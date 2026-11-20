A bystander who stepped in for a stranger is in hospital, and the student union is demanding that the other men be arrested.

Society: Brazil

André Luís de Oliveira, known as André Aires, a 42-year-old teacher, writer and actor, was beaten by a group of men near Praça da Cruz Vermelha, a square in central Rio de Janeiro, on Sunday 15 November 2026. He had stepped in when a man attacked a woman.

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On Thursday 19 November, the latest medical bulletin said he was still on mechanical ventilation but responding well. That afternoon, students, teachers, family and friends marched through the Lapa district demanding justice.

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Key Facts Who. André Aires, 42, teacher and actor, beaten after stepping in for an attacked woman.

What. On a ventilator but responding well; one suspect held for attempted homicide.

When. Attack in central Rio on Sunday 15 November 2026; march on Thursday 19 November.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

A bystander who stepped in for a stranger is in hospital, and the student union is demanding that the other men be arrested.

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It happened at about 8 a.m. in Rio de Janeiro, while Aires was walking his dogs with his partner. A Military Police patrol car, from the state force that patrols Rio’s streets, came to the scene, according to his partner.

The woman got away and the officers left without arresting anyone, his partner said. The Military Police say two of its units, the UPP Providência pacification unit and the 5th Battalion, were not called about the attack on the woman.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The man accused of attacking the woman then joined a group of other men, who chased the couple. They beat Aires in the street and at a bar nearby, and his partner says at least seven people took part.

Pedestrians and street vendors on Rua Uruguaiana, a commercial street in central Rio de Janeiro. (File photo)

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A video recorded by a witness shows the beating continuing after he lost consciousness. The bar issued a statement saying it “did not practise, encourage or condone the aggression” and that the conduct of its staff should be investigated by the authorities.

Aires is at Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, in Gávea in Rio’s south zone. He suffered head trauma and a punctured lung, and the latest medical bulletin was relayed on 19 November 2026.

He remains on mechanical ventilation but is responding well, and the support is being reduced gradually. His kidney function needs care, and doctors are monitoring his neurological state closely.

Aires teaches reading promotion, a programme that encourages children to read, in the municipal schools of Nova Iguaçu. He is also doing a second degree at the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Unirio).

Police arrested one man in the act, a procedure Brazilians call in flagrante, and a judge turned his detention into preventive detention on Monday 16 November, on a charge of attempted homicide. The other men had not been detained as of the latest accounts, and the men accused of the attack are presumed innocent until a court rules.

The attack began as violence against a woman, and the latest national count of such killings sets the backdrop. The Brazilian Forum on Public Security (FBSP), a civil-society research group, said in its yearbook released on 23 July 2026 that police recorded 1,571 femicides, killings of women because of their gender, across Brazil in 2025.

That is a record, up from 1,504 in 2024, and in the first half of 2026 the Ministry of Justice counted 741 against 760 a year earlier, a drop of about 2.5%. These figures concern violence against women only and say nothing on attacks against LGBTQ+ people.

On Thursday 19 November 2026, the student union of Unirio started a demonstration in the Lapa district of Rio. Students, teachers, family and friends marched from the Arcos da Lapa, the district’s landmark arches, to Praça da Cruz Vermelha, demanding justice.

One poster at the march read “Gender violence does not only hit women”, and another said “By intervening, André did what every citizen should do”. Marchers carried them from the Arcos da Lapa to the square where the beating began.

The student union says there were homophobic insults during the attack. It demands the arrest of all involved, the release of the camera footage and accountability of the state for delay.

State legislator Dani Balbi, of the left-wing Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB), asked for speed in holding the culprits to account. Balbi also questioned the conduct of the Military Police.

Friends of Aires said in a statement that they are “keeping faith and hope”. One friend also appealed for help to identify those involved.

The identities and status of the other men accused of the attack are not known. Nor is it known whether prosecutors will classify the attack as a hate crime, and his prognosis has not been made public.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is André Aires still in hospital?

Yes. The latest medical bulletin says he is responding well while his breathing support is reduced step by step.

Has anyone been charged over the attack?

One man was arrested in the act and is held for attempted homicide. The other men had not been detained as of the latest accounts, and the men accused of the attack are presumed innocent until a court rules.

Why did students march in Lapa?

The Unirio student union wants every attacker arrested, the camera footage released and the state held to account for delay.

Sources: Rio de Janeiro civil police (arrest in flagrante); Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital bulletin (19 Nov 2026); Unirio student union statement (19 Nov 2026); Brazilian Forum on Public Security yearbook (23 Jul 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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