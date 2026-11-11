Falabella Profit Rises 18% in Third Quarter

IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.58▼ 0.05% USD/MXN18.59▼ 0.21% USD/CLP983.69▲ 1.70% USD/COP3,294▲ 0.60% USD/PEN3.42▲ 0.26% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.03% USD/UYU40.43▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,196▲ 2.20% USD/BOB11.68▲ 1.36% USD/DOP60.46▲ 0.10% USD/CRC445.62▲ 1.58% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.13% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.69▲ 2.46% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL6.22▲ 0.75% BRENT 93.40 ▲ 2.09% WTI 87.14 ▲ 1.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.31% GOLD 4,058 ▲ 0.68% SILVER 53.01 ▲ 3.74% SOY 1,225 ▲ 0.06% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 270.45 ▼ 0.35% SUGAR 18.15 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 82.68 ▲ 5.07% COCOA 4,705 ▼ 0.78% BEEF 219.15 ▲ 1.36% CATTLE 330.48 ▲ 0.65% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45% IBOV 171,336.99 ▼ 0.52% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.58 ▼ 0.05% USD/MXN 18.59 ▼ 0.21% USD/CLP 983.69 ▲ 1.70% USD/COP 3,294 ▲ 0.60% USD/PEN 3.42 ▲ 0.26% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.03% USD/UYU 40.43 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,196 ▲ 2.20% USD/BOB 11.68 ▲ 1.36% USD/DOP 60.46 ▲ 2.41% USD/CRC 445.62 ▲ 1.24% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 2.97% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.13% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.69 ▲ 2.46% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.30% EUR/BRL 6.22 ▲ 0.75% BRENT 93.40 ▲ 2.09% WTI 87.14 ▲ 1.28% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▲ 1.31% GOLD 4,058 ▲ 0.68% SILVER 53.01 ▲ 3.74% SOY 1,225 ▲ 0.06% CORN 447.75 ▼ 0.28% WHEAT 600.75 ▲ 1.35% COFFEE 270.45 ▼ 0.35% SUGAR 18.15 ▲ 0.33% ORANGE JUICE 146.15 ▲ 5.64% COTTON 82.68 ▲ 5.07% COCOA 4,705 ▼ 0.78% BEEF 219.15 ▲ 1.36% CATTLE 330.48 ▲ 0.65% LITHIUM 59.98 ▼ 2.23% PETR4 44.95 ▼ 0.53% VALE3 64.80 ▼ 1.98% ITUB4 41.20 ▼ 1.25% BBDC4 14.54 ▼ 0.95% ABEV3 15.79 ▲ 1.15% BBAS3 17.10 ▲ 0.47% B3SA3 14.48 ▼ 2.49% WEGE3 50.95 ▲ 0.41% PRIO3 60.02 ▲ 1.06% SUZB3 54.46 ▲ 0.48% RENT3 29.79 ▼ 3.37% AZZA3 14.73 ▼ 2.58% CSAN3 2.68 ▼ 3.25% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.56 ▲ 5.35% GMAT3 3.81 ▼ 0.52% PSSA3 46.67 ▲ 2.23% CVCB3 0.86 ▼ 1.15% POSI3 3.15 ▲ 3.96% SLCE3 17.09 ▼ 1.21% NATU3 5.55 ▼ 2.80% BRKM5 2.92 ▼ 3.31% RANI3 8.45 ▼ 3.54% CSNA3 4.38 ▼ 2.45%
since 2009
Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Chile Business

Falabella Profit Rises 18% in Third Quarter

By · · 2 min read
A Falabella department store with green and white facade and sign in Viña del Mar, Chile
A Falabella department store in Viña del Mar, Chile. File photo, 2009. (Photo: Carlos yo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

CHILE · COMPANY RESULTS

Key Facts

  • What happened Falabella, a Chilean retail group, reported third-quarter net income of US$196 million, up 18% from a year earlier.
  • The numbers Revenue rose 9.6% to US$3.52 billion. EBITDA, a measure of operating cash earnings, grew about 12%.
  • Customers The group says it serves 39 million clients across the region.
  • When The results came out on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.
  • What it means for you A reading on consumer spending in Chile and the Andean region, for investors.
  • Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Falabella grew profit and revenue in a quarter its management called demanding for consumers in the region.

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Falabella, a Chilean retail group with department stores, home-improvement stores, supermarkets and a bank, said its third-quarter net income rose 18% from a year earlier to US$196 million. Revenue grew 9.6% to US$3.52 billion.

The group released the results on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. Group general manager Alejandro González said that in a context that remains challenging for consumption in the region, the company had “managed to keep good momentum”.

What Falabella Reported

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, known as EBITDA, grew about 12% in the quarter. The group says it now counts 39 million clients.

Its business lines include Falabella department stores, Sodimac home-improvement stores, Tottus supermarkets and Banco Falabella, its bank. Falabella is based in Chile and also operates in other Latin American countries.

A Tottus supermarket of Grupo Falabella in Vitacura, Santiago, Chile, seen across a tree-lined avenue
A Tottus supermarket, part of Grupo Falabella, in Vitacura, Santiago. (Photo: Carlos Figueroa Rojas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

What It Means for You

For investors in Chilean equities, an 18% profit rise in a quarter the company itself calls demanding is a data point on how a large retailer is coping. For readers outside Chile, it adds one reading on how consumers in the Andean region, the countries along the Andes mountains, are spending.

What Is Not Known

This report covers headline profit, revenue, EBITDA and client count only. Debt levels, country-by-country results and the company’s outlook are not covered here.

Related reading: Falabella’s loyalty programme and its investment plan for retail and malls. More company news is in our Chile section.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Falabella earn in the third quarter of 2026?

Net income was US$196 million, up 18% from a year earlier.

When did Falabella publish the results?

On Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

What is EBITDA?

It stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, a measure of operating cash earnings. Falabella’s grew about 12% in the quarter.

Sources: Grupo Falabella, investor relations, third-quarter 2026 results, 10 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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