A retired soccer player says a Mexican state giant left his company unpaid for years, and Pemex has not answered, so for now the claim is his account.

A Pemex industrial workshops site at Naranjos, Veracruz, file photo from December 2021 (Photo: Isaacvp, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

MEXICO · BUSINESS

Antonio Carlos Santos, a Brazilian former Club América soccer player, says Mexico’s state oil company Pemex has not paid his family firm for 21 specialised services done between 2020 and 2023. He puts the claim at hundreds of millions of pesos (each 100 million pesos is about US$5.2 million at 19.1 pesos per US dollar), according to his public statements this week.

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For US readers, the case is a small window onto a large problem, because Pemex carries US$77.5 billion in financial debt and a trade group of its contractors has complained of late payment. We found no public answer from Pemex as of Friday 20 November 2026, and the claim has not been tested by any ruling we could find.

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Key Facts Who Antonio Carlos Santos, a Brazilian former Club América player, says Pemex owes his family firm.

The claim He says Pemex has not paid for 21 services his firm did from 2020 to 2023.

The amount He cites hundreds of millions of pesos; each 100 million pesos is about US$5.2 million.

Pemex Pemex, Mexico’s state oil company, had given no public answer as of Friday 20 November 2026.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A retired soccer player says a Mexican state giant left his company unpaid for years, and Pemex has not answered, so for now the claim is his account.

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What Santos Says Happened

Santos says his company, Soluciones Comerciales Tecnológicas de Protección Ambiental (SCTPA), carried out 21 specialised services at Pemex sites between 2020 and 2023 and never received the contract amounts. He says he holds official letters, deliverables and a signed technical proposal that prove the work.

SCTPA was founded in 2012 in Boca del Río, a port city in the state of Veracruz, and its majority shareholder is Emma Portugal, Santos’s wife, according to Mexican commercial registry records. Santos is also a member of the company.

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Santos first made the debt public about two weeks ago in an interview on a Mexican sports talk show. Afterwards, he says, Adriana Contreras Vera, director general of citizen services in the Office of the President of Mexico, contacted him about the complaint.

“I can’t say much, because the complaint has been filed and I don’t want to hinder the process,” Santos said in Spanish, and he added that his companies have already faced blockades in Tabasco, the southern oil state. He said he believes in Mexican justice and in what President Claudia Sheinbaum says at her morning press conferences.

Santos says the Presidency has so far only followed his complaint and that the payment is still pending. He says a complaint has been filed with the authorities.

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The Second Company in the Dispute

Santos also says a different firm, Mexxus Drilling International, collected part of the same services for which SCTPA wants payment. Mexxus, an oil-well drilling contractor that lists Villahermosa, Tabasco, as its operating base, has not publicly answered.

The allegation is Santos’s own and rests on documents he says he holds. We found no statement from any authority that Mexxus was paid for work that SCTPA did.

Why It Matters: A Supplier Squeeze at Pemex

Late payment is a known strain on Pemex’s contractors. In early July 2026 the Mexican Association of Petroleum Services Companies, known as Amespac and made up of 49 firms, said Pemex still owed its members 27.24 billion pesos (about US$1.4 billion at today’s rate) for 2024 services.

Amespac said payments for 2025 and 2026 had been only partly made, and that members listed on international stock markets must show the arrears in their accounts. It first asked for payment on 25 October 2025 and warned that the delay could weigh on Pemex’s credit rating.

Pemex says its own finances are improving. In its second-quarter communiqué of 31 July 2026, the company said its financial debt stood at US$77.5 billion on 30 June, down 9.1% from the end of 2025, and that it earned a net profit of 18.0 billion pesos (about US$0.9 billion at today’s rate).

Pemex reports its financial debt separately from what it owes suppliers. Neither Amespac’s statement nor Pemex’s communiqué says whether Santos’s firm is among the creditors.

What It Means for You

If you hold Pemex dollar bonds, or a fund that does, a single contractor’s claim does not change Pemex’s finances. Amespac’s 27.24 billion pesos shows the scale of the supplier problem that its own members tied to the company’s credit rating.

If you work with Pemex contractors, ask about payment terms and the age of unpaid invoices. Amespac said overdue invoices and estimates of finished work could not be documented and billed through Pemex’s payment-coding system, known as Copade.

What Is Not Known

The exact amount is not known, because Santos has spoken only of hundreds of millions of pesos. He says he holds the paperwork, and Pemex has not said whether it matches its own records.

It is also not known how the Presidency’s follow-up will end or when. Pemex and Mexxus have not publicly answered, and we found no ruling by a court or an auditor on the claim.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Related: Pemex’s bank loans and Pemex’s quarterly results.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Antonio Carlos Santos?

He is a Brazilian former soccer player who played for Club América in Mexico. He is a member of SCTPA, the company that says Pemex owes it money.

What Does Santos Say Pemex Owes?

He says Pemex has not paid for 21 services done between 2020 and 2023, worth hundreds of millions of pesos. Each 100 million pesos is about US$5.2 million.

Has Pemex Responded to the Claim?

We found no public response from Pemex as of Friday 20 November 2026. Santos says the Office of the President has followed his complaint but has not yet paid.

How Much Does Pemex Owe Its Suppliers?

Amespac, a group of 49 oil-service firms, said in early July 2026 that Pemex owed its members 27.24 billion pesos (about US$1.4 billion at today’s rate) for 2024 services. That figure is the group’s own and not a Pemex number.

Sources: Pemex, Communiqué No. 69/2026, second-quarter results, 31 July 2026; Mexican Association of Petroleum Services Companies (Amespac), statement on Pemex arrears, early July 2026; public statements by Antonio Carlos Santos, 18 November 2026; Office of the President of Mexico, as described by Santos; USD/MXN 19.1151, RT financial data, 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error