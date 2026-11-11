Falabella Profit Rises 18% in Third Quarter

CHILE · COMPANY RESULTS

Key Facts What happened Falabella, a Chilean retail group, reported third-quarter net income of US$196 million, up 18% from a year earlier.

The numbers Revenue rose 9.6% to US$3.52 billion. EBITDA, a measure of operating cash earnings, grew about 12%.

Customers The group says it serves 39 million clients across the region.

When The results came out on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

What it means for you A reading on consumer spending in Chile and the Andean region, for investors.

Power Index Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in Chile ranks 3rd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 62.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Falabella grew profit and revenue in a quarter its management called demanding for consumers in the region.

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Falabella, a Chilean retail group with department stores, home-improvement stores, supermarkets and a bank, said its third-quarter net income rose 18% from a year earlier to US$196 million. Revenue grew 9.6% to US$3.52 billion.

The group released the results on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. Group general manager Alejandro González said that in a context that remains challenging for consumption in the region, the company had “managed to keep good momentum”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What Falabella Reported

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, known as EBITDA, grew about 12% in the quarter. The group says it now counts 39 million clients.

Its business lines include Falabella department stores, Sodimac home-improvement stores, Tottus supermarkets and Banco Falabella, its bank. Falabella is based in Chile and also operates in other Latin American countries.

A Tottus supermarket, part of Grupo Falabella, in Vitacura, Santiago. (Photo: Carlos Figueroa Rojas, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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What It Means for You

For investors in Chilean equities, an 18% profit rise in a quarter the company itself calls demanding is a data point on how a large retailer is coping. For readers outside Chile, it adds one reading on how consumers in the Andean region, the countries along the Andes mountains, are spending.

What Is Not Known

This report covers headline profit, revenue, EBITDA and client count only. Debt levels, country-by-country results and the company’s outlook are not covered here.

Related reading: Falabella’s loyalty programme and its investment plan for retail and malls. More company news is in our Chile section.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Falabella earn in the third quarter of 2026?

Net income was US$196 million, up 18% from a year earlier.

When did Falabella publish the results?

On Tuesday, 10 November 2026.

What is EBITDA?

It stands for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, a measure of operating cash earnings. Falabella’s grew about 12% in the quarter.

Sources: Grupo Falabella, investor relations, third-quarter 2026 results, 10 November 2026.

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