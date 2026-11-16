File photo. Central Kigali, Rwanda’s capital, seen from a hillside, March 2018. Photo: Zenith4237, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

RWANDA · EUROPEAN UNION · MIGRATION

Five European Union countries, Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands, announced on Monday 16 November 2026 a “partnership” with Rwanda to host the first EU “return hub” outside Europe. The hub would take rejected asylum seekers who hold a legal order to leave Europe, and Austria’s chancellor says deportations should start next year.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The governments presented the “partnership” at a press conference in Vienna, but no signed text has been published. Rwanda’s Interior Minister, Vincent Biruta, said the hub would offer “a second chance” to people who have no right to stay in Europe.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

For US readers, the plan follows a US deal under which Rwanda agreed in August 2025 to accept up to 250 migrants deported from the United States. UN experts monitoring Congo have also accused Rwanda of backing the M23 armed group (a rebel force) in eastern Congo, a charge its government rejects.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Key Facts Who Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands, with Rwanda’s Interior Minister Vincent Biruta.

What A “partnership” for a return hub in Rwanda for rejected asylum seekers; no signed text published.

When Announced in Vienna on Monday 16 November 2026; deportations are planned to start in 2027.

Scale A first pilot hub would hold about 100 people; no cost has been given.

As of 16 November 2026, 19:45 GMT

Five governments say they have agreed a partnership with Rwanda to host people who lose their asylum cases in Europe. The terms of the deal have not been published.

What Was Announced in Vienna

Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker called the plan “a truly historic paradigm shift” and said deportations would begin next year. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the plan “a game changer”.

No cost has been published. Biruta said people sent there could return home voluntarily, integrate in Rwanda or move on to another country.

Diplomatic sources describe a first pilot hub for about 100 people, though officials have not published a figure. We have not seen the text of any agreement, so the eligibility rules are not confirmed.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Rwanda Email address Follow

The Big Picture: Why Europe Is Looking to Africa

European governments have tried for years to send rejected asylum seekers to countries outside Europe. The United Kingdom’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was ruled unlawful by the UK Supreme Court in November 2023, and the UK government scrapped it in July 2024 before any forced removal took place.

Denmark signed a memorandum with Rwanda on asylum and migration in April 2021, before Denmark suspended the talks in January 2023 without sending anyone. The five ministers then agreed in Copenhagen on 4 September 2026 on a model for hubs outside the EU, aiming to make first transfers possible from 2027.

The new plan relies on EU return rules adopted in October 2026 that allow such hubs. The five governments say they hope to sign the agreement with Rwanda in the coming months.

Who Objects and Why

Amnesty International, a human rights group, warned in September of arbitrary detention and forced returns at return hubs in Rwanda and Uganda. Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty’s European Institutions Office, said there is “a real danger” that such hubs become “cruel black holes” for human rights.

UN experts monitoring Congo concluded in a July 2025 report that Rwanda exercised command and control over the M23 armed group in eastern Congo. Rwanda’s government rejects the findings.

What It Means for You

The five governments say their aim is to remove the incentive for irregular migration. The people affected first would be those whose asylum claims were rejected and who hold a return order, and no one has been transferred yet under the EU plan.

US readers should note that this plan is separate from the arrangement Rwanda made with Washington in August 2025. Rwanda’s government spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, said then that Rwanda would approve each person proposed for resettlement.

What Is Not Known

The final terms, cost, length of stay, site and safeguards have not been published, and no signing date has been given beyond the coming months. It is also unclear how national courts will treat individual removals, as UK courts did with the earlier British plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a return hub?

It is a facility in a non-EU country where people whose asylum claims were rejected in Europe would be sent after a return order. The five governments say deportations would start in 2027.

Which countries are involved?

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands announced the partnership in Vienna on 16 November 2026 with Rwanda’s Interior Minister Vincent Biruta. No agreement has been signed yet.

Is this the same as the UK plan?

No, because the UK plan was ruled unlawful by the UK Supreme Court in November 2023 and scrapped in July 2024. The five EU countries say their model rests on new EU return rules.

Will the US be involved?

Not in this plan. Rwanda separately agreed in August 2025 to accept up to 250 migrants deported from the United States.

Sources: Statements by Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker and Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the Vienna press conference, 16 November 2026; Rwandan Interior Minister Vincent Biruta, Vienna, 16 November 2026; Amnesty International, https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2026/09/migrant-return-hubs-risk-becoming-human-rights-black-hole/ (September 2026); UK Supreme Court judgment of 15 November 2023; Government of Rwanda statement on the US arrangement, August 2025.

More on Rwanda: Rwanda news, Why Congo and Rwanda Are at War, Explained, Rwanda Receives Genocide Suspect From US and Moving to Rwanda: Living in Kigali for Americans.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →