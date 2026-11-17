An African Union police officer stands guard on a street in Mogadishu, with auto-rickshaws and a van behind him. File photo. (Photo: ATMIS Somalia, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

A senior Somali official who is also an American citizen has declined to criticise Donald Trump over his insults aimed at Somalis. Ali Mohamed Omar, Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, was asked about the US president’s remarks on Al Jazeera English, the Qatar-based news network, and said he would not respond.

Garowe Online and Axadle Times, two Somali news sites, report that he pointed to his US citizenship and to Trump’s election by American voters. The same Al Jazeera programme notes that US funding cuts threaten the African Union (AU) force that backs Mogadishu against al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-linked armed group.

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Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Ali Mohamed Omar, Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, who says he is a US citizen.

What. Asked on Al Jazeera English about Trump’s remarks on Somalis, he said he would not respond.

Why. He cited his own American citizenship and Trump’s election by US voters.

Background. Trump called Somali immigrants “garbage” at a Cabinet meeting on 2 December 2025.

As of. Tuesday 17 November 2026, 12:15 GMT.

The reply avoids a clash with Washington. It differs in tone from Somalia’s president, who called remarks attributed to Trump an insult to the nation’s dignity in an interview published in January.

Big Picture

The row goes back to a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday 2 December 2025, when Trump described Somali immigrants as “garbage”, according to PBS NewsHour, a US public broadcaster. Somalia’s government has had to decide ever since how loudly to answer.

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In January, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told Al Arabiya English, a Saudi-owned news channel, that the remarks were an insult to the dignity of an entire nation, while saying Somalia values its ties with Washington on security and counterterrorism, allAfrica reported on 3 January. He added that “respect is the foundation of any partnership” and that Somalis living legally in the United States have the right to stay.

Omar’s answer takes a different line from that interview: he declined to rebuke Trump at all. Al Jazeera’s description of the programme says Somalia faces an al-Shabaab rebellion and political friction, and that officials are urging continued international support.

Shipping containers stacked at Mogadishu port in 2015. Photo: AMISOM (African Union mission) Public Information, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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What We Know

Al Jazeera published the “Talk to Al Jazeera” interview programme episode with Omar on Sunday 15 November 2026. Garowe Online and Axadle Times both report that, asked about Trump’s remarks, he said he was also a US citizen, that US citizens had elected Trump and that he would not respond.

Neither report says whether Omar personally took offence at the remarks, or whether the Somali government plans any formal reply. Some outlets headline him as “foreign minister”, but Al Jazeera gives his title as State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

The same Al Jazeera programme notes that the United Nations political mission in Somalia ended in October at the government’s request. It also says that Somalia’s opposition calls its president illegitimate, while the government says the new constitution lets him remain in office until next year.

In plain English State Minister for Foreign Affairs: a ministerial title within the foreign ministry, separate from the title of foreign minister.

Al-Shabaab: an armed group linked to al-Qaeda that controls large parts of central and southern Somalia, according to Al Jazeera.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Omar’s answer reflects a formal government position. His own US citizenship is his own statement and has not been independently documented in the reports.

No dated event is scheduled in the reports that would test the relationship, such as a formal US reply to Somalia. We therefore name no checkpoint date.

What It Means for US Readers

Many Somalis live in the United States, with large communities in Minnesota, Ohio and Washington, allAfrica, a pan-African news site, reported on 3 January 2026. The official’s answer shows a Somali government that is choosing not to quarrel with Washington while it asks for security and financial support.

For more on the security side, see our reports on the US renewal of support for the Somalia mission and on five Americans detained in Somaliland.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Ali Mohamed Omar?

Ali Mohamed Omar, also called Ali Balcad, is Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, according to Al Jazeera. He says he is also a US citizen.

What did he say about Trump?

Garowe Online reports he said he is also a US citizen, that Trump was elected by US citizens and that he would not respond to Trump’s remarks.

What did Trump say about Somalis?

Trump described Somali immigrants as “garbage” at a Cabinet meeting on 2 December 2025, according to PBS NewsHour. Somalia’s president later called remarks attributed to Trump an insult to the nation’s dignity, according to allAfrica.

Is he Somalia’s foreign minister?

No. Some outlets use that label, but Al Jazeera gives his title as State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Sources: Al Jazeera English, Talk to Al Jazeera, 15 November 2026; Garowe Online, November 2026; Axadle Times, November 2026; allAfrica, 3 January 2026; PBS NewsHour, 2 December 2025.

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