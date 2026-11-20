Plan around opening hours today: the museums and the park are all open.

The day’s story is a Pinacoteca morning in Luz, then lunch at the Mercadão.

Markets turned risk-off after Thursday’s close: Wall Street fell hard and Latin American currencies weakened (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

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The day in one line: art in Luz, lunch in Centro, a walk in Ibirapuera.

São Paulo Daily Brief for Friday, November 20, 2026. Photo: The Rio Times archive.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 166,376 -0.69% USD/BRL 5.9348 +0.90%

Source: market close, 19 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

No verified forecast was available for this edition, so we give no temperatures or rain odds. Carry a light layer and a compact umbrella, as São Paulo weather turns quickly.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Hegseth signs military pact with Venezuela” Get the brief

Look at a live forecast before the weekend, then use the plan below to swap indoor and outdoor days.

02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Weather: no verified forecast for Friday 20 November — The day’s event: Pinacoteca de São Paulo, open Wed-Mon 10am-6pm, R$40 — Venue/time: Pinacoteca, Luz, Friday 20 November, 10am-6pm — Markets: risk-off after Thursday’s close, see (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES) — Weekend/outlook: Pinacoteca is free on Saturday 21 November — The day for: art, lunch in Centro and an evening walk A slow, museum-led Friday that ends under the trees.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43

-0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 27% advancing 4 ▲ advancing 11 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.91 -0.45% EUR / BRL 6.49 +0.67% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.11 -2.03% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +0.34% ENEV3 Consumer Staples +0.06% ABEV3 Financials -0.24% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Materials -0.50% SUZB3 Industrials -1.25% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -1.93% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining -1.95% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Disc. -7.29% AZZA3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,713.60

-0.64%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,333.80

-0.28%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — USD/BRL 5.91 -0.45% +10.87% 5.93 5.93 5.90 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.67 -1.16% +30.01% 43.17 43.60 42.41 39,230,200 VALE3 58.48 -0.88% -9.96% 59.00 59.70 58.25 23,308,200 ITUB4 40.07 -0.30% +3.57% 40.19 40.41 39.69 30,751,700 BBDC4 13.83 -1.78% -26.83% 14.08 14.19 13.77 59,937,800 BBAS3 14.30 +1.27% -33.73% 14.12 14.50 14.02 65,957,800 B3SA3 14.28 -0.14% +3.10% 14.30 14.47 14.17 73,043,000 ABEV3 16.08 +0.06% +19.91% 16.07 16.08 15.85 32,924,600 WEGE3 51.13 -0.49% +17.14% 51.38 52.51 50.47 10,442,000 PRIO3 60.20 -2.70% +52.75% 61.87 62.29 59.59 9,761,900 SUZB3 55.32 -0.50% +14.46% 55.60 55.67 54.03 8,250,200 RENT3 28.86 -2.00% -32.49% 29.45 30.02 28.86 13,812,400 AZZA3 14.63 -7.29% -50.79% 15.78 16.09 14.62 4,647,600 CSNA3 3.43 -6.03% -57.71% 3.65 3.70 3.43 27,646,500 GGBR4 25.86 +1.06% +39.86% 25.59 26.19 25.47 12,833,300 ENEV3 26.22 +0.34% +37.93% 26.13 26.46 25.96 7,640,700 Largest moves today AZZA3

14.63

-7.29% CSNA3

3.43

-6.03% PRIO3

60.20

-2.70% RENT3

28.86

-2.00% BBDC4

13.83

-1.78% BBAS3

14.30

+1.27% PETR4

42.67

-1.16% GGBR4

25.86

+1.06% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth negative — 4 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Consumer Disc. lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Brazil Home Sale Cancellations Rise Read →

03

What to See & Do

FRIDAY IN SÃO PAULO

TODAY’S PICK — ART AND MARKET IN CENTRO Pinacoteca in the morning, Mercadão for lunch Start at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz. It opens at 10am and costs R$40. Allow two hours inside. The building is a restored brick landmark and is easy to navigate. Walk or take a short ride to the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro. Entry is free, but holiday hours are usually shorter, so go around lunchtime. Take the metro to Luz. A single journey costs R$5.40.

OUTDOORS — IBIRAPUERA Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and is free. Go late afternoon for the lawns and the lake paths, once the museum hours are done.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — PINHEIROS, VILA MADALENA We could not verify café wifi or hours for this edition, so we name none. Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia is free. It is a calm place to read or take a call in the common areas.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — JAPAN HOUSE Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista is free and usually open 10am to 6pm on weekdays, with longer hours on holidays. It suits a quiet hour if the Centro crowds feel heavy.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM We confirmed no dated concert or match for tonight, so we name none. Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. It is a simple place to end the evening on foot.

ALSO ON TODAY MASP — Avenida Paulista, Bela Vista — Tue-Sun (closed Monday), Friday until 9pm, R$85, free on Tuesdays and Friday evenings with booking Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, R$30, the restored national history museum Farol Santander — Centro — Tue-Sun 9am-8pm, R$45, a city-centre viewpoint Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tue-Sun 9am-4:30pm, R$25, close to the Pinacoteca Sala São Paulo — Luz — guided visits are free; concerts are ticketed

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs R$5.40. Luz station is the easiest way to reach the Pinacoteca.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: The Mercadão in Centro is the obvious lunch stop, with stalls open until 6pm. Budget for a market sandwich or a plate at your own pace.

Dinner: Vila Madalena and Pinheiros have many restaurants within walking distance of each other. We named no specific venues because we could not verify hours.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some Pix access, and keep a little cash for market stalls. Friday 20 November is a national holiday (Black Consciousness Day), so check each venue’s page for holiday opening hours before you go.

Museum prices today: Pinacoteca R$40, MASP R$85, Museu do Ipiranga R$30.

On crowded platforms and around Luz, keep your phone in a front pocket and avoid empty side streets after dark.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

We could not verify a dated meetup today, so we name none. Newcomers can start with free cultural spaces such as Sesc Pompeia, where classes and common areas make meeting people easier.

08

Game Day

THE WEEKEND ROUND

No fixture was confirmed for this edition, so we give no kickoff times. Check the clubs’ official pages for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC and Santos before you plan a bar.

09

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

The market mood after Thursday’s close was risk-off. Wall Street fell sharply, volatility jumped and Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar.

Silver dropped heavily while gold slipped only a little. The full set is on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).

We found no news context for the move, so we do not explain it. Watch the next session for whether the drop extends.

10

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD Fri 20 November — Pinacoteca in Luz, lunch at the Mercadão, evening at Ibirapuera. Sat 21 November — Pinacoteca is free today. Sesc Pompeia is free. Sun 22 November — MASP 10am-6pm, R$85, or Museu do Ipiranga 10am-5pm, R$30. Mon 23 November — Pinacoteca is open Monday. Museu do Ipiranga is closed Monday. Tue 24 November — Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free on Tuesday, 9am-4:30pm.

Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Free Music and Film Before a Holiday.

Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.

11

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

How much is a single metro journey in São Paulo?

A single journey costs R$5.40. That is the fare we confirmed for this edition.

Which museums are free today?

Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are free. Parque Ibirapuera is also free. Pinacoteca costs R$40 today and is free on Saturday.

Until when is Parque Ibirapuera open?

It is open from 5am to midnight every day, and entry is free.

Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.