 2020, and Somaliland has one in Taipei. Neither side has full diplomatic recognition from the other.

Has the United States recognised Somaliland?

No. Prediction markets give a low chance of a US decision in 2026, but they are bets, not official signals.

Sources: Remarks by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at the National Defence University groundbreaking, Mogadishu, 15 November 2026; the president’s interview of 3 October 2026; Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, December 2025; Polymarket, https://polymarket.com/event/will-trump-recognize-somaliland-before-2027, and Kalshi, https://kalshi.com/markets/kxrecogsomali, read 16 November 2026.

More on the region: Somalia news and Africa: The New Scramble.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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