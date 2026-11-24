File photo: a roda de samba in Rio, not tonight’s crowd (Photo: Lgjunior, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons). Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight, November 24, 2026.

Rio de Janeiro · Nightlife

Rio de Janeiro nightlife tonight, Tuesday 24 November 2026, comes in two roda-style evenings near the city centre, a roda being a circle of musicians who play around a table: a choro jam in the Catete district and a pay-what-you-can pagode on Praça Tiradentes, a square in downtown Rio. Choro is Brazil’s old instrumental style, and pagode is a relaxed, sing-along style of samba.

Choro Batucada at Glorioso Cultural, a cultural venue on Rua do Catete, opens its doors at 7 p.m. and sells three ticket lots, says Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing platform. Pagode da Garagem, a samba party, starts at 6:30 p.m. and asks guests to pay what they can, says its Sympla page.

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Tonight at a Glance — Date Tuesday, 24 November 2026, Rio time (UTC-3).

— Weather 25.6°C (78°F) with a 62 per cent rain chance at 8 p.m.

— Top pick Choro Batucada at Glorioso Cultural: doors 7 p.m., roda 8 p.m. to midnight.

— Neighborhood in focus Catete, with Praça Tiradentes in the centre as the second stop.

— Entry prices R$30–R$50 (US$5–8) for choro; pay what you can for pagode.

Two Tuesday-night rodas qualify tonight, one with a published price ladder and one with an open-door policy. Venues without a confirmed time and price stay out of the picks.

Planning more nights? Read our Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide 2026, with neighborhoods, costs, safety and how the scene works.

Tonight’s Picks

Choro Batucada — Catete Glorioso Cultural hosts a weekly Tuesday roda, says the organiser, and tonight the roda itself leads, with winds and strings joining the drums. The music moves through choro, samba and gafieira, a dance-hall style of samba. When Tuesday 24 November 2026. Doors 7 p.m., roda 8 p.m. to midnight, says the Sympla page.

Where Glorioso Cultural, Rua do Catete 97, Catete, close to the metro, says the organiser.

Entry R$30 promotional lot (limited), R$40 advance online, R$50 at the door, says Sympla.

For foreigners Sympla accepts a refund request up to 7 days after purchase, if sent at least 48 hours before the start.

Pagode da Garagem, Terça da Composição — Centro The party runs every Tuesday, says the organiser, and the Sympla page gives a 6:30 p.m. start. Sympla’s page names the venue as Nova Gafieira, a dance hall, on Praça Tiradentes. When Tuesday 24 November 2026, from 6:30 p.m.; the listing runs until 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Where Praça Tiradentes 81, Centro, says the Sympla page.

Entry Voluntary contribution: those who can pay more pay more, those who can pay less may enter free, says the organiser.

For foreigners Free courtesy places must be collected by 6 p.m., with entry until 10 p.m., says the Sympla page.

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Ten Musicians Share Tonight’s Choro Table

Sympla’s event page lists ten players for the roda: Eduardo Neves on flute and saxophone, Aquiles Moraes on trumpet, Kiko Horta on accordion, João Bouhid on guitar and Luís Filipe de Lima on seven-string acoustic guitar. It adds Gabriel Loddo on cavaquinho, a small four-string guitar, Antonio Neves on trombone, and the percussionists Lucas Videla, Bernardo Aguiar and Jovi Joviniano.

The organiser says every Tuesday has a different feel, and that this edition puts the roda itself in the lead. Winds and strings join the drums in a repertoire that passes through choro, samba and gafieira, with room for jazz and improvisation.

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The Cheapest Lot Is the Limited One

The organiser lists three lots and calls the promotional lot limited. Buying ahead online costs less than paying at the door, says the Sympla page.

Sympla’s refund rule asks for a cancellation request at least 48 hours before the start. That window has already closed for tonight’s roda.

Pagode on the Square for Whatever You Can Pay

The organiser of Pagode da Garagem calls the party “coletivista”, meaning collectivist: those who can pay more pay more, and those who can pay less pay less, with free entry possible. Drinks are discounted from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., says the page, and the venue lists beer by the bucket, caipirinhas, a sandwich stall and a grill.

The page says tickets are limited and gives no age limit. A birthday guest who brings ten paying guests can send a list to the party’s Instagram account, @pagodedagaragemoficial, until 6:30 p.m.

Rain Chances Ease Through the Evening

Open-Meteo, a free weather service, forecasts 27.6°C (82°F) and a 34 per cent rain chance at 4 p.m. in Rio on 24 November, then 26.2°C (79°F) and 65 per cent at 6 p.m., 25.6°C (78°F) and 62 per cent at 8 p.m., and 25.4°C (78°F) and 47 per cent at 10 p.m.A later arrival is therefore likelier to be drier.A light rain jacket is enough for the walk to the door.

Practical Notes

— Transport The Glorioso Cultural organiser says the venue is close to the metro. We did not confirm a route to Praça Tiradentes, so check it in a maps app before you go.

— Exchange rate US$1 = R$5.9708, the PTAX rate, the central bank’s daily reference dollar rate (selling), of 23 November. The central bank had not yet published a rate for 24 November when we checked.

What We Could Not Confirm

We could not confirm a price for other Tuesday listings on Sympla. The page for Pink Flamingo, a Copacabana club, lists a Noche Latina night from 9 p.m. but shows no price, and the listing for Sofar Rio, a secret-location concert series, shows a 7 p.m. arrival in the Lagoa district, with the exact address emailed 36 hours before.

We could not confirm an age limit for Pagode da Garagem, or a rain plan for either party. We did not read the agendas of Vivo Rio and Qualistage, two concert halls, or of Blue Note Rio, a jazz club, so we cannot rule out other shows tonight.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is entry to Choro Batucada in Rio tonight?

Sympla lists R$30 (about US$5) for a limited promotional lot and R$40 (about US$7) for advance online tickets. At the door the price is R$50 (about US$8), says Sympla.

What time does Choro Batucada start on 24 November 2026?

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the roda runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. The venue is Glorioso Cultural, Rua do Catete 97, says the organiser’s Sympla page.

Is Pagode da Garagem free tonight?

Entry is a voluntary contribution, says the organiser, and those who can pay less may enter free. Free courtesy places must be collected by 6 p.m., with entry until 10 p.m.

Where is Pagode da Garagem in Rio?

Sympla names the venue as Nova Gafieira, Praça Tiradentes 81, in Centro. The Sympla page gives a start of 6:30 p.m.

Sources: Sympla, a Brazilian ticketing platform (Choro Batucada page, Pagode da Garagem page, Pink Flamingo and Sofar Rio listings, read 24 November 2026), Open-Meteo (weather service, hourly forecast for 22.91°S 43.17°W, 24 November 2026), Banco Central do Brasil, Brazil’s central bank (PTAX rate, US$1 = R$5.9708, 23 November 2026).







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