Apartment Explosion Kills Three in Santiago

IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.65▲ 0.07% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.08% USD/CLP998.53▲ 0.31% USD/COP3,307▲ 0.84% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.19% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.52▲ 2.14% USD/PYG6,185▲ 2.16% USD/BOB11.60▼ 0.28% USD/DOP60.60▲ 1.86% USD/CRC445.25▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ7.65▲ 2.13% USD/HNL26.90▲ 2.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.57% USD/VES909.35▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.09▲ 1.00% USD/TTD6.71▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL6.25▲ 0.93% BRENT 95.74 ▼ 0.08% WTI 88.23 ▼ 0.57% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.15 ▼ 0.56% GOLD 3,897 ▲ 0.29% SILVER 49.86 ▼ 0.23% SOY 1,235 ▲ 0.67% CORN 447.75 ▲ 1.19% WHEAT 596.00 ▲ 2.01% COFFEE 273.30 ▼ 2.46% SUGAR 18.33 ▲ 0.60% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.95 ▲ 0.36% COCOA 5,222 ▲ 3.08% BEEF 218.98 — 0.00% CATTLE 335.85 ▲ 0.97% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42% IBOV 171,324.31 ▼ 0.43% IPC MEX 71,811.20 ▼ 0.27% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.65 ▲ 0.07% USD/MXN 18.58 ▼ 0.09% USD/CLP 996.03 ▲ 0.06% USD/COP 3,307 ▲ 0.84% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.19% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 2.14% USD/PYG 6,185 ▲ 3.33% USD/BOB 11.60 ▼ 0.28% USD/DOP 60.57 ▲ 1.81% USD/CRC 445.25 ▲ 1.62% USD/GTQ 7.65 ▲ 2.13% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 2.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.57% USD/VES 909.35 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.09 ▲ 1.00% USD/TTD 6.71 ▲ 1.04% EUR/BRL 6.24 ▲ 0.91% BRENT 95.74 ▼ 0.08% WTI 88.23 ▼ 0.57% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.15 ▼ 0.56% GOLD 3,897 ▲ 0.29% SILVER 49.86 ▼ 0.23% SOY 1,235 ▲ 0.67% CORN 447.75 ▲ 1.19% WHEAT 596.00 ▲ 2.01% COFFEE 273.30 ▼ 2.46% SUGAR 18.33 ▲ 0.60% ORANGE JUICE 140.60 ▼ 0.25% COTTON 78.95 ▲ 0.36% COCOA 5,222 ▲ 3.08% BEEF 218.98 — 0.00% CATTLE 335.85 ▲ 0.97% LITHIUM 59.43 ▼ 2.69% PETR4 44.70 ▲ 2.64% VALE3 63.95 ▼ 0.75% ITUB4 41.68 ▼ 0.10% BBDC4 14.32 ▼ 0.07% ABEV3 15.75 ▼ 0.63% BBAS3 15.48 ▼ 8.35% B3SA3 14.76 ▼ 0.27% WEGE3 51.65 ▲ 0.08% PRIO3 63.30 ▲ 2.98% SUZB3 56.04 ▲ 4.16% RENT3 29.58 ▼ 2.18% AZZA3 16.90 ▲ 9.95% CSAN3 2.85 ▼ 5.94% RAIZ4 20.00 ▼ 6.67% PCAR3 2.39 ▼ 5.91% GMAT3 3.84 ▼ 5.88% PSSA3 45.94 ▼ 0.09% CVCB3 0.84 ▼ 2.33% POSI3 3.37 ▲ 1.51% SLCE3 18.36 ▲ 7.68% NATU3 5.33 ▼ 5.16% BRKM5 3.07 ▲ 5.14% RANI3 8.18 ▼ 2.50% CSNA3 4.23 ▼ 6.42%
since 2009
Friday, November 13, 2026
Chile Latin America

Apartment Explosion Kills Three in Santiago

By · · 3 min read
A tower block in central Santiago, Chile (file photo)
File photo. Tower A of the Torres Carlos Antúnez apartment complex in Providencia, Santiago, Chile, 2018. Photo: Thorstenbroda, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Key Facts

What. An explosion and fire in a first-floor apartment in central Santiago killed three people on Friday 13 November 2026.

Who. Santiago’s fire service says the dead appear to be two adults and a child.

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Where. Calle San Dionisio at Longaví, in Santiago’s city centre.

Cause. Not yet established; early reports point to gas.

As of 13 November 2026, 10:00 am Santiago time (13:00 GMT)

Three people, two adults and a child, died in a fire after an explosion that early reports attribute to gas, in an apartment in central Santiago before dawn on Friday 13 November 2026. The Cuerpo de Bomberos de Santiago, the capital’s fire service, said its crews found the bodies once the blaze was under control.

La Tercera, a Chilean daily, reported that the fire started around 5:00 am on Calle San Dionisio. BioBioChile, a Chilean news site, placed it at the corner with Longaví, in a first-floor flat of an apartment building.

What We Know

Sergio Yévenes, the fire service’s third commander, said, “Lamentablemente, debo informar que logramos encontrar a tres personas fallecidas en el interior del departamento” (“Sadly, I must report that we found three people dead inside the apartment”). He described the victims as two adults and a minor, in remarks carried by La Tercera and Meganoticias, a Chilean television news channel.

He said the flames were so intense that firefighters could not get in quickly, which is why the search for possible victims failed at first. Meganoticias reported that at least 13 fire companies went to the scene, and La Tercera reported that no other apartments were affected.

A neighbour told Meganoticias that “de repente, en dos minutos, explotó todo” (“suddenly, within two minutes, everything blew up”). Meganoticias’ reporter at the scene said the dead were a family group.

Brick corner house on a tree-lined street in Santiago, Chile
A residential street corner in Santiago (file photo, not the site of the fire). photo. A brick house on the corner of Román Díaz and Elena Blanco streets in Providencia, Santiago, Chile, 2020. Photo: Carlos Figueroa, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

What Is Not Known

The cause is not established. La Tercera cited preliminary information pointing to a gas explosion, while Yévenes said the fire service’s own experts would investigate once the fire was out.

BioBioChile reported that the OS9 unit of the Carabineros, Chile’s national police, and the force’s forensic laboratory will investigate the blast.

What Happens Next

The fire service’s experts and the Carabineros will now work to establish the cause. For more local news, see our Chile news hub, and for another recent Chile case, Chile Megafire Trial Opens for Nine Over 138 Deaths.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in central Santiago on 13 November 2026?

An explosion and fire in a first-floor apartment on Calle San Dionisio killed three people, the Cuerpo de Bomberos de Santiago said. The fire started around 5:00 am, La Tercera reported.

What caused the Santiago apartment explosion?

The cause is not established. Early reports point to a gas explosion, and fire service and Carabineros police experts will investigate.

Sources: Cuerpo de Bomberos de Santiago statements as carried by La Tercera, BioBioChile and Meganoticias, all 13 November 2026.

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