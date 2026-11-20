São Paulo Daily Brief — Friday, November 20, 2026
Plan around opening hours today: the museums and the park are all open.
The day’s story is a Pinacoteca morning in Luz, then lunch at the Mercadão.
Markets turned risk-off after Thursday’s close: Wall Street fell hard and Latin American currencies weakened (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
The day in one line: art in Luz, lunch in Centro, a walk in Ibirapuera.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|166,376
|-0.69%
|USD/BRL
|5.9348
|+0.90%
Source: market close, 19 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
No verified forecast was available for this edition, so we give no temperatures or rain odds. Carry a light layer and a compact umbrella, as São Paulo weather turns quickly.
Look at a live forecast before the weekend, then use the plan below to swap indoor and outdoor days.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A slow, museum-led Friday that ends under the trees.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.69%
166,376.43
-0.69%
68,713.60
-0.64%
10,333.80
-0.28%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|166,376.43
|-0.69%
|+7.08%
|167,537.95
|168,498
|165,833
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.91
|-0.45%
|+10.87%
|5.93
|5.93
|5.90
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|42.67
|-1.16%
|+30.01%
|43.17
|43.60
|42.41
|39,230,200
|VALE3
|58.48
|-0.88%
|-9.96%
|59.00
|59.70
|58.25
|23,308,200
|ITUB4
|40.07
|-0.30%
|+3.57%
|40.19
|40.41
|39.69
|30,751,700
|BBDC4
|13.83
|-1.78%
|-26.83%
|14.08
|14.19
|13.77
|59,937,800
|BBAS3
|14.30
|+1.27%
|-33.73%
|14.12
|14.50
|14.02
|65,957,800
|B3SA3
|14.28
|-0.14%
|+3.10%
|14.30
|14.47
|14.17
|73,043,000
|ABEV3
|16.08
|+0.06%
|+19.91%
|16.07
|16.08
|15.85
|32,924,600
|WEGE3
|51.13
|-0.49%
|+17.14%
|51.38
|52.51
|50.47
|10,442,000
|PRIO3
|60.20
|-2.70%
|+52.75%
|61.87
|62.29
|59.59
|9,761,900
|SUZB3
|55.32
|-0.50%
|+14.46%
|55.60
|55.67
|54.03
|8,250,200
|RENT3
|28.86
|-2.00%
|-32.49%
|29.45
|30.02
|28.86
|13,812,400
|AZZA3
|14.63
|-7.29%
|-50.79%
|15.78
|16.09
|14.62
|4,647,600
|CSNA3
|3.43
|-6.03%
|-57.71%
|3.65
|3.70
|3.43
|27,646,500
|GGBR4
|25.86
|+1.06%
|+39.86%
|25.59
|26.19
|25.47
|12,833,300
|ENEV3
|26.22
|+0.34%
|+37.93%
|26.13
|26.46
|25.96
|7,640,700
14.63
-7.29%
3.43
-6.03%
60.20
-2.70%
28.86
-2.00%
13.83
-1.78%
14.30
+1.27%
42.67
-1.16%
25.86
+1.06%
03
What to See & Do
FRIDAY IN SÃO PAULO
Pinacoteca in the morning, Mercadão for lunch
Start at the Pinacoteca de São Paulo in Luz. It opens at 10am and costs R$40.
Allow two hours inside. The building is a restored brick landmark and is easy to navigate.
Walk or take a short ride to the Mercado Municipal (Mercadão) in Centro. Entry is free, but holiday hours are usually shorter, so go around lunchtime.
Take the metro to Luz. A single journey costs R$5.40.
Parque Ibirapuera is open from 5am to midnight and is free.
Go late afternoon for the lawns and the lake paths, once the museum hours are done.
We could not verify café wifi or hours for this edition, so we name none.
Sesc Pompeia in Pompeia is free. It is a calm place to read or take a call in the common areas.
Japan House São Paulo on Avenida Paulista is free and usually open 10am to 6pm on weekdays, with longer hours on holidays.
It suits a quiet hour if the Centro crowds feel heavy.
We confirmed no dated concert or match for tonight, so we name none.
Beco do Batman in Vila Madalena is an open-air street that is always open and free. It is a simple place to end the evening on foot.
MASP — Avenida Paulista, Bela Vista — Tue-Sun (closed Monday), Friday until 9pm, R$85, free on Tuesdays and Friday evenings with booking
Museu do Ipiranga — Ipiranga — Tue-Sun 10am-5pm, R$30, the restored national history museum
Farol Santander — Centro — Tue-Sun 9am-8pm, R$45, a city-centre viewpoint
Museu da Língua Portuguesa — Luz — Tue-Sun 9am-4:30pm, R$25, close to the Pinacoteca
Sala São Paulo — Luz — guided visits are free; concerts are ticketed
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
A single metro journey costs R$5.40. Luz station is the easiest way to reach the Pinacoteca.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: The Mercadão in Centro is the obvious lunch stop, with stalls open until 6pm. Budget for a market sandwich or a plate at your own pace.
Dinner: Vila Madalena and Pinheiros have many restaurants within walking distance of each other. We named no specific venues because we could not verify hours.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some Pix access, and keep a little cash for market stalls. Friday 20 November is a national holiday (Black Consciousness Day), so check each venue’s page for holiday opening hours before you go.
Museum prices today: Pinacoteca R$40, MASP R$85, Museu do Ipiranga R$30.
On crowded platforms and around Luz, keep your phone in a front pocket and avoid empty side streets after dark.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
We could not verify a dated meetup today, so we name none. Newcomers can start with free cultural spaces such as Sesc Pompeia, where classes and common areas make meeting people easier.
08
Game Day
THE WEEKEND ROUND
No fixture was confirmed for this edition, so we give no kickoff times. Check the clubs’ official pages for Corinthians, Palmeiras, São Paulo FC and Santos before you plan a bar.
09
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
The market mood after Thursday’s close was risk-off. Wall Street fell sharply, volatility jumped and Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar.
Silver dropped heavily while gold slipped only a little. The full set is on the board (Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES).
We found no news context for the move, so we do not explain it. Watch the next session for whether the drop extends.
10
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
Fri 20 November — Pinacoteca in Luz, lunch at the Mercadão, evening at Ibirapuera.
Sat 21 November — Pinacoteca is free today. Sesc Pompeia is free.
Sun 22 November — MASP 10am-6pm, R$85, or Museu do Ipiranga 10am-5pm, R$30.
Mon 23 November — Pinacoteca is open Monday. Museu do Ipiranga is closed Monday.
Tue 24 November — Museu da Língua Portuguesa is free on Tuesday, 9am-4:30pm.
Background: São Paulo Nightlife Tonight: Free Music and Film Before a Holiday.
Background: São Paulo Daily Brief.
11
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
How much is a single metro journey in São Paulo?
A single journey costs R$5.40.
That is the fare we confirmed for this edition.
Which museums are free today?
Sesc Pompeia and Japan House São Paulo are free. Parque Ibirapuera is also free.
Pinacoteca costs R$40 today and is free on Saturday.
Until when is Parque Ibirapuera open?
It is open from 5am to midnight every day, and entry is free.
Some details (venues, events or the forecast) could not be confirmed for this edition and are left out.
More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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