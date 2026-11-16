Energy: Egypt

Shell Egypt began delivering gas from its Mina West field in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday 15 November 2026, three years after the discovery. The partners expect the field to reach 160 million standard cubic feet a day (a gas volume measured at standard conditions, about 4.5 million cubic metres) for Egypt’s home market.

Shell Egypt says the project supports domestic supply. It also says reusing existing facilities sped up delivery.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Shell holds 60% of Mina West and a subsidiary of KUFPEC, a Kuwaiti oil company, holds 40%.

What. First gas flowed on Sunday 15 November 2026; output is expected to reach 160 million standard cubic feet a day.

Where. The field lies in the North East El Amriya block, joined to existing offshore pipes by a new 7 km line.

Why. The gas goes into Egypt’s domestic grid.

As of. 16 November 2026, 08:00 GMT.

First gas came three years after the 2023 discovery. Shell Egypt says reusing existing offshore facilities sped up delivery.

What Shell Egypt Announced

Shell Egypt said on 15 November 2026 that production had started, with KUFPEC (the Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company) as its partner. Dalia Elgabry, who leads Shell Egypt, said the start reflects collaboration among the partners, Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and EGAS, the state gas holding company.

The field lies in the North East El Amriya concession. A new 7 km pipeline links it to the existing West Delta Deep Marine offshore gas network, which carries the gas to the Burullus plant for processing before it enters the national grid.

The partners approved the development in 2025. Production began more than a year later.

File photo, 2007. Apartment towers of Cairo above the Nile. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Egypt 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

What a Tie-Back Means

A tie-back connects a new field to platforms and pipes that already exist. Shell Egypt says this reuse is what sped up delivery at Mina West.

The expected 160 million standard cubic feet a day equals roughly 1.65 billion cubic metres a year, by our conversion. Shell Egypt says the project supports domestic supply.

For related coverage, see our reports on gas supply to Egyptian fertilizer plants and on an offshore gas exploration deal near Alexandria. More is on Eni’s Egypt gas hub and on our Egypt page.

What Is Not Known

The announcement does not give the project’s cost or a date when output will reach 160 million standard cubic feet a day. That number is an expectation, not a measured rate.

More: Egypt news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Mina West start producing gas?

Shell Egypt announced first gas on Sunday 15 November 2026. That is about three years after the discovery.

How much gas will Mina West produce?

Shell Egypt expects 160 million standard cubic feet a day, about 4.5 million cubic metres, for Egypt’s domestic market. That is an expected figure, not yet a measured rate.

Who owns the Mina West gas field?

Shell holds 60% and a subsidiary of KUFPEC, a Kuwaiti oil company, holds 40%. Shell Egypt announced the start of production.