Our call for Tuesday 17 November is indoors on Avenida Paulista, with a long walk in Ibirapuera at the edges of the day.

MASP is free all day today, which makes it the easiest culture decision of the week.

Monday was a rough session for global stocks, and the board in Business & Markets shows the detail.

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In one line: free art in the morning, a park in the afternoon, and a free evening on Paulista.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 169,295 -1.83% USD/BRL 5.7839 +2.05%

Source: market close, 16 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

We have no confirmed forecast for Tuesday 17 November, so check a live forecast before you leave. São Paulo weather turns quickly, so carry a light layer and a compact umbrella.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Lula weighs a record 40 ministries” Get the brief

The plan below works in either case, with most stops indoors and the park as the flexible one.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: check a live forecast before leaving; the plan is built to work indoors — The day’s event: free entry to MASP on Tuesday 17 November — Venue/time: MASP, Avenida Paulista (Bela Vista), 10am–8pm; normally R$85 — Markets: stocks fell on Monday and the fear gauge rose; see the board in Business & Markets — Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) is free on Saturday 21 November, 10am–6pm — The day for: art lovers on a budget and anyone working flexible hours A free Tuesday on Paulista is the best deal in the city.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41

-1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 20% advancing 3 ▲ advancing 12 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% EUR / BRL 6.37 +2.14% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.75 -0.75% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +1.45% AZZA3 Materials +1.33% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +0.51% ABEV3 Financials -1.46% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Utilities -1.53% ENEV3 Energy -1.95% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -2.01% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Industrials -2.15% WEGE3, RENT3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

169,295.41

-1.83%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,204.98

-0.84%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,525.26

-1.27%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

-0.02%

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — USD/BRL 5.79 +0.11% +9.34% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 44.02 -2.83% +33.88% 45.30 45.39 43.65 30,506,700 VALE3 60.70 -4.41% -6.93% 63.50 62.95 60.70 22,600,000 ITUB4 41.30 -2.29% +5.56% 42.27 42.30 41.04 15,671,600 BBDC4 14.23 -2.00% -26.35% 14.52 14.52 14.11 37,732,200 BBAS3 14.95 -0.99% -33.56% 15.10 15.14 14.57 70,779,600 B3SA3 14.81 -0.54% +4.59% 14.89 14.84 14.53 24,177,300 ABEV3 15.87 +0.51% +15.33% 15.79 15.97 15.69 27,761,200 WEGE3 50.40 -1.77% +14.62% 51.31 50.82 50.30 5,440,500 PRIO3 62.63 -1.06% +57.16% 63.30 63.47 62.14 3,707,600 SUZB3 55.50 +1.33% +14.43% 54.77 55.94 54.50 5,552,900 RENT3 29.31 -2.53% -32.11% 30.07 29.51 28.92 13,462,200 AZZA3 16.14 +1.45% -44.42% 15.91 16.14 15.79 4,687,800 CSNA3 3.68 -1.08% -55.93% 3.72 3.78 3.60 27,831,000 GGBR4 24.60 -0.53% +31.55% 24.73 24.81 24.30 5,208,900 ENEV3 26.40 -1.53% +36.15% 26.81 26.90 26.19 9,790,700 Largest moves today VALE3

60.70

-4.41% PETR4

44.02

-2.83% RENT3

29.31

-2.53% ITUB4

41.30

-2.29% BBDC4

14.23

-2.00% IBOV

169,295.41

-1.83% WEGE3

50.40

-1.77% ENEV3

26.40

-1.53% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 3 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Industrials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Real Falls 2% as Brazil Fiscal Worries Grow Read →

