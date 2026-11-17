São Paulo Daily Brief — Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Our call for Tuesday 17 November is indoors on Avenida Paulista, with a long walk in Ibirapuera at the edges of the day.
MASP is free all day today, which makes it the easiest culture decision of the week.
Monday was a rough session for global stocks, and the board in Business & Markets shows the detail.
In one line: free art in the morning, a park in the afternoon, and a free evening on Paulista.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|169,295
|-1.83%
|USD/BRL
|5.7839
|+2.05%
Source: market close, 16 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
We have no confirmed forecast for Tuesday 17 November, so check a live forecast before you leave. São Paulo weather turns quickly, so carry a light layer and a compact umbrella.
The plan below works in either case, with most stops indoors and the park as the flexible one.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A free Tuesday on Paulista is the best deal in the city.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-1.83%
169,295.41
-1.83%
71,204.98
-0.84%
10,525.26
-1.27%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
-0.02%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|169,295.41
|-1.83%
|+7.84%
|172,457.76
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.79
|+0.11%
|+9.34%
|5.78
|5.79
|5.78
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|44.02
|-2.83%
|+33.88%
|45.30
|45.39
|43.65
|30,506,700
|VALE3
|60.70
|-4.41%
|-6.93%
|63.50
|62.95
|60.70
|22,600,000
|ITUB4
|41.30
|-2.29%
|+5.56%
|42.27
|42.30
|41.04
|15,671,600
|BBDC4
|14.23
|-2.00%
|-26.35%
|14.52
|14.52
|14.11
|37,732,200
|BBAS3
|14.95
|-0.99%
|-33.56%
|15.10
|15.14
|14.57
|70,779,600
|B3SA3
|14.81
|-0.54%
|+4.59%
|14.89
|14.84
|14.53
|24,177,300
|ABEV3
|15.87
|+0.51%
|+15.33%
|15.79
|15.97
|15.69
|27,761,200
|WEGE3
|50.40
|-1.77%
|+14.62%
|51.31
|50.82
|50.30
|5,440,500
|PRIO3
|62.63
|-1.06%
|+57.16%
|63.30
|63.47
|62.14
|3,707,600
|SUZB3
|55.50
|+1.33%
|+14.43%
|54.77
|55.94
|54.50
|5,552,900
|RENT3
|29.31
|-2.53%
|-32.11%
|30.07
|29.51
|28.92
|13,462,200
|AZZA3
|16.14
|+1.45%
|-44.42%
|15.91
|16.14
|15.79
|4,687,800
|CSNA3
|3.68
|-1.08%
|-55.93%
|3.72
|3.78
|3.60
|27,831,000
|GGBR4
|24.60
|-0.53%
|+31.55%
|24.73
|24.81
|24.30
|5,208,900
|ENEV3
|26.40
|-1.53%
|+36.15%
|26.81
|26.90
|26.19
|9,790,700
60.70
-4.41%
44.02
-2.83%
29.31
-2.53%
41.30
-2.29%
14.23
-2.00%
169,295.41
-1.83%
50.40
-1.77%
26.40
-1.53%
03
What to See & Do
TUESDAY IN SÃO PAULO
MASP is free today, so go
MASP (Avenida Paulista, Bela Vista) is open today from 10am to 8pm. Entry is normally R$85, but Tuesday is free.
Go in the morning, when the queue is shortest, or after 5pm when the crowds thin. The long opening hours let you fit it around work.
Japan House São Paulo is a short walk along Paulista and is also free. It opens 10am–6pm today, so it fits neatly after MASP.
The metro fare is R$5.40 a journey. Paulista is served by the metro, so you do not need a car.
Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and is free. It is the obvious place to walk, run or sit with a laptop if the weather holds.
MAC USP, the University of São Paulo’s contemporary art museum, is inside the Ibirapuera complex; check its hours before you go.
Café wifi and coworking hours are not listed here. A museum café on Paulista is a reasonable fallback between visits.
Sesc Pompeia, a social and cultural centre in Pompeia, has free public spaces; check opening hours. Its public spaces are a calm place to read or take a call.
Museu da Língua Portuguesa (Luz) is open 9am to 4:30pm (last entry); check the ticket price before you go.
Farol Santander (Centro) is open 9am–8pm and costs R$45. Mercado Municipal (Mercadão, Centro) is open until 6pm today and is free to enter.
Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) is closed today. It reopens Wednesday 18 November from 10am to 6pm and is free on Saturday 21 November.
MASP stays open until 8pm and is free tonight.
Beco do Batman (Vila Madalena) is an open-air street that is always open and free.
MASP — Avenida Paulista, Bela Vista — 10am–8pm, free today (normally R$85), the day’s best value
Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — 10am–6pm, free, a calm second stop
Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — free public spaces and architecture; check hours
MAC USP — Ibirapuera — university art museum; check hours
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am–5pm, R$30
Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — 9am–4:30pm (last entry)
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
The single metro journey costs R$5.40. Paulista, Ibirapuera and Luz are all reachable by metro or a short ride-app trip.
Check the Metrô and CPTM service status before you travel.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Mercado Municipal (Mercadão, Centro) is open until 6pm and is the classic lunch stop, with sandwiches and fruit stalls. Budget a mid-range lunch there.
Dinner: Vila Madalena around Beco do Batman is the easy choice after an evening walk. We have not verified specific restaurant hours, so check before you go.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card, Pix and a little cash, and bring a light layer. MASP’s free days require an online reservation, so book ahead and arrive early for short queues.
Around Luz and Centro, keep your phone out of sight after dark and use a ride app instead of walking between stations.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Free museum days are a natural way to meet people, and MASP’s long hours suit remote workers on flexible schedules. Try Sesc Pompeia’s public spaces for a relaxed first conversation.
08
Game Day
NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED
Check the clubs’ official pages for kickoff times. If a match is on, ask any bar in Vila Madalena or Pinheiros whether it is showing the game.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
The mood going into Tuesday is cautious. Wall Street and most Latin American stock markets fell on Monday, with Colombia roughly flat.
The market fear gauge jumped, and the Brazilian real weakened against the dollar. The board in Business & Markets (WEEK IN FIGURES) carries every figure.
Brazil’s IGP-10 inflation index, a price gauge used in rents and contracts, slowed to 0.76% in November from 1.76% (consensus 0.8%), according to the RT economic calendar (RT). Watch for the next session before making currency decisions.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
TUE 17 — MASP free until 8pm, then Japan House
WED 18 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) reopens 10am–6pm
THU 19 — Sesc Pompeia, free public spaces
FRI 20 — Farol Santander (Centro), 9am–8pm, R$45, for city views
SAT 21 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free, 10am–6pm
Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Two Monday Samba Nights.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Which museums are free in São Paulo today?
MASP is free today, Tuesday 17 November. Japan House São Paulo is also free.
Pinacoteca de São Paulo is closed today. It is free on Saturday 21 November.
How much is the metro in São Paulo?
A single journey costs R$5.40. Check the Metrô or CPTM pages for service changes before you travel.
What is open late tonight?
MASP closes at 8pm.
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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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