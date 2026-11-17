Photo: Simone Cristina de Brito / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

São Paulo state’s Civil Police served 17 search warrants on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, in a suspected fraud against Luís Cláudio Lula da Silva, the youngest son of Brazil’s President Lula, and his former partner. A court also froze about R$800,000 (about US$138,000 at R$5.79 per US$1), the police said on 17 November in what they call Operation Nexus.

Police treat Luís Cláudio and his former partner as the alleged victims, and the four people and five companies under investigation are suspects, not defendants. No charges have been announced, and no public statement from the suspects had appeared by Tuesday afternoon.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Victims. Lula’s youngest son, Luís Cláudio, and his former partner, a doctor.

What. São Paulo police served 17 search warrants; a court froze about R$800,000 (about US$138,000).

Status. Four people and five companies are suspects; no charges announced; no suspect statement published.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Tuesday, 17 November 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET

A court has frozen about R$800,000 (about US$138,000) in a suspected fraud around a separation settlement of Lula’s youngest son. The four people and five companies under investigation are suspects, and no charges have been announced.

What Police Say Happened

The inquiry began with a separation settlement filed in court, São Paulo’s Civil Police said on 17 November. A court filing set out an agreement of R$550,000 (about US$95,100) between Luís Cláudio and his former partner and named a company owned by one suspect as the payee.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The former partner told the court that the signature and power of attorney attributed to her were not hers, the police said. She also said the filed deal differed from what had been negotiated.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

According to the police, the company received a first instalment of R$80,000 (about US$13,800). Luís Cláudio is also said to have paid the agreed sums directly to a law firm, which did not pass them on to his former partner.

The Palácio da Justiça, the seat of São Paulo state’s court, in a file photo. The picture is not from the day of the operation. Photo: Eli Kazuyuki Hayasaka / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on São Paulo (Brazil) Email address Follow

Who Is Involved

In Plain English Civil Police and Deic: the state force that investigates crimes in São Paulo, and its department for criminal investigations, whose fraud unit led this operation.

the state force that investigates crimes in São Paulo, and its department for criminal investigations, whose fraud unit led this operation. Order of Brazilian Lawyers (OAB): the national bar association, which can discipline lawyers.

the national bar association, which can discipline lawyers. Suspects: people under investigation, not charged and not convicted. Only prosecutors can bring charges.

Police say one lawyer introduced her daughter, who is not registered with the bar, to the former partner as a qualified legal representative. An agreement with a power of attorney and an electronic signature attributed to the former partner was then presented to the court.

The OAB’s Prerogatives Committee is monitoring the warrants to ensure lawyers’ legal guarantees are respected. Police formally named the targets as suspects, which is not a criminal charge.

What the Court Ordered

A court ordered the searches, which cover four individuals and five companies, according to the police. The warrants were served in São Paulo, São Carlos, Campinas and Itatiba in São Paulo state, and in Ponta Grossa in Paraná, where that state’s Civil Police helped.

The investigation covers suspected fraud, document forgery, procedural fraud (misleading a court), illegal practice of a regulated profession and possible money laundering. The court also froze about R$800,000 (about US$138,000) of the assets of those investigated, as a precaution.

Where the Case Comes From

The money at issue is a private settlement, and the police account treats Luís Cláudio and his former partner as the alleged victims. The police said on 17 November that the case grew out of that settlement.

The case is separate from the inquiries into Lula’s eldest son, Fábio Luís, often called Lulinha. For wider context on who holds influence in the country, see the Latin America Power Map and our Brazil coverage.

What It Means for Readers Abroad

The police statements describe a private-law fraud, not an inquiry into public money or office. The Rio Times found no direct effect on markets or policy from the operation.

The case matters mainly because of the family name, which will keep it in Brazilian headlines. Any charges would come only after prosecutors review the police file.

What Is Not Known

The police statements do not say how they arrived at R$800,000 (about US$138,000) when the settlement filed in court was R$550,000. Nor is it clear how much Luís Cláudio paid in total or how much reached the company.

The suspects’ defence had not been published by Tuesday afternoon. No date for charges or a court hearing has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Lula’s youngest son in São Paulo?

São Paulo’s Civil Police served 17 search warrants on 17 November in a suspected fraud around his separation settlement. A court also froze about R$800,000 (about US$138,000).

Who is Luís Cláudio Lula da Silva?

He is the youngest of Brazilian President Lula’s five children. Police treat him and his former partner as the alleged victims in this case.

Is anyone charged yet?

No one has been charged, and police describe those targeted as suspects. Only prosecutors can bring charges after reviewing the police file.

Is this linked to the Lulinha investigations?

No link is reported in the police account. Fábio Luís Lula da Silva, often called Lulinha, is the president’s eldest son and the subject of separate inquiries.

Sources São Paulo State Civil Police (Deic), statement on Operation Nexus, 17 November 2026 · court order for searches and an asset freeze, as described by the Civil Police, 17 November 2026 · Exchange rate used: R$5.79 per US$1, the Central Bank of Brazil’s official PTAX dollar rate of 17 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Living in or visiting São Paulo? See this month's events and our São Paulo city guide with rents, safety and upcoming concerts.

Brazil runoff, Sunday, October 25: Brazil runoff date. Latest: Brazil runoff polls, Flávio 51%, Lula 49%.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →