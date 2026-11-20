Singer Rubén Blades says Panama needs a new way of running the state, and he is putting his name behind the Vamos coalition.

File photo, January 2013. From left, the musicians Danilo Pérez, Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter and Rubén Blades, as named on Commons. (Photo: US Embassy Panama, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

PANAMA · POLITICS

Rubén Blades, Panama’s best-known salsa singer and a former tourism minister, said on Thursday 19 November 2026 that he stands “100%” behind the Vamos coalition. It is the clearest public backing yet from one of the country’s most recognisable voices, ahead of the general election due in 2029.

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Vamos is a movement of independent politicians that won seats and local offices in 2024 and now wants to register as a political party. For US readers, the story shows how the country that hosts the Panama Canal, a key route for US trade, is debating its own political future.

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Key Facts The country Panama, home of the Panama Canal, is led by President José Raúl Mulino.

What happened Singer Rubén Blades said on 19 November 2026 he is “100%” behind the Vamos coalition.

The group Vamos (“Let’s Go”), independents’ coalition, began forming a party on 25 September 2026.

His warning Blades says nothing changes while government runs on patronage, meaning favours for loyalty.

Power Index Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

Singer Rubén Blades says Panama needs a new way of running the state, and he is putting his name behind the Vamos coalition.

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What Blades Said

Blades said he made his commitment in 2024 to the young members of Vamos, and he repeated it this week. “I am with them 100%,” he said, adding that he will help “in every way I can.”

He named Juan Diego Vásquez, a former lawmaker who is expected to be its president, and Gabriel Silva, another member of the team he supports. He added that he hopes to be in Panama in 2028 to explain why the country needs “a different paradigm” (a different way of running things).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Blades said change will come from young people, while older Panamanians can help with experience. He said Vásquez, Silva and others now working in Vamos give Panama “an opportunity to change things.”

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Why He Targets Patronage

Asked how he rates President Mulino’s government, Blades did not praise or attack a policy. He said nothing will change until the administrative model based on clientelismo (patronage, where jobs and favours reward political loyalty) changes.

He called that his view of Panama’s core problem and said he has written and said it “a thousand times.” He also said the state is borrowing to pay debt, and that tax revenue and foreign investment have fallen, claims that are his own and that we have not checked against official data.

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What Vamos Is

In plain English, Vamos grew out of the 2024 elections, when independents running under its banner won office. They include members of the National Assembly (Panama’s parliament), mayors and local representatives.

On 25 September 2026 the coalition filed its papers with Panama’s Electoral Tribunal, the body that runs elections, to begin turning itself into a party. It must still win the tribunal’s recognition before it can compete as one.

Our report on the delayed election law overhaul covers the proposed changes to the rules for independents and new parties. A second report covers how Mulino vetoed part of the electoral districts bill for the 2029 election.

What It Means for You

If you invest in Panama or use its canal, nothing in Blades’s comments changes a rule, a tariff or a toll. They matter as a signal of how much support independent politicians can gather before 2029.

Fans should know that Blades has said publicly that his 2026 and 2027 concerts could be his last, and that he wants to spend more time in Panama. Readers can follow who holds power in our Latin America Power Map, which ranks Panama and its neighbours.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Blades plans to run for office himself, because his statements describe support and not a candidacy. It is also unknown whether Vamos will meet the support the Electoral Tribunal requires to be recognised as a party.

The government has not answered his criticism of its debt and investment record. His figures on revenue and foreign investment remain his assessment until official data are compared.

More: Panama news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Rubén Blades?

He is a Panamanian salsa singer, songwriter and actor, and a former tourism minister. He has campaigned for political change in Panama for decades.

What Is the Vamos Coalition?

Vamos is a coalition of independent politicians that won office in Panama in 2024. On 25 September 2026 it filed papers with the Electoral Tribunal to become a political party.

Is Rubén Blades Running for Office?

He did not say so in this interview, and described his role as helping Vamos “in every way I can.” He said he hopes to be in Panama in 2028.

When Is Panama’s Next General Election?

The next general election is due in 2029. Parties in formation must register with the Electoral Tribunal before then.

Sources: Rubén Blades, public statements of 19 November 2026; Coalition Vamos, filing with Panama’s Electoral Tribunal (Tribunal Electoral), 25 September 2026; Panama’s Electoral Tribunal, rules on parties in formation; Panama’s Electoral Tribunal, results of the 2024 general elections.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error