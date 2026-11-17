Brazil’s labour ministry has issued 116 violation notices to Sabesp, the São Paulo state water utility that moved into private hands in 2024. The notices follow an audit of the programmes through which more than 5,000 workers left the company, the ministry said on Monday 26 October 2026.

Sabesp’s American depositary receipts (US-listed certificates of foreign shares) trade in New York under the ticker SBS, so US investors hold a stake in the outcome. We found no public Sabesp reply, and the company can still contest the notices in administrative proceedings.

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What. Brazil’s labour ministry says more than 5,000 workers left under three company exit programmes.

Fines. Estimated fines are US$433,000 to US$516,000 (R$2.51 million to R$2.99 million), not yet final.

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As of 17 November 2026, 15:30 GMT

The case asks whether a newly privatised utility may shrink its workforce this fast without bargaining with unions. For now it rests on the labour ministry’s audit and a union’s allegations.

The Big Picture

Sabesp, formally the Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo, supplies water and sewage services across Brazil’s most populous state. Its privatisation was completed in July 2024, and Equatorial, a Brazilian utilities group, became its reference shareholder with about 15% of the shares.

After that, the company ran three exit programmes between December 2024 and November 2025, the ministry said on 26 October. PDV-2025 (a voluntary dismissal plan) took sign-ups from December 2024 to January 2025, PDV Dirigido followed in August 2025, and PDV-2 ran in three windows from September to November 2025.

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The workforce fell from 12,999 employees in 2022 to 8,717 in 2025, about one-third fewer, the ministry said. Staff turnover, historically between 0.2% and 6.3% a year, reached 32.9% in 2025, according to the ministry’s data.

Sintaema, the São Paulo state water and sewage workers’ union, said on 21 August 2025 that the real aim was to cut staff and raise shareholder profit. Sabesp’s own stated rationale for the programmes is not in the record we found, and we have no comparison with other Latin American utilities that we can source.

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What We Know

The ministry’s main notice says the exits were collective dismissals made without prior union negotiation, which it says contradicts a Supreme Court ruling known as Tema 638. Sabesp told the auditors it had no meeting minutes and no specific collective agreement on the dismissals, the ministry said.

A second notice covers age discrimination, because the PDV-2 rules gave priority to retirees and older staff. The ministry also cites a live broadcast of 13 January 2025 as evidence for its age-discrimination notice.

The ministry says the programmes excluded staff with pending lawsuits unless they gave up the claim, and that at least 242 workers did so. It also reports indications of organisational moral harassment in seven excerpts of that broadcast.

Undated file photo of the Cantareira reservoir, a water system serving São Paulo. It is not related to the labour dispute. photo. The Cantareira reservoir in São Paulo state at very low water. Photo: Agência Brasil.

On working time, auditors sampled timecards from December 2025 to May 2026 and found 115 infractions, including shifts over 24 hours and rests under eight hours. In April and May 2026 alone, 32,148 overtime hours went unpaid to 3,497 workers, the ministry said.

Labour lawsuits against Sabesp rose from about 200 a year in 2019 to 2022 to 1,889 in 2025, the ministry said. In September 2026 a panel of the São Paulo regional labour court (TRT-2) declared the PDV-2025 waiver clause void, and the ruling awaits appeal at the Superior Labour Court (TST).

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What It Means for You

The staff cuts shrank payroll by about one-third, while labour claims grew roughly nine times, from about 200 a year to 1,889 in 2025, the ministry said on 26 October. Shareholders gain from lower costs and lose if fines, lawsuits or a court order reverse part of the savings.

The fines are estimated at R$2.51 million to R$2.99 million (about US$433,000 to US$516,000). The larger issue is liability, not the fine.

Workers and São Paulo customers are the other affected groups. Background is in our Sabesp company profile, our report on Sabesp’s third-quarter profit and our Brazil coverage.

What Is Not Known

We found no public response from Sabesp to the 116 notices, and we do not know whether it will contest them. The ministry says the final fine depends on administrative decisions and on the company’s right of defence.

We do not know how many of the 5,000 exits were voluntary, or whether the 115 timecard infractions are part of the 116 notices. Dates for Sabesp’s administrative defence and for the TST appeal are not confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s labour ministry find at Sabesp?

It issued 116 violation notices after auditing three exit programmes, citing dismissals without union negotiation, age discrimination and unpaid overtime. The ministry announced them on 26 October 2026.

How many workers left Sabesp?

The ministry says more than 5,000 workers left through the programmes. Sabesp’s payroll fell from 12,999 employees in 2022 to 8,717 in 2025, the ministry said.

How large could the fines be?

The ministry estimates R$2.51 million to R$2.99 million (about US$433,000 to US$516,000). The final amount depends on administrative decisions and on Sabesp’s defence.

Sources: Ministry of Labour and Employment, notice of 26 October 2026; Sintaema union statement, 21 August 2025.