03

What to See & Do

TUESDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — FREE ART ON PAULISTA MASP is free today, so go MASP (Avenida Paulista, Bela Vista) is open today from 10am to 8pm. Entry is normally R$85, but Tuesday is free. Go in the morning, when the queue is shortest, or after 5pm when the crowds thin. The long opening hours let you fit it around work. Japan House São Paulo is a short walk along Paulista and is also free. It opens 10am–6pm today, so it fits neatly after MASP. The metro fare is R$5.40 a journey. Paulista is served by the metro, so you do not need a car.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and is free. It is the obvious place to walk, run or sit with a laptop if the weather holds. MAC USP, the University of São Paulo’s contemporary art museum, is inside the Ibirapuera complex; check its hours before you go.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PAULISTA & POMPEIA Café wifi and coworking hours are not listed here. A museum café on Paulista is a reasonable fallback between visits. Sesc Pompeia, a social and cultural centre in Pompeia, has free public spaces; check opening hours. Its public spaces are a calm place to read or take a call.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — CENTRO & LUZ Museu da Língua Portuguesa (Luz) is open 9am to 4:30pm (last entry); check the ticket price before you go. Farol Santander (Centro) is open 9am–8pm and costs R$45. Mercado Municipal (Mercadão, Centro) is open until 6pm today and is free to enter. Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) is closed today. It reopens Wednesday 18 November from 10am to 6pm and is free on Saturday 21 November.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM MASP stays open until 8pm and is free tonight. Beco do Batman (Vila Madalena) is an open-air street that is always open and free.

ALSO ON TODAY MASP — Avenida Paulista, Bela Vista — 10am–8pm, free today (normally R$85), the day’s best value Japan House São Paulo — Avenida Paulista — 10am–6pm, free, a calm second stop Sesc Pompeia — Pompeia — free public spaces and architecture; check hours MAC USP — Ibirapuera — university art museum; check hours Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — 10am–5pm, R$30 Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — 9am–4:30pm (last entry)

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

The single metro journey costs R$5.40. Paulista, Ibirapuera and Luz are all reachable by metro or a short ride-app trip.

Check the Metrô and CPTM service status before you travel.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Mercado Municipal (Mercadão, Centro) is open until 6pm and is the classic lunch stop, with sandwiches and fruit stalls. Budget a mid-range lunch there.

Dinner: Vila Madalena around Beco do Batman is the easy choice after an evening walk. We have not verified specific restaurant hours, so check before you go.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card, Pix and a little cash, and bring a light layer. MASP’s free days require an online reservation, so book ahead and arrive early for short queues.

Around Luz and Centro, keep your phone out of sight after dark and use a ride app instead of walking between stations.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Free museum days are a natural way to meet people, and MASP’s long hours suit remote workers on flexible schedules. Try Sesc Pompeia’s public spaces for a relaxed first conversation.

08

Game Day

NO FIXTURE CONFIRMED

Check the clubs’ official pages for kickoff times. If a match is on, ask any bar in Vila Madalena or Pinheiros whether it is showing the game.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

The mood going into Tuesday is cautious. Wall Street and most Latin American stock markets fell on Monday, with Colombia roughly flat.

The market fear gauge jumped, and the Brazilian real weakened against the dollar. The board in Business & Markets (WEEK IN FIGURES) carries every figure.

Brazil’s IGP-10 inflation index, a price gauge used in rents and contracts, slowed to 0.76% in November from 1.76% (consensus 0.8%), according to the RT economic calendar (RT). Watch for the next session before making currency decisions.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD TUE 17 — MASP free until 8pm, then Japan House WED 18 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo (Luz) reopens 10am–6pm THU 19 — Sesc Pompeia, free public spaces FRI 20 — Farol Santander (Centro), 9am–8pm, R$45, for city views SAT 21 — Pinacoteca de São Paulo is free, 10am–6pm

Background: What to Do in São Paulo in November 2026.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Two Monday Samba Nights.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Which museums are free in São Paulo today?

MASP is free today, Tuesday 17 November. Japan House São Paulo is also free. Pinacoteca de São Paulo is closed today. It is free on Saturday 21 November.

How much is the metro in São Paulo?

A single journey costs R$5.40. Check the Metrô or CPTM pages for service changes before you travel.

What is open late tonight?