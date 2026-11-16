Salta, a north-western Argentine province, is preparing to elect its governor in May 2027, with Sunday, 16 May the leading date. That is about five months before the national vote on Sunday, 24 October 2027.

The tactic is called desdoblamiento, Spanish for decoupling a local election from the national one. For US readers it matters because provincial votes held early give the first hard reading of voter mood before President Javier Milei faces re-election.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Salta vote. Governor Gustavo Sáenz is weighing Sunday, 16 May or 23 May 2027; no decree yet.

National vote. Argentines choose a president and Congress on Sunday, 24 October 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Javier Milei 43.5% to win the 2027 presidency, Axel Kicillof 32.5% (16 November, 6:27 p.m. ET).

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Monday, 16 November 2026, 6:30 p.m. ET.

One Argentine province is moving its governor race away from the presidential contest. Several others are doing the same, and the pattern is reshaping the 2027 calendar.

Big Picture

Salta has done this before. In 2022 its governor, Gustavo Sáenz, set the provincial election for 14 May 2023, months ahead of the national vote that year.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

File photo: Sugar mill behind a fence, Famaillá, Tucumán.

The 2027 plan follows the same logic. Local campaigns would then centre on local issues such as roads, water and budgets, not on the national fight over Milei.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Salta is not alone. Tucumán province has set 9 May 2027 for its vote, and Jujuy and Chaco are also voting separately without confirmed dates, while Catamarca will vote alongside the national election.

The wider trend is clear. Governors of many parties want their own names, not national party labels, at the centre of the ballot.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Tucumán (Argentina) Email address Follow

What We Know

Local reports say Sáenz is weighing Sunday, 16 May or 23 May 2027, and Argentine law sets the national general election for the fourth Sunday of October, which is 24 October 2027. Those are the two dates that frame the debate.

Under provincial rules the executive must formally call the vote months ahead. The call is expected to arrive as a decree from the governor’s office.

Salta’s Supreme Court has meanwhile upheld a provincial electoral reform that critics say revives the old ley de lemas, a system letting several candidates compete under one party banner. The ruling removes one legal obstacle to the governor’s plans.

What Is Not Known

We could not find the signed decree in Salta’s Boletín Oficial (official gazette) on the evening of 16 November, so its number and exact text are unconfirmed. Some coverage cited 17 May, which is a Monday, so we use Sunday dates only.

Whether Sáenz himself will run again is also open. A 2021 constitutional reform limits governors to one consecutive re-election, and the dispute is how to count his earlier term.

What Prediction Markets Say

No market covers Salta, but one national market is active. Polymarket, a crypto-based trading platform, shows Milei at 43.5% and left-leaning Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof at 32.5% to win the presidency, with about US$1.58 million traded.

These prices are bets, not polls, and they were read on 16 November at 6:27 p.m. ET. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely.

We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for You

Investors holding Argentine bonds or ADRs (US-listed shares of Argentine firms) get an extra set of data points before October 2027. A string of provincial results from February to May will show whether Milei’s allies are gaining ground.

Travellers and expats in Salta can expect a campaign season from early 2027, and residents will vote twice within six months. Provincial authorities have yet to publish the campaign calendar.

More from this country: Argentina news on The Rio Times. Browse our Latin America Power Map for country context.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Salta vote for governor?

Salta is expected to vote in May 2027, with 16 May the leading date. The formal decree had not appeared in the official gazette when we checked on 16 November 2026.

What is desdoblamiento?

It is the Spanish term for splitting a provincial election from the national one. Governors use it to keep local races separate from the presidential campaign.

When is Argentina’s national election?

Argentines vote for president and Congress on Sunday, 24 October 2027. The date follows the law setting general elections on the fourth Sunday of October.

Which other provinces are decoupling?

Tucumán votes on 9 May 2027, and Jujuy and Chaco will vote separately on dates not yet confirmed. Catamarca will vote together with the national election.

Sources: Boletín Oficial de la Provincia de Salta (boletinoficialsalta.gob.ar); Gobierno de la Provincia de Salta (salta.gob.ar); Cámara Nacional Electoral (cne.gob.ar); Dirección Nacional Electoral (argentina.gob.ar/interior/dine); Polymarket (polymarket.com/event/argentina-presidential-election-winner).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →