Dominican Hopeful Slams Government’s Change

IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.50▼ 0.17% USD/MXN18.60▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.03% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.99▲ 2.90% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,498.45 ▲ 1.39% IPC MEX 71,393.57 ▲ 0.43% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/MXN 18.60 ▼ 0.05% USD/CLP 975.74 — 0.00% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.03% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 — 0.00% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.07% BRENT 98.32 ▲ 0.03% WTI 90.83 ▲ 0.34% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.24 ▼ 0.18% GOLD 4,075 ▼ 0.94% SILVER 51.94 ▼ 0.56% SOY 1,194 ▲ 1.08% CORN 441.50 ▲ 0.34% WHEAT 591.25 ▼ 1.34% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 130.55 ▲ 1.63% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,119 ▼ 1.20% BEEF 214.05 ▼ 0.16% CATTLE 318.38 ▼ 2.05% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 28.00 ▲ 2.56% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Sunday, November 8, 2026
Dominican Republic Latin America

Dominican Hopeful Slams Government’s Change

By · · 3 min read
The Dominican flag, with its white cross and red and blue quarters, flying on a pole against a clear blue sky
Photo: Phyrexian / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC · POLITICS

Key Facts

  • Who Abel Martínez, a former mayor of Santiago, is seeking the opposition PLD’s presidential nomination for 2028.
  • What He called the governing PRM’s promised ‘change’ obsolete and ‘a great electoral scam’.
  • Claims He blames the government for more unemployment, insecurity and weaker household purchasing power.
  • Reported His remarks, at a meeting with party leaders and citizens, were reported on 6 and 7 November 2026.
  • As of Sunday, 8 November 2026, 08:00 UTC.

A Dominican opposition hopeful says the government’s slogan of change has failed, ahead of the 2028 presidential vote.

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Abel Martínez, a Dominican opposition figure, said this week that the ‘change’ promised by the governing party is obsolete and a ‘great electoral scam’ against Dominicans. He spoke at one of his ‘Café con Abel’ meetings with party leaders and citizens, and the remarks were reported on 6 and 7 November 2026.

Martínez, a former mayor of Santiago, is seeking the nomination of the Dominican Liberation Party, the PLD, for the 2028 election. These are political claims, not findings, and we have not verified them independently.

What Martínez Said

He said even members of the governing Modern Revolutionary Party, the PRM, no longer dare to defend the change they promised. He blamed the current administration for more unemployment, more insecurity and weaker purchasing power in Dominican households.

He described a widespread sense of hopelessness and urged people not to be fooled again at the next election. Voters should judge candidates by their record and ability to govern, not by campaign promises, he said.

A cobbled pedestrian street of stone colonial buildings in the Zona Colonial of Santo Domingo
File photo: Calle las Damas in the colonial zone of Santo Domingo.
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Who Is Who

The PRM has governed the Dominican Republic since 2020 under President Luis Abinader. The PLD governed from 2004 to 2020 and is now in opposition.

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Martínez was the PLD’s presidential candidate in 2024, when Abinader won a second term. He has held meetings with supporters in the United States, including in New York.

What It Means for You

The Dominican Republic is a popular destination for US travellers, and its politics shape migration, tourism and investment. A campaign built on jobs and security shows which issues the opposition thinks will decide the next vote.

Related reading: our report on the audio of an alleged plot against President Abinader and Dominicans awaiting US green card interviews. Both show how Dominican affairs reach US readers.

What Is Not Known

We have not found a response from the PRM or the government to these remarks. The claims about unemployment and crime are political statements, and we have not checked them against official data.

It is not known whether the PLD will choose Martínez as its candidate. The next presidential election is due in 2028.

More: Dominican Republic news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Abel Martínez?

He is a former mayor of Santiago and a leading figure in the Dominican Liberation Party. He is seeking its presidential nomination for 2028.

What is the PRM in the Dominican Republic?

The Modern Revolutionary Party is the governing party. It has been in power since 2020 under President Luis Abinader.

When is the next Dominican presidential election?

It is due in 2028. Martínez and other hopefuls in his party are already campaigning for their parties’ nominations.

Sources: Public remarks by Abel Martínez at a ‘Café con Abel’ party meeting, reported 6–7 November 2026. No official response from the PRM or the government has been found.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error

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2028 election Abel Martínez Dominican politics Dominican Republic Luis Abinader PLD PRM Santiago

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

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