Sheinbaum Ties US Raids to Latino Vote Shift

President Claudia Sheinbaum at a podium during her 2024 transition. File photo. (Photo: EneasMx, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MEXICO · POLITICS

Key Facts The speaker Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s president, answers reporters at a daily morning press conference.

What she said On Thursday 5 November 2026 she called it “very probable” that US raids helped shift Latino votes.

The caveat She said she has no data, only the logic that raids and racism affected the vote.

The election Democrats won the US House on Tuesday 3 November 2026 and are projected to take the Senate.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s president says the immigration raids ordered by President Donald Trump may have cost his party votes among Latinos. Claudia Sheinbaum made the remark on Thursday 5 November 2026, two days after midterm elections in which Democrats won the House and were projected to take the Senate.

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For US readers, the comment is a rare view of the midterms from the leader of the country most affected by US deportation policy. It matters because Mexico is the largest source of migrants in the United States and a key partner on trade and security.

What Happened

At her daily morning press conference, a reporter asked whether detentions by ICE, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, had influenced the Latino vote in the midterms. Sheinbaum answered that it was very probable.

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In her words, translated from Spanish: “I do not have the data, but it is logical to think that what influenced Latinos who have the right to vote in the United States to now vote for the Democratic Party had to do with this racism and, at the same time, raids against people because of their skin colour and ethnic origin.” She added that some analyses she did not name suggest Latinos of Mexican origin who backed Trump in 2024 voted for Democrats this time.

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What the Numbers Show

A poll by UnidosUS, a large Latino civil-rights group, found that 67% of Latino voters backed Democrats for the US House of Representatives. It also found that 17% of 2024 Trump voters supported Democratic candidates this time.

The same poll, of 3,014 Latino voters from 20 October to 3 November, shows that raids were not the main worry. Among their top three issues, 58% named cost of living and inflation, while 27% named immigration reform and ICE.

Why Mexico Cares

Mexico’s Foreign Ministry (SRE) says at least 17 Mexicans have died in the United States during ICE operations or in ICE custody since 2025. The government has pressed Washington for fair treatment of Mexicans who are detained.

On Wednesday 4 November she had already said the results reflected the mood of American voters. Her remarks are an opinion, and she did not offer a study to support them.

What It Means for You

The new Congress takes office in January 2027, and Democrats in the House will have a say over the budgets of agencies such as ICE. That could change the pace of raids and deportations, which would matter to Mexican families, US employers and the peso.

Our reports on the memo on joint raids by Mexican and US agents and on US removals to Mexico of four nationalities show how closely the two governments already work. Travellers face no new rules today, because nothing in the president’s remarks changes US law.

What Is Not Known

It is not known how much the raids influenced the vote, because Sheinbaum gave no data and the poll points first to prices. Final data on how each group voted is not yet available.

It is also unclear whether the new Democratic House majority will limit funds for immigration raids. It is not known how Washington will react to the comments of a foreign leader on its elections.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Sheinbaum Say About ICE Raids and the Vote?

She said it is very probable that raids and racism pushed Latino voters toward Democrats in the 3 November midterms. She added that she has no data to prove it.

Did Democrats Win the 2026 Midterms?

Democrats won the House on Tuesday 3 November 2026 and are projected to take the Senate. The new Congress takes office in January 2027.

What Do Latino Voters Say Mattered Most?

In a UnidosUS poll, 58% of Latino voters named cost of living and inflation among their top three issues, while 27% named immigration reform and ICE. Immigration ranked well behind prices.

Why Does Mexico Comment on US Elections?

Mexico has millions of citizens and descendants in the United States, and US immigration policy hits them directly. Mexico’s Foreign Ministry also tracks deaths of Mexicans in ICE operations or custody.

Sources: Government of Mexico, President Claudia Sheinbaum, daily press conference of Thursday 5 November 2026; UnidosUS, post-election poll of Latino voters, November 2026; Mexico’s Foreign Ministry (SRE), data on Mexicans who died in ICE operations or custody, 2025 to 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief