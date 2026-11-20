Panama has money, a housing order and a damage count for its hospitals and schools, but it has not yet put one price on rebuilding the provinces the quake hit.

Las Tablas, capital of Los Santos, one of the provinces hit hardest by the 9 October earthquake. File photo, 2022. (Photo: Joy Nuñez, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Society: Panama

Panama has set aside US$100 million in emergency funds for the earthquake of Friday 9 October 2026, President José Raúl Mulino said on 15 October. Six weeks on, the government has ordered 2,700 new homes, yet no total bill for houses, hospitals and schools has been published.

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The money is a first payment, released step by step under the watch of the Comptroller General, the state spending watchdog. Panama uses the US dollar, so the figures below are already in US$.

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Key Facts Who. President José Raúl Mulino and the housing ministry (Miviot), with health and education.

What. US$100 million of emergency funds is set aside; 2,700 new homes are ordered.

When. Quake on Friday 9 October 2026; no total cost has been published.

Power Index. Panama ranks 11th of 14 in Panama ranks 11th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 33.3 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

Panama has money, a housing order and a damage count for its hospitals and schools, but it has not yet put one price on rebuilding the provinces the quake hit.

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Panama declared a national emergency after the quake, which lets the state channel up to US$100 million into recovery work. A Cabinet resolution of 10 October, the day after the quake, opened an emergency procurement route. Mulino said on 15 October that the US$100 million of emergency-state funds is a first disbursement, released in stages, with the Comptroller General supervising how it reaches local authorities.

State trust funds at Banco Nacional, the state bank, can now lend to the contractors who build the homes. Panama is a canal, shipping and banking hub, so the speed of recovery bears on public finances and on how long displaced families wait, as our earlier reports on the two rebuild trusts and on survivors told to be patient described.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Panama ranks 11th of 14 with 33.3 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (64); weakest: military means (11). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On 27 and 28 October Mulino ordered 1,400 additional homes on top of 1,300 already begun, making 2,700 in total. The Ministry of Housing and Land Planning (Miviot) runs the programme, and it is building in Veraguas, Herrera, Los Santos and Coclé, with a smaller start in Chiriquí.

A rural house in Pesé, Herrera province, shown as a file photo unrelated to the quake damage. Photo: Olmedo Carrasquilla, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0

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Public Works Minister José Luis Andrade has said a plan for 16 to 17 damaged bridges will go to the Cabinet soon. He added that landslides on roads are almost entirely cleared and all roads are open.

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) checked 842 health facilities after the quake and found 67 damaged, according to Health Minister Fernando Boyd Galindo, with the rural hospital in Tonosí, a district in Los Santos province, hit hardest. He put the repair bill for those facilities at about US$61 million; Minsa has also announced a tender for a new Tonosí hospital worth more than US$30 million.

A joint mission of Minsa and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the WHO regional office assessed eight health facilities in the worst-hit areas, in a note dated 25 October 2026. It found them safe to keep operating, with minor and moderate damage to non-structural parts such as ceilings and finishes.

The team visited hospitals in Coclé, Los Santos, Herrera, Veraguas and the Ngäbe-Buglé comarca (an Indigenous self-governing region), plus the Ocú health centre in Herrera. It recommended repairs, measures to reduce future risk and psychosocial support for health workers, the note says.

The Ministry of Education (Meduca) counted 619 schools affected on 13 October, 35 of them collapsed or badly damaged. On 3 November Education Minister Ventura Vega said 85 damaged schools were awaiting demolition, with each rebuild needing its own plan.

That is about one in seven of the schools counted, 85 of 619. Vega also said classes will still start in early March 2027, using alternative spaces where repairs are unfinished.

Those counts leave a gap: the housing, road, hospital and school lines come from different ministries, and the records we reviewed hold no consolidated cost. Whether the US$100 million will cover them, or how much has been paid out so far, is not stated in those records.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Panama’s quake rebuilding cost?

No total has been published. The government has set aside a first payment of emergency funds, and ministries are counting damage separately.

Are Panama’s hospitals still working?

The eight hospitals a joint health ministry and PAHO team assessed were found safe to use. The rural hospital in Tonosí, which that team did not list, was out of service in mid-October.

Sources Presidencia de la República (President Mulino, 15 and 27 to 28 October 2026) · Ministerio de Vivienda y Ordenamiento Territorial (Miviot) · Ministerio de Obras Públicas (MOP) · Ministerio de Salud (Minsa) · Ministerio de Educación (Meduca), 13 October and 3 November 2026 · Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), note of 25 October 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